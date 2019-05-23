लोकसभा 2019: चुनावी नतीजों पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए गुरुवार को हो रही वोटों की गिनती में अभी तक प्राप्त रुझानों के अनुसार बीजेपी 300 से ज्यादा सीटों के साथ फिर से सत्ता में वापसी करती दिख रही है। बहुमत की ओर बढ़ रही भाजपा को बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों ने बधाई दी है। पढ़ें बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-
Respected dear @narendramodi ji— Rajinikanth (@rajinikanth) May 23, 2019
hearty congratulations ... You made it !!! God bless.
All eyes on #amethi we r rooting for our aunt pic.twitter.com/3IwF3cfM6J— Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) May 23, 2019
We have voted, India has chosen and the result is almost crystal clear @narendramodi ji congratulations sir we hope the country heads upwards and onwards under your leadership...— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) May 23, 2019
The country has decided congratulations hon prime minister @narendramodi sir on your victory. Looking forward to the future under you guidance and leadership where all Indians move ahead together #JAIHIND— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) May 23, 2019
May 23, 2019
Mom’s congratulatory Video note to Prime Minister @narendramodi & his team. She is repeating, “मैंने बोला था”। Difficult for her to contain her sense of triumph. She has taken it personally. But that is exactly how the whole country has taken it - personally.😍😎🇮🇳 #DulariRocks pic.twitter.com/BBLFd7XVbh— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) May 23, 2019
We all voted and Democracy has spoken. This is the will of the people. Congratulations to @narendramodi Hope India flourishes under your leadership.— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) May 23, 2019
Congratulations @HemaMaliniMP and @KirronKherBJP for their decisive win in the Lok Sabha elections.— Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) May 23, 2019
Let’s pray for this🙏 https://t.co/NrqHmqQEqp— Bipasha Basu (@bipsluvurself) May 23, 2019
To all the politicians who were united by their hate against @narendramodi. A humble request to you all - please spend less time hating #Modi and more time loving #Bharat🇮🇳. India needs a sensible opposition for a healthy democracy. Jai Hind 🇮🇳 #ElectionResults2019 #ModiPhirSe pic.twitter.com/KWthkLltIH— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) May 23, 2019