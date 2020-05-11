सलमान खान से लेकर अनिल कपूर तक, लॉकडाउन में ये सितारे खुद को ऐसे रख रहे हैं फिट

फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में सितारों का फिट रहना बहुत जरूरी माना जाता है। ऐसे में जब देश में लॉकडाउन लागू है तो भी सेलेब्स ने वर्क आउट करना नहीं छोड़ा है। वे खुद को फिट रखने के लिए घर पर ही खूब मेहनत कर रहे हैं। इस बीच सलमान खान, अनिल कपूर, कैटरीना कैफ, शिल्पा शेट्टी और विद्युत जामवाल जैसे सितारे वर्क आउट करते नजर आ चुके हैं।
सलमान खान को बॉलीवुड का फिटनेस आइकॉन कहा जाता है। इस समय वह पनवेल स्थित अपने फार्म हाउस पर वक्त बिता रहे हैं। इस दौरान भी वह वर्क आउट करना मिस नहीं करते हैं। उनकी कई तस्वीरें सामने आ चुकी हैं, जिसमें वह वर्क आउट करते नजर आए।
अनिल कपूर भी काफी फिटनेस फ्रीक हैं। 63 साल की उम्र में भी वह खुद को फिट रखने के लिए खूब मेहनत करते हैं। इस लॉकडाउन में वह अपनी बॉडी पर फोकस कर रहे हैं। हाल ही में उन्होंने अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की थी जिसमें वह जिम में वर्क आउट करते दिखे थे।
I made this post not to show off or talk myself up, but to pass on some simple advice on. When it comes to body building, nothing is beyond us. At different ages we can work differently to achieve great results. If you're asking if you need to spend a lot of money on supplements to achieve this, the answer is no. I have not taken any kind of supplements in this process. My trainer Marc and I have been talking about doing this kind of rebuild of my body for as many years as we have been together, which is 6 years! Time was always a stumbling block, or filming requirements, endorsements, social obligations or family time. Every year we would say we - this year for sure. Now in these very difficult circumstances, time is something we all seem to have a great deal of, so why not use this time to do the things you always promised yourself you would do. Strengthen your body, build muscle, build immunity, build flexibility. Respect your body. We might never have this much time available to us ever again. 📸 @marcyogimead
कटरीना कैफ बॉलीवुड की फिटनेस फ्रीक एक्ट्रेसेस में से एक हैं। वह कभी भी अपना वर्कआउट सेशन मिस नहीं करती हैं, लेकिन इस समय वह जिम नहीं जा पा रही हैं क्योंकि देशभर में कोरोना वायरस फैलने के कारण मुंबई सहित कई राज्यों में जिम बंद कर दिए गए हैं। ऐसे में कैटरीना घर पर ही वर्कआउट कर रही हैं।
#WorkoutFromHome Can't go to the gym so sharing the workout that Yas and I did at home. Stay safe and be active if u can 😊 1⃣ Squat & Side Leg Lifts - 3 sets x 20 reps 2⃣ Reverse Lunge - 3 sets x 15 reps 3⃣ Situp - 3 sets x 20 reps 4⃣ Pushup - 3 sets x 15 reps (you can substitute with incline pushups or knee pushups) 5⃣ Plank to 'T' - 3 sets x 15 reps 6⃣ Mountain Climbers - 4 slow and 15 tempo x 3 sets @reebokindia #reebok
रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के पॉप्युलर कपल हैं। लॉकडाउन में दोनों सितारे साथ में समय बिता रहे हैं। दोनों सितारे फिटनेस को लेकर काफी सजग रहते हैं। इस समय रणवीर और दीपिका साथ में वर्क आउट करते हैं।
बॉलीवुड एक्टर विद्युत जामवाल को उनके एक्शन अवतार के लिए जाना जाता है। वह अपनी फिटनेस का बहुत ध्यान रखते हैं। वह कभी गैस सिलेंडर तो कभी ईंट-पत्थरों की मदद से वर्क आउट करते नजर आ चुके हैं। हाल ही में एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ था, जिसमें वह लकड़ियों से लदे तांगे को कंधे पर रखकर खींचते नजर आ रहे हैं। इन दिनों वह इसी तरह एक्सर साइज कर खुद को फिट रख रहे हैं।
बॉलीवुड की जानी मानी एक्ट्रेस शिल्पा शेट्टी लॉकडाउन के चलते घर पर परिवार के साथ समय बिता रही हैं। चूंकि वह अपनी फिटनेस का बहुत ध्यान रखती हैं तो इस समय वह घर पर फैमिली के साथ वर्क आउट और योग करती हैं। इस बीच उनके कई वर्क आउट वीडियो सामने आ चुके हैं।
We’re living in some extreme situations right now. On the one hand, there’s so much to do around the house while many are also working-from-home; on the other hand, the excess free time keeps us seated for long hours with very little movement - a massive state of confusion for the body. All of this, however, can lead to a stiff and painful back & muscles. It’s important to keep stretching and strengthening the back to avoid any long-term, severe pain. So, I practice this routine regularly and it works wonders for me. It strengthens the back & abdominal muscles, improves flexibility in the spine & enhances the body posture. It also relieves back pain & relaxes the back muscles, while opening up the lungs. Give your body a little activity so it doesn’t go into a state of shock in these testing times. Stay indoors, stay safe! @shilpashettyapp . . . . . #SwasthRahoMastRaho #MondayMotivation #FitIndia #FitIndiaMovement #IndiaFightsCorona #GetFit2020 #yoga #yogisofinstagram #yogasehihoga #stayindoors #staysafe