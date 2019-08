PM मोदी के फिट इंडिया मूवमेंट में शामिल होने दिल्ली पहुंचे बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स, सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किए वीडियो

In today's fast-paced life and competitive world, being fit is as important as breathing. So, I urge you all to join me in our Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi’s initiative, the 'Fit India' campaign. Extremely proud to be a part of the advisory committee of this amazing movement. Pledge to make fitness a way of life today. @kiren.rijiju @media.iccsai #SwasthRahoMastRaho #FitIndia #GetFit

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty) on Aug 27, 2019 at 8:54am PDT