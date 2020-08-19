सुशांत के परिवार ने उठाए सवाल, पवित्र रिश्ता फंड से पीछे हटीं एकता कपूर

पवित्र रिश्ता मेंटल अवेयरनेस फंड और उसके पोस्टर में सुशांत की फोटो का इस्तेमाल किए जाने की वजह से एकता कपूर को जमकर ट्रोल किया गया। लोगों ने एकता पर लोगों की मौत से पैसा बनाने वाला बताया। अब एकता ने इन आरोपों पर सफाई दी है।
एकता ने ट्वीट किया, ये फंड मेरे नाम पर शुरू नहीं किया गया। इसे तो जी ने शुरू किया था और जरूरतमंद लोगों के लिए था। मैं किसी भी अन्य मेंटल अवेयरनेस फंड में हमेशा जी के साथ हूं, लेकिन इस मामले में मैं खुद को फंड से पूरी तरह अलग करना चाहती हूं।
Even though this is not a fund started by me, but started by Zee and is a needed one at that, I am always with Zee for any other mental awareness fund that they want to do, but on this one I would like to respectfully dissociate myself. #SSR Hope the truth prevails. pic.twitter.com/XGjiVEUZ1t— Ekta Kapoor (@ektarkapoor) August 19, 2020
सुशांत के जीजा ने कही थी यह बात
सुशांत के जीजा विशाल कीर्ति ने ट्वीट किया था, 'सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की बहन श्वेता और मैं एक्टर के नाम पर कोई कॉमर्शिलाइजेशन नहीं चाहते हैं. अगर लोग सुशांत का नाम लेकर कुछ कर रहे हैं तो ये प्रॉफिट कमाने के मकसद से नहीं होना चाहिए. परिवार ने सुशांत के नाम का इस्तेमाल करते हुए किसी भी लाभकारी गतिविधि का समर्थन नहीं किया है'।
@shwetasinghkirt and I don’t endorse any commercialization in Sushant’s name. If people are doing anything using Sushant’s name, it should not be motivated by profit.The family has not endorsed any for-profit activity using Sushant’s name. For any non-profit activity in Sushant’s— vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 18, 2020
name, please get a written clearance from Sushant’s father to prevent getting sued later. No to using Sushant as a poster boy for mental health awareness. If the family feels that they have been libeled by any organization or individual, they will pursue legal recourse.— vishal kirti (@vikirti) August 18, 2020
विशाल ने आगे लिखा था, 'सुशांत के नाम पर किसी भी तरह की नॉन प्रॉफिट एक्टिविटी के लिए प्लीज सुशांत के पिता से लिखित में क्लीयरेंस ले लें ताकि आप कार्रवाई से बच सकें. मेंटल हेल्थ अवेयरनेस के लिए सुशांत को पोस्टर बॉय के रूप में इस्तेमाल ना करें. अगर परिवार को लगता है कि उन्हें किसी संगठन या व्यक्ति द्वारा बदनाम किया गया है, तो वे कानूनी सहारा लेंगे'।