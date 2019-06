ईशा देओल के घर फिर गूंजी किलकारी, दूसरी बेटी को दिया जन्म

My baby Radhya I love being your “Amma”♥️ #radhyatakhtani #lastyearonthisday #mothersday #throwbackpic #gratitude #thirdtrimester #preggolife #mommytobe #momoftwo 🙏🏼🧿 Happy Mother’s Day to my mamma & mom @dreamgirlhemamalini , @pujatakhtani and all the mommies 🤗💕♥️!

A post shared by Esha Deol (@imeshadeol) on May 11, 2019 at 11:16pm PDT