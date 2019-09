मशहूर वकील राम जेठमलानी के निधन की खबर सुन इमोशनल हुईं सोहा अली खान, फोटो शेयर कर दी श्रद्धांजलि

Today we have lost more than a brilliant lawyer, a maverick and a rebel. We have lost the conscience keeper of collective India. Ram Jethmalani s unusual moral courage and curious legal mind has been a rare gift to independent India. Personally, he was very gracious to me and put me at ease at once with his irreverent humour - I will miss him greatly and in this I am far from alone.

