Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 में कार्तिक आर्यन को देखकर फैन्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन

अक्षय कुमार-विद्या बालन की फिल्म 'भूल भुलैया' एक मलयालम फिल्म की रीमेक थी। ये 2007 में रिलीज हुई थी और सुपर हिट साबित हुई थी। इस फिल्म की सफलता के बाद इस फिल्म के रीमेक बनाने की चर्चा काफी लंबे टाइम से हो रही है। अब सोमवार को 'भुल भुलैया 2' का पोस्टर रिलीज किया गया और इसके साथ ही ये खुलासा हो गया कि कार्तिक आर्यन फिल्म में लीड रोल में नजर आएंगे।
पोस्टर में कार्तिक अक्षय कुमार की स्टाइल में नजर आ रहे हैं। कार्तिक येलो धोती और कुर्ता में नजर आ रहे हैं, जिसमें उन्होंने रुद्राक्ष की माला और ब्रेसलेट्स पहन रखे हैं। साथ ही सिर पर भी येलो कपड़ा बांधा हुआ है। इस लुक में कार्तिक वैसे ही लग रहे हैं, जैसे भूल भुलैया के पोस्टर में अक्षय लग रहे थे। इस पोस्टर पर फैन्स का रिएक्शन सामने आ रहे हैं और ज्यादातर फैन्स को ये पोस्टर पसंद नहीं आया है। पढ़ें यूजर्स के रिएक्शन्स-
Adidas vs Abibas— Alter_Ego 2.0 (@Alter_Ego45) August 19, 2019
RT for Pic 1: #BhoolBhulaiyaa
Like for Pic 2: #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 pic.twitter.com/FgVvkJDfEc
See I like Kartik Aryan too— αყµรɦเ❃ (@its_ayu_) August 19, 2019
BHOOL BHULAIYAA is a LEGACY which only @akshaykumar can make a BOP
His swag, humour and charm CAN'T be replaced Im sorry I can't think of anyone else in his place ugghh😩😩#BhoolBhulaiyaa2
#BhoolBhulaiyaa2 without Akshay Kumar? I’m sorry what? Why? But...why?— Esha Goyal (@eshagoyal95) August 19, 2019
Omg is #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 for real? NO WAY. Part 1 was gold. I remember buying the CD as soon as it released and watching it 11 times after that. Funny only because of @akshaykumar who became my favorite actor after that performace. I hope they all get haunted by Monjolika.— Bhakti Chavda (@BhaktiPChavda) August 19, 2019
without this man #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 is incomplete , ek aur franchise ka kachra kr diya makers ne pic.twitter.com/HuPjxa4uWx— shruvlegend (@shruvlegend) August 19, 2019
#BhoolBhulaiyaa2— Shalini (@negishalini20) August 19, 2019
Jokes Apart, we all know no one can forget the role played by #AkshayKumar but #KartikAaryan too is a promising actor.
When you Why go for
getting Gold TAMBA pic.twitter.com/9j3y1UaGmW
Producers announced #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 with Kartik Aryan instead of Akshay Kumar ..— Deep Valesha (@deep_valesha) August 19, 2019
Audience :- pic.twitter.com/G7pzQQOXJQ