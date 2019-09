वीडियो: 'केबीसी' में होने वाला है कुछ ऐसा जो आपने पहले कभी नहीं देखा होगा, जानें पूरा मामला

Prepare for a very interesting week on #KBC as not one but two of the Hotseat could contestants prepare to attempt the 1 Cr question! Will either of them manage to crack the question and become a crorepati? Find out on KBC, Mon-Fri at 9 PM @amitabhbachchan

A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial) on Sep 7, 2019 at 8:48am PDT