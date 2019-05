'coolie no 1' को लेकर डेविड और वरुण धवन पर एक बार फिर भड़के गोविंदा

RIP Kader Khan Saab. . He was not just my "ustaad" but a father figure to me, his midas touch and his aura made every actor he worked with a superstar. The entire film industry and my family deeply mourns this loss and we cannot express the sorrow in words. I pray to God that may his soul rest in peace. . . #ripkaderkhansaab

A post shared by Govinda (@govinda_herono1) on Jan 1, 2019 at 2:57am PST