 DA Image
29 जून, 2020|5:11|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   मानुषी छिल्लर ने लोगों से की जरूरतमंद बच्चों की मदद करने की अपील

मानुषी छिल्लर ने लोगों से की जरूरतमंद बच्चों की मदद करने की अपील

 मिस वर्ल्ड 2017 मानुषी छिल्लर ने लोगों से जरूरतमंद बच्चों की मदद करने की अपील की है। मानुषी छिल्लर यूनिसेफ इंडिया के ‘अर्जेंट हेल्प कैंपेन’ से जुड़ गयी है। मानुषी कैंपेन के लिए लोगों से जरूरतमंद बच्चों की मदद करने के लिए अपील कर रही है। यूनिसेफ इंडिया ने कोरोना वायरस के कारण संकट के दौरान जरूरतमंद बच्चों को तत्काल सहायता उपलब्ध कराने के लिए अभियान शुरू किया है।

मानुषी ने कहा ,“मैं आज जो भी हूं उसमें मेरे बचपन की परवरिश का अहम योगदान है, मैं बहुत खुशकिस्मत और भाग्यशाली हूं जो कि मेरा बचपन काफी सुरक्षित स्वस्थ और खुशहाल रहा। जिसने मेरे वैल्यू सिस्टम के साथ-साथ दुनिया तक लोगों के प्रति मेरे नजरिये को भी प्रभावित किया और आकार दिया है।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I have been blessed and fortunate enough to have had a safe, healthy and happy childhood. Today I realise the importance of my upbringing that has impacted and shaped my value system, my perspective towards the world and people, and has also made me the person that I am today. Thus, it’s deeply disturbing to know how many children in my country don’t get the childhood that they deserve. The current pandemic is only increasing the threat for them when they are at such an impressionable age. But we can together make a difference. UNICEF is providing urgent and life saving support to vulnerable children. I’m supporting them and you can too. Support the Childhood Challenge initiative by sharing your happiest childhood memory and donate to UNICEF India the amount equal to the year you were born in. Let’s pledge to make the world a better place for all children and particularly save those in crisis situations. @unicefindia #ChildhoodChallenge

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on

देश में कई ऐसे बच्चे हैं जिन्हें वह बचपन नहीं मिल पाता जिसके वे हकदार हैं, इन दिनों पहले ही कोरोना महामारी के कारण खतरा और बढ़ गया है, क्योंकि कम उम्र के यह बच्चे ज्यादा असुरक्षित हैं। लेकिन हम साथ मिलकर इस स्थिति में बदलाव ला सकते हैं। 

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान ePaper मुफ्त में पढ़िए।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar helps UNICEF support children amid the coronavirus crisis

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

Lunar Eclipse 2020:5 जुलाई को लग रहा है साल का तीसरा चंद्र ग्रहण, जानें क्या है ग्रहण का समय और सूतक काल

Lunar Eclipse 2020:5 जुलाई को लग रहा है साल का तीसरा चंद्र ग्रहण, जानें क्या है ग्रहण का समय और सूतक काल

chandra grahan 2020: अगले महीने इस तारीख को लगेगा चंद्र ग्रहण, जानें कहां दिखेगा ग्रहण और सूतक प्रभाव

chandra grahan 2020: अगले महीने इस तारीख को लगेगा चंद्र ग्रहण, जानें कहां दिखेगा ग्रहण और सूतक प्रभाव

Sawan date 2020: 6 जुलाई सोमवार से हो रहे हैं सावन शुरू, बन रहे हैं ये विशेष योग

Sawan date 2020: 6 जुलाई सोमवार से हो रहे हैं सावन शुरू, बन रहे हैं ये विशेष योग

रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए लोग कर रहे हैं आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी बूटियों का इस्तेमाल

रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता बढ़ाने के लिए लोग कर रहे हैं आयुर्वेदिक जड़ी बूटियों का इस्तेमाल

गौतम गंभीर ने स्कूल की ग्रुप फोटो शेयर कर पूछा, पहचानिए कहां हूं मैं? शिखर धवन ने दिया गलत जवाब

गौतम गंभीर ने स्कूल की ग्रुप फोटो शेयर कर पूछा, पहचानिए कहां हूं मैं? शिखर धवन ने दिया गलत जवाब

प्रज्ञान ओझा ने बताया, सचिन तेंदुलकर को आउट करने पर मिला था क्या गिफ्ट

प्रज्ञान ओझा ने बताया, सचिन तेंदुलकर को आउट करने पर मिला था क्या गिफ्ट

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#UP Board Result 2020#कोरोना वायरस#क्राइम#जॉब्स#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें