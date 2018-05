#Repost @peepingmoon (@get_repost) ・・・ Surprise! Surprise! Surveen Chawla looks pretty in pink at the red carpet of GQ Best Dressed Awards #GQBestDressed2018 @surveenchawla @gqstyle

A post shared by The Random LYF (@therandomlyf) on May 26, 2018 at 7:51pm PDT