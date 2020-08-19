 DA Image
19 अगस्त, 2020|1:41|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   सुशांत के परिवार ने उठाए सवाल, पवित्र रिश्ता फंड से पीछे हटीं एकता कपूर

सुशांत के परिवार ने उठाए सवाल, पवित्र रिश्ता फंड से पीछे हटीं एकता कपूर

-

पवित्र रिश्ता मेंटल अवेयरनेस फंड और उसके पोस्टर में सुशांत की फोटो का इस्तेमाल किए जाने की वजह से एकता कपूर को जमकर ट्रोल किया गया। लोगों ने एकता पर लोगों की मौत से पैसा बनाने वाला बताया। अब एकता ने इन आरोपों पर सफाई दी है।

एकता ने ट्वीट किया, ये फंड मेरे नाम पर शुरू नहीं किया गया। इसे तो जी ने शुरू किया था और जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए था। मैं किसी भी अन्य मेंटल अवेयरनेस फंड में हमेशा जी के साथ हूं, लेकिन इस मामले में मैं खुद को फंड से पूरी तरह अलग करना चाहती हूं। 


 

 

सुशांत के जीजा ने कही थी यह बात

सुशांत के जीजा विशाल कीर्ति ने ट्वीट किया था, 'सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन श्वेता और मैं एक्टर के नाम पर कोई कॉमर्शिलाइजेशन नहीं चाहते हैं. अगर लोग सुशांत का नाम लेकर कुछ कर रहे हैं तो ये प्रॉफिट कमाने के मकसद से नहीं होना चाहिए. परिवार ने सुशांत के नाम का इस्तेमाल करते हुए किसी भी लाभकारी गतिविधि का समर्थन नहीं किया है'।

विशाल ने आगे लिखा था, 'सुशांत के नाम पर किसी भी तरह की नॉन प्रॉफिट एक्टिविटी के लिए प्लीज सुशांत के पिता से लिखित में क्लीयरेंस ले लें ताकि आप कार्रवाई से बच सकें. मेंटल हेल्थ अवेयरनेस के लिए सुशांत को पोस्टर बॉय के रूप में इस्तेमाल ना करें. अगर परिवार को लगता है कि उन्हें किसी संगठन या व्यक्ति द्वारा बदनाम किया गया है, तो वे कानूनी सहारा लेंगे'। 

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान का ePaper पढ़ें।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:Ekta Kapoor dissociates herself from Pavitra Rishta fund after SC orders CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput case

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

हरतालिका तीज 2020: हरतालिका तीज पर सुहागिनें लगाएं मेहंदी के ये 5 बेस्ट डिजाइन्स

हरतालिका तीज 2020: हरतालिका तीज पर सुहागिनें लगाएं मेहंदी के ये 5 बेस्ट डिजाइन्स

याददाश्त करनी है दुरुस्त तो हफ्ते में दो बार खाएं स्ट्रॉबेरी, हृदयरोग से बचाव में भी कारगर

याददाश्त करनी है दुरुस्त तो हफ्ते में दो बार खाएं स्ट्रॉबेरी, हृदयरोग से बचाव में भी कारगर

कैंसर पेशेंट के लिए खुशखबरी: जड़ से मिटेगा कैंसर, कीमोथेरेपी की नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत

कैंसर पेशेंट के लिए खुशखबरी: जड़ से मिटेगा कैंसर, कीमोथेरेपी की नहीं पड़ेगी जरूरत

परीक्षाएं कराए बिना डिग्री देने पर राज्य निर्णय नहीं कर सकते: UGC ने सुप्रीम को से कहा

परीक्षाएं कराए बिना डिग्री देने पर राज्य निर्णय नहीं कर सकते: UGC ने सुप्रीम को से कहा

मलेशिया में मिला कोरोनावायरस का नया रूप , सामान्य से 10 गुना ज्यादा संक्रामक

मलेशिया में मिला कोरोनावायरस का नया रूप , सामान्य से 10 गुना ज्यादा संक्रामक

Covid-19:साल के अंत तक हो जाएगी तैयार कोरोना वैक्सीन : चीनी कंपनी

Covid-19:साल के अंत तक हो जाएगी तैयार कोरोना वैक्सीन : चीनी कंपनी

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#DhoniRetirement# राम मंदिर भूमि पूजन#कोरोना वायरस#क्राइम#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें