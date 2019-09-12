Dream Girl celeb Reaction: बॉलीवुड सितारों को पसंद आई आयुष्मान-नुसरत भरूचा की 'ड्रीम गर्ल', बताया सुपर-डुपर हिट फिल्म

बॉलीवुड एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann Khurrana) की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'ड्रीम गर्ल (Dream Girl)' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो रही है। रिलीज से पहले बुधवार को फिल्म स्टार्स के लिए खास स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई। इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद कई सेलेब्स ने फिल्म को सुपरहिट बताया और आयुष्मान की एक्टिंग की भी खूब तारीफ हो रही है। बॉलीवुड सितारें 'ड्रीम गर्ल' को देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दे रहे हैं।

आपको बता दें कि ड्रीम गर्ल की स्क्रीनिंग में आयुष्मान अपनी फैमिली संग पहुंचे थे। वहीं एक्ट्रेस नुसरत भरूचा स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंची। वे बेहद ही खूबसूरत लग रही थी। उन्होंने व्याइट कलर की ड्रेस पहनी हुई थी।

इस फिल्म में आयुष्मान खुराना अलग ही अंदाज में नजर आने वाले हैं। 'ड्रीम गर्ल' में आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ एक्ट्रेस नुसरत भरूचात की जोड़ी को लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। इन दोनों एक्टर के आलावा फिल्म में अन्नू कपूर अहम भूमिका में नजर आएंगे। बड़े पर्दे पर आयुष्मान और नुसरत की जोड़ी पहली बार धमाल मचाने जा रही है।

यहां देखें बॉलीवुड के सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन

Hey Raaj @writerraj Producers are going to chase you from this friday. The writer/director of #Dreamgirl Loved the film🥰❤This will surely cross100cr. Mark my words😊🤗 You all will be in love with this POOJA @ayushmannk @NushratBharucha #Annukapoor @OyeManjot Good luck team👍😊 pic.twitter.com/0v1PxR75Ew — Neetu N Chandra (@Neetu_Chandra) September 11, 2019

फिल्म एक्ट्रेस नीतू चंद्रा ने फिल्म की तारीफ करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि ये फिल्म जरूर 100 करोड़ कमाएगी।

#dreamgirl is such a funny and sweet film. @ayushmannk has to be one of the bravest actors around.His choices are just superb and he gives his all to every character and performance.He is terrific in the film.The dialogues of the film are brilliant,and keep u laughing through out pic.twitter.com/6G2tD0JGKf — Shashank Khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) September 12, 2019

शशांक खेतान ने लिखा है-ये फनी और अच्छी फिल्म है। आयुष्मान ने बेहतरीन काम किया है।

You ace every role you play @ayushmannk ♣️

This time its a sheer delight to watch you as a #dreamgirl PHENOMENAL stuff 🙌 Laughed a lot after a long time in theaters. Every character in the film has done a fab job. Wishing love and success to the entire cast n team. pic.twitter.com/Tc455rLUDB — Neeti Mohan (@neetimohan18) September 12, 2019

#DreamGirl Puja Khurana you managed to win my heart and how 😍This hillarious film will keep you in splits throughout.What an amazing watch. Kudos to the entire team.I'd like to say this again,Puja Khurana you have my heart @ayushmannk you have my number call me please pujha — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) September 12, 2019