Eid-Al-Adha: अमिताभ बच्चन-अनुपम खेर और ऋषि कपूर समेत इन स्टार्स ने दी बकरीद की मुबारकबाद

‪I was in Kashmir on this Eid last year..it was the most pious,cultured and joyous Eid. It has been a week today that we’ve spoken to my in-laws who suffer from severe diabetes n high blood pressure. Now I pray for all in Kashmir that they’re out of their torture n darkness soon and with heavy heart wish you all #EidAdhaMubarak ‬

A post shared by Urmila Matondkar (@urmilamatondkarofficial) on Aug 11, 2019 at 8:09pm PDT