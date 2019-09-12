DA Image

Dream Girl celeb Reaction: बॉलीवुड सितारों को पसंद आई आयुष्मान-नुसरत भरूचा की 'ड्रीम गर्ल', बताया सुपर-डुपर हिट फिल्म

dream girl celeb review

बॉलीवुड एक्टर आयुष्मान खुराना (Ayushmann Khurrana) की अपकमिंग फिल्म 'ड्रीम गर्ल (Dream Girl)' शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो रही है। रिलीज से पहले बुधवार को फिल्म स्टार्स के लिए खास स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई। इस फिल्म को देखने के बाद कई सेलेब्स ने फिल्म को सुपरहिट बताया और आयुष्मान की एक्टिंग की भी खूब तारीफ हो रही है। बॉलीवुड सितारें 'ड्रीम गर्ल' को देखने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी प्रतिक्रिया भी दे रहे हैं। 

आपको बता दें कि ड्रीम गर्ल की स्क्रीनिंग में आयुष्मान अपनी फैमिली संग पहुंचे थे। वहीं एक्ट्रेस नुसरत भरूचा स्क्रीनिंग में पहुंची। वे बेहद ही खूबसूरत लग रही थी। उन्होंने व्याइट कलर की ड्रेस पहनी हुई थी।

इस फिल्म में आयुष्मान खुराना अलग ही अंदाज में नजर आने वाले हैं। 'ड्रीम गर्ल' में आयुष्मान खुराना के साथ एक्ट्रेस नुसरत भरूचात की जोड़ी को लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं। इन दोनों एक्टर के आलावा  फिल्म में अन्नू कपूर अहम भूमिका में नजर आएंगे।  बड़े पर्दे पर आयुष्मान और नुसरत की जोड़ी पहली बार धमाल मचाने जा रही है।  

dream girl celeb review

यहां देखें बॉलीवुड के सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन 

फिल्म एक्ट्रेस नीतू चंद्रा ने फिल्म की तारीफ करते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि ये फिल्म जरूर 100 करोड़ कमाएगी। 

शशांक खेतान ने लिखा है-ये फनी और अच्छी फिल्म है। आयुष्मान ने बेहतरीन काम किया है। 

 

dream girl celeb review

dream girl celeb review 

