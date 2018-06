42 की उम्र में एकता कपूर को मिला लाइफ पार्टनर, इस PHOTO से हुआ खुलासा

I love uuuuuu❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️Happie bday

A post shared by Ekta❤️myVEERES (@ektaravikapoor) on May 24, 2018 at 12:25pm PDT