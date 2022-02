'गहराइयां' देखते ही दर्शकों ने थपथपाई दीपिका पादुकोण की पीठ, आखिरी सीन ने किया इमोशनल

#Gehraiyaan is beautiful film @shakunbatra ‘s direction is a class.@deepikapadukone ‘s performance is one of her best till date ( I can say it’s my fav of her) @ananyapandayy she is fantastic @SiddyChats is good.

& guys if you think you know what is the film about- you don’t 🤨 pic.twitter.com/f6nvcpm2Oc