लोकसभा 2019: चुनावी नतीजों पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

लोकसभा रिजल्ट 2019: बंगाल में बीजेपी की बड़ी जीत पर ममता ने ट्वीट कर रही ये बात
बंगाल में मतदान के दौरान हुई भारी हिंसा दे रही थी परिवर्तन का संकेत
पश्चिम बंगाल में शुरुआती रुझान में बीजेपी निकली आगे, क्या ढह जाएगा ममता का किला
गृह मंत्रालय ने सभी राज्यों को किया अलर्ट, कहा- वोटों की गिनती के दौरान भड़क सकती हैं हिंसा
अगर बहुमत से चूकता है एनडीए तो सरकार का दावा करेगा विपक्ष, ये है रणनीति
जानिए, जिस वक्त एग्जिट पोल आ रहा था शरद पवार किस रणनीति में व्यस्त थे
कुलगाम मुठभेड़ में सुरक्षाबलों ने हिजबुल के 2 आतंकियों को किया ढेर
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 : ईवीएम पर विपक्ष की चिंता पर चुनाव आयोग की बैठक आज
लोकसभा 2019 : भारतीय ईवीएम में सेंधमारी की संभावना न के बराबर
ISRO को मिली बड़ी कामयाबी,बादल छाये रहने पर भी होगी पृथ्वी की निगरानी
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019 के लिए गुरुवार को हो रही वोटों की गिनती में अभी तक प्राप्त रुझानों के अनुसार बीजेपी 300 से ज्यादा सीटों के साथ फिर से सत्ता में वापसी करती दिख रही है।  बहुमत की ओर बढ़ रही भाजपा को बॉलीवुड के कई सितारों ने बधाई दी है। पढ़ें बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 


 

 
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान340/7(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड341/7(49.3)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 17 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
वेस्ट इंडीज152/1(24.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश213/5(22.5)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Fri, 17 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
आयरलैंड292/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश294/4(43.0)
बांग्लादेश ने आयरलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 15 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान358/9(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड359/4(44.5)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 14 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 1
पाकिस्तान
vs
अफ़ग़ानिस्तान
काउंटी ग़्राउंड, ब्रिस्टल
Fri, 24 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 2
श्रीलंका
vs
दक्षिण अफ्रीका
सोफ़िया गार्डन्स, कार्डिफ़
Fri, 24 May 2019 03:00 PM IST
मैच 3
इंग्लैंड
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
द रोज़ बोउल, सोउथेम्पटन
Sat, 25 May 2019 03:00 PM IST

