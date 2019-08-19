Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 में कार्तिक आर्यन को देखकर फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन

DA Image

अक्षय कुमार-विद्या बालन की फिल्म 'भूल भुलैया' एक मलयालम फिल्म की रीमेक थी। ये 2007 में रिलीज हुई थी और सुपर हिट साबित हुई थी। इस फिल्म की सफलता के बाद इस फिल्म के रीमेक बनाने की चर्चा काफी लंबे टाइम से हो रही है। अब सोमवार को 'भुल भुलैया 2' का पोस्टर रिलीज किया गया और इसके साथ ही ये खुलासा हो गया कि कार्तिक आर्यन फिल्म में लीड रोल में नजर आएंगे।

पोस्टर में कार्तिक अक्षय कुमार की स्टाइल में नजर आ रहे हैं। कार्तिक येलो धोती और कुर्ता में नजर आ रहे हैं, जिसमें उन्होंने रुद्राक्ष की माला और ब्रेसलेट्स पहन रखे हैं। साथ ही सिर पर भी येलो कपड़ा बांधा हुआ है। इस लुक में कार्तिक वैसे ही लग रहे हैं, जैसे भूल भुलैया के पोस्टर में अक्षय लग रहे थे। इस पोस्टर पर फैन्स का रिएक्शन सामने आ रहे हैं और ज्यादातर फैन्स को ये पोस्टर पसंद नहीं आया है। पढ़ें यूजर्स के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

                            

 

 

 

 

 

