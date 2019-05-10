DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: छठे चरण की 59 सीटों पर चुनाव प्रचार का आज आखिरी दिन
बिहार: 3.5 लाख नियोजित शिक्षकों को SC से बड़ा झटका, कोर्ट ने नियमित करने से किया इंकार
ब्रेकिंग: अयोध्या विवाद में मध्यस्थता कमेटी ने अगस्त तक मांगा और समय, SC ने 15 अगस्त तक का दिया समय
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: 'लोकतंत्र का तमाचा' वाले बयान पर बोलीं ममता, मैं क्यों मारूंगी पीएम को थप्पड़
राहुल ने बेरोजगारी पर PM मोदी को घेरा, पकौड़े वाले बयान पर कसा तंज
लाहौर फिदायीन हमला: मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़ कर 11 हुई, सिर्फ 15 साल का था तालिबानी लड़ाका
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: आजमगढ़ में मोदी ने विपक्ष को जातिवाद पर घेरा, बोले-आतंकवाद में भी जात-पात देखा गया
कांग्रेस का PM पर पलटवार, 'आपने वायुसेना के विमान को ही अपनी टैक्सी बना लिया'
18 वर्षीय अमेरिकी नागरिक लश्कर की मदद करने का दोषी, आतंकी ट्रेनिंग के लिए लोगों को भेजता था PAK
बढ़ते तनाव के बीच डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने ईरान के धातु सेक्टर पर लगाए प्रतिबंध
विशेष:
#हिन्दुस्तानस्मार्ट #रमजान 2019 #आओराजनीतिकरें #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

‘स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2’ फैन्स रिएक्शन: ऑडियंश को पसंद आई टाइगर-अनन्या और तारा सुतारिया की कमेस्ट्री

ananya pandey tiger shroff and tara perform during the first song launch of film student of the yea

करण जौहर (Karan Johar) की फिल्म 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' (Student Of The Year) आज रिलीज हो गई है। इस बार इस फिल्म में टाइगर श्रॉफ (Tiger Shroff) लीड रोल में हैं। इसी के साथ इस फिल्म से अनन्या पांडे (Ananya Pandey) और तारा सुतारिया (Tara Sutaria) बॉलीवुड में अपनी बड़ी शुरुआत करने जा रही हैं।

फिल्म देखने के बाद फैंस का मिलाजुला रिएक्शन आ रहा है। कोई इस फिल्म को इस साल की सबसे अधिक कमाने वाली फिल्म कह रहा है तो कोई इसे  अपने रिस्क पर लेके फिल्म देखें की बात कह रहा है। ट्विटर पर आ रहे रिएक्शन्स की बात की जाए तो ज्यादातर दर्शक इसे औसत दर्जे की बॉलीवुड फिल्म करार दे रहे हैं। फैन्स के अनुसार, 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' में अनन्या पांडे ने जबरदस्त काम किया है और तारा सुतारिया, टाइगर श्रॉफ भी दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने में कामयाब रहे हैं लेकिन कहानी में वो दम नहीं है जो इसे सुपरहिट का तमगा दिला सके, अगर मेकर्स ने स्टोरी पर ज्यादा काम किया होता तो यह फिल्म और भी अच्छी हो सकती थी।

SOTY 2 First day Box Office Prediction: पहले दिन ही यह रिकार्ड बना सकती है टाइगर श्रॉफ-अनन्या पांडे की फिल्म

SOTY 2 की स्क्रीनिंग में सारा के साथ दिखें वरुण धवन

एक यूजर ने लिखा- 'प्लस पॉइन्ट- कूल सिनेमेटोग्राफी, कुछ पंचलाइनर्स। वहीं दूसरे ने लिखा  अपनी रिस्क पर देखें फिल्म। तो वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- फिल्म में माइंडलेस एक्शन है। टाइगर श्रॉफ को फिल्मों के बजाय एक्रोबेटिक में एनरोल कराना चाहिए। अनन्या और तारा ठीक हैं। फिल्म की स्टोरी लाइन पुरानी है। सिनेमेटोग्राफी अच्छी है। फिल्म में कंटेंट ही नहीं है। 

यहां देखें फैंस के रिएक्शन

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:fans reaction on students of the year 2 audience liked ananya pandeys tiger shroff and tara sutaria acting

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

CGBSE Result 2019: बस 2 घंटे बाद घोषित होंगे छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम, इन वेबसाइट्स पर कर सकेंगे चेक

CGBSE Result 2019: बस 2 घंटे बाद घोषित होंगे छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं, 12वीं के परीक्षा परिणाम, इन वेबसाइट्स पर कर सकेंगे चेक

cgbse 10th result 2019 live update: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे बस डेढ़ घंटे में होंगे घोषित, चेक करें cgbse nic in

cgbse 10th result 2019 live update: छत्तीसगढ़ बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे बस डेढ़ घंटे में होंगे घोषित, चेक करें cgbse nic in

पहले क्वॉलिफायर में मिली हार के बाद क्या CSK बदलेगा अपना प्लेइंग XI

पहले क्वॉलिफायर में मिली हार के बाद क्या CSK बदलेगा अपना प्लेइंग XI

जरूर पढ़ें

मैच 3
Supernovas142/3(20.0)
vs
Velocity130/3(20.0)
ने को 12 रनों से हराया
Thu, 09 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एलिमिनेटर
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद162/8(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स165/8(19.5)
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद को 2 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 08 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान80/2(19.0)
vs
इंग्लैंडबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Wed, 08 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 2
Trailblazers112/6(20.0)
vs
Velocity113/7(18.0)
ने को 3 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 08 May 2019 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 3
Supernovas142/3(20.0)
vs
Velocity130/3(20.0)
ने को 12 रनों से हराया
Thu, 09 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एलिमिनेटर
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद162/8(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स165/8(19.5)
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद को 2 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 08 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान80/2(19.0)
vs
इंग्लैंडबैटिंग बाकी
मैच रद्द
Wed, 08 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 2
Trailblazers112/6(20.0)
vs
Velocity113/7(18.0)
ने को 3 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 08 May 2019 03:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
स्कॉटलैंड
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान
ग्रंज क्रिकेट क्लब, रीबन प्लेस, एडिनबर्ग़
Fri, 10 May 2019 03:30 PM IST
क्वालिफायर 2
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
डॉ. वाई.एस. राजाशेखरा रेड्डी एसीए-वीडीसीए स्टेडियम, विशाखापट्टनम
Fri, 10 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
मैच 4
आयरलैंड
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज
द विलेज, मलहाइड, डबलिन
Sat, 11 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
दूसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
इंग्लैंड
vs
पाकिस्तान
द रोज़ बोउल, सोउथेम्पटन
Sat, 11 May 2019 03:30 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर