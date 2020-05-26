एनिमेशन की दुनिया को फिल्म और टीवी से अलग मानती हैं फ्रीडा पिंटो

अभिनेत्री फ्रीडा पिंटो को लगता है कि एक एनिमेटेड प्रोजेक्ट पर काम करना बहुत अलग है क्योंकि “इसके लिए आपको रिकॉडिर्ंग करते समय पहले अपनी कल्पनाशक्ति को बढ़ाना होता है।” वह कहती हैं कि कलाकार तभी अपने किरदार में पूरी तरह से समा सकता है, जब वह अपने सारे संकोचों को दरकिनार कर देता है। फ्रीडा ने बताया, “एनिमेशन की दुनिया फिल्म और टेलीविजन से बहुत अलग है। आपको रिकॉडिर्ंग करते समय पहले अपनी कल्पनाशक्ति को बढ़ाना होता है, लेकिन इसके साथ ही किरदार में पूरी तरह से समाने के लिए आपको किसी भी तरह के संकोच से भी बाहर निकलना होता है।”
हाल ही में फ्रीडा ने एक एनिमेटेड श्रृंखला ‘मीरा, रॉयल डिटेक्टिव’ पर काम किया है, जो भारतीय संस्कृति और परंपराओं के आसपास बुनी गई है। जलपुर की काल्पनिक भूमि पर बने इस एनिमेटेड श्रृंखला में मीरा की जिंदगी को बयां किया है, जो कि एक आम इंसान है, लेकिन उसे रानी द्वारा शाही जासूस की भूमिका के लिए नियुक्त किया जाता है। अमेरिका में रहने वाली इस भारतीय अभिनेत्री ने साल 2008 में आई ऑस्कर विजेता फिल्म ‘स्लमडॉग मिलियनेयर’ से प्रसिद्धि पाई थी। उन्होंने इस सीरीज में रानी शांति के किरदार को आवाज दी है, जो मीरा नाम की दयालु, सहानुभूतिपूर्ण, बुद्धिमान और आत्मविश्वास से भरी एक छोटी सी लड़की को राज्य का रॉयल जासूस नियुक्ति करती हैं।
The world is on an uncertain and eerie pause at the moment. And while the uncertainty feels daunting, there is also a need to keep our minds and our bodies in as positive a state as we can afford to keep it in. This post is for all those parents trying to find a little uplifting content for their kids to fill in their schedules now that schools have been shut down. MIRA, ROYAL DETECTIVE debuts on #DisneyChannel TODAY at 11:00 a.m. ET/PT and #DisneyJunior at 7:00 p.m. ET/PT. I had so much fun voicing Queen Shanti for this groundbreaking animation that shines a light on what true leadership looks like. Our children, our future leaders, inspire me. And in order to make sure we come out of this to witness what that future leadership will look like we simply have to Stay at Home, Wash our hands, Maintain Social Distancing, Be Kind and Empathic, Avoid Over Hoarding of Essentials, Keep in touch with elderly neighbors and check in on them. Stay safe and enjoy Mira, Royal Detective.
Video: जब करण जौहर ने अनिल कपूर को कहा था 'बुजुर्ग', एक्टर ने जमकर लगाई थी क्लास और नाराज होकर छोड़ दिया था स्टेज
एक वॉइस आर्टिस्ट के तौर पर अपने अनुभव के बारे में बात करते हुए अभिनेत्री ने कहा, “एक वॉइस आर्टिस्ट होने का मेरा अनुभव बेहद ही दिलचस्प रहा क्योंकि इस तरह के काम का मौका अकसर नहीं मिलता है। जैसे ही उन्होंने मुझे शो और इसमें मौजूद किरदारों के बारे में बताया, मैंने जल्दी ही इस पर काम करने का मन बना लिया, लेकिन मुझे लगता है कि इन पात्रों को आवाज देने में अतिशयोक्ति महसूस होती है क्योंकि आपके पास किसी भी ²श्य का कोई संदर्भ नहीं होता है क्योंकि एनिमेशन में किरदारों को अपनी आवाज देने के साथ ही साथ कहानी आगे बढ़ती जाती है।
Representation Matters! In 2008 when Slumdog Millionaire was released I knew how important that film would be in the way the South Asian narrative would be viewed for the better. I felt so lucky to be part of it. It would mean more opportunities and more acceptance. But that alone was not going to be enough. Because "normalizing" can only achieve scale when we start young. Being part of Mira, Royal Detective is one of my proudest achievements to date. I get to play Queen Shanti who appoints a kind, empathetic, intelligent and confident little girl named Mira to be the Royal detective to her kingdom. This show is groundbreaking on many levels- first of it's kind ever in the animation world, an all South Asian voiceover cast and the best part NO APU accents. Thank you very much. I couldn't help but tear up at the premiere watching the littlest of little kids of all races and ethnicities, to their teenage siblings and their parents completely enthralled while watching Mira Royal Detective. Thank you Disney Junior for putting your time, resources and sincere efforts in making this adorable little animation series that I predict is gonna be monumental in shaping culture. #MiraRoyalDetective @disneyjunior
अमिताभ बच्चन की फिल्म 'झुंड' की रिलीज रोकने के लिए केस दर्ज, 28 मई को होगी सुनवाई
इस श्रृंखला में दक्षिण एशिया के कई मशहूर कलाकार जमीला जमील, कल पेन, फ्रीडा, हन्ना सिमोन, उत्कर्ष अंबुडकर, आसिफ मांडवी और अपर्णा नानचेरला शामिल हैं। यह शो भारत में डिजनी चैनल इंडिया के साथ-साथ डिजनी प्लस हॉटस्टार प्रीमियम पर भी स्ट्रीम होता है।