सासू मां ने की पत्ता गोभी की खेती, जेनेलिया डिसूजा ने तस्वीरें शेयर कर बताया शाकाहारी बनने का अनुभव

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जेनेलिया डिसूजा काफी समय से बड़े परदे से दूर चल रही हैं, लेकिन वह सोशल मीडिया पर काफी एक्टिव रहती हैं। वह फैन्स के लिए कुछ न कुछ शेयर करती रहती हैं। जेनेलिया ने बैंगनी रंग की पत्ता गोभी की तस्वीरें साझा कीं, जिसकी खेती उनकी सास ने की है। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने शाकाहारी बनने का अनुभव बताया।
जेनेलिया ने पोस्ट में लिखा, 'कुछ साल पहले मैंने शाकाहारी बनने का फैसला किया। ईमानदारी से कहूं तो मुझे लगा था कि ये बहुत मुश्किलों भरा होगा लेकिन मैंने दृढ़ संकल्प कर लिया था। अपनी इस यात्रा में मैंने पेड़-पौधों की सुंदरता को महसूस किया। कई रंगों को देखा। सबसे जरूरी बात कि मुझमें जानवरों के प्रति क्रूरता पहले से कम हो गई है।'
Turning vegetarian was a choice I took a couple of years ago.. I honestly thought it was going to be really really tough but I was determined to make it work.. On my journey I realised the beauty of plants, the various colours I see through them and eventually the nutrients I get through them but most importantly I feel less cruel to animals.. My mother in law grew some beautiful organic cabbages in our farm.. We have been enjoying it raw through salads practically everyday but today decided to make a soup out of it.. I’ve heard of artificial colours being used in food to enhance colours and have been ever so against them but here I had got to see a pure beautiful purple colour, a colour I never thought I would get so effortlessly and to top it all it was super duper healthy ( literally farm to table.) Not just me, the kids believed it was a unicorn 🦄 colour they had got and had their soup as well.. Aai thank you for filling my Sunday with colour❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि मेरी सास ने जैविक खेती के जरिए गोभी उगाई है। हम हर दिन सलाद के रूप में इसका लुत्फ लेते हैं लेकिन आज फैसला किया कि इसका सूप बनाया जाए। मुझे सुंदर बैंगनी रंग देखने का मौका मिला है। मां आपका शुकिया।'
गौरतलब है कि जेनेलिया और रितेश देशमुख सोशल मीडिया पर काफी सक्रिय रहते हैं। बीते दिनों रितेश ने एक फनी वीडियो शेयर किया था जिसमें वह जेनेलिया के पैर दबाते हुए नजर आए थे। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा था कि अच्छी शादीशुदा जिंदगी का यही सीक्रेट है।