‘स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2’ फैन्स रिएक्शन: ऑडियंश को पसंद आई टाइगर-अनन्या और तारा सुतारिया की कमेस्ट्री

करण जौहर (Karan Johar) की फिल्म 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' (Student Of The Year) आज रिलीज हो गई है। इस बार इस फिल्म में टाइगर श्रॉफ (Tiger Shroff) लीड रोल में हैं। इसी के साथ इस फिल्म से अनन्या पांडे (Ananya Pandey) और तारा सुतारिया (Tara Sutaria) बॉलीवुड में अपनी बड़ी शुरुआत करने जा रही हैं।
फिल्म देखने के बाद फैंस का मिलाजुला रिएक्शन आ रहा है। कोई इस फिल्म को इस साल की सबसे अधिक कमाने वाली फिल्म कह रहा है तो कोई इसे अपने रिस्क पर लेके फिल्म देखें की बात कह रहा है। ट्विटर पर आ रहे रिएक्शन्स की बात की जाए तो ज्यादातर दर्शक इसे औसत दर्जे की बॉलीवुड फिल्म करार दे रहे हैं। फैन्स के अनुसार, 'स्टूडेंट ऑफ द ईयर 2' में अनन्या पांडे ने जबरदस्त काम किया है और तारा सुतारिया, टाइगर श्रॉफ भी दर्शकों का मनोरंजन करने में कामयाब रहे हैं लेकिन कहानी में वो दम नहीं है जो इसे सुपरहिट का तमगा दिला सके, अगर मेकर्स ने स्टोरी पर ज्यादा काम किया होता तो यह फिल्म और भी अच्छी हो सकती थी।
एक यूजर ने लिखा- 'प्लस पॉइन्ट- कूल सिनेमेटोग्राफी, कुछ पंचलाइनर्स। वहीं दूसरे ने लिखा अपनी रिस्क पर देखें फिल्म। तो वहीं दूसरे यूजर ने लिखा- फिल्म में माइंडलेस एक्शन है। टाइगर श्रॉफ को फिल्मों के बजाय एक्रोबेटिक में एनरोल कराना चाहिए। अनन्या और तारा ठीक हैं। फिल्म की स्टोरी लाइन पुरानी है। सिनेमेटोग्राफी अच्छी है। फिल्म में कंटेंट ही नहीं है।
यहां देखें फैंस के रिएक्शन
Happy to announce that #TheTashkentFiles enters its 5th Housefull week despite the onslaught of #Kalank #AvengersEndgame and now huge #SOTY2— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) May 10, 2019
I am sure STUDENTS of India will keep loving us. pic.twitter.com/6EZFb98RGC
Watched #SOTY2 at Fan Screening— Shoaib Qureshi (@BeingShoaib3099) May 9, 2019
Loved the movie totally !
The Awesome Love Triangle & @iTIGERSHROFF 's Athletic Stunts🔥will make you Numb ! @ananyapandayy is So witty & Cute at the same time❤ @tarasutariaa looks Mesmerizingly Gorgeous😍@SOTYOfficial Sure Shot Blockbuster 💯👌 pic.twitter.com/NTdwLkF9LQ
Just watched #SOTY2. @Official_Ananya @iTIGERSHROFF @tarasutariaa have done a good job. Script was weak and so was the music. But worth a watch! Keep the brains at home if possible!— Vijeesh (@Papulli) May 9, 2019
Believe in Destiny. #ChunkyPandey became an actor so #AnanyaPandey could become a superstar. #SOTY2 watch it for Ananya. Loved her performance. A ⭐️ is born!!— Dharmendra Mehta (@dharam_mehta) May 9, 2019
#SOTY2 is a trash mindless action ,sorry (so called youth oriented college flick) .@iTIGERSHROFF should enroll himself in acrobatic instead of films,#TaraSutaria stands out while #AnanyaPanday is cute , story is trash (old routine drama) with good cinematography.— Rahul verma (@RahulVerma4860) May 9, 2019
⭐⭐/5 (2/5) .
Film #StudentOfTheYear2 is releasing tomorrow so final survey! Will you watch it in the theatre?— KRK (@kamaalrkhan) May 9, 2019
#AnanyaPandey is surely going to make all Crazy by her On screen presence, She is Fabulous in every single scenes. What a Debutant ' Award Winning ' performance in #SOTY2.— Ankit Mehta (@Anki4uever) May 9, 2019
Way to Fly High more, Show Stealer! Girl It's ur Era now #Bollywood Is all yours
Congrats @ChunkyThePanday pic.twitter.com/T36tmve2AH