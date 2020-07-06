सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर देखकर भर आया बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का दिल, सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। इस फिल्म के जरिए संजना संघी बॉलीवुड डेब्यू कर रही हैं। ये फिल्म सभी के लिए बेहद स्पेशल है क्योंकि ये सुशांत की आखिरी फिल्म है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स और फैन्स फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखकर एक्टर को याद कर रहे हैं। सेलेब्स ने ट्रेलर को लेकर अपने रिएक्शन सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दिए हैं।
पढ़ें सेलेब्स का रिएक्शन-
#DilBechara ❤️❤️
Its gonna be really hard to watch this one.. but how can i not? 💔#Sushant @CastingChhabra @sanjanasanghi96 #SushantSinghRajput
Trailer : https://t.co/xPbMXO9YcG
❤️❤️#DilBechara lovely 👏👏looking forward 🤗 https://t.co/Nf7oMFADJv
#DilBechara ❤️ Overwhelmed with millions of emotions...Can’t wait you watch it :)https://t.co/pPpGzgSg6S
https://t.co/H8p6Xg3EF6
Watch @itsSSR @sanjanasanghi96 in the trailer of #DilBechara ❤️💯
If you didn’t notice, even the link says ‘GOD’ 🙏🏻@MukeshChhabraCC @arrahman @OfficialAMITABH @foxstarhindi @DisneyPlusHS
Love the trailer of #DilBechara - Sanjana & #SushantSinghRajput both are magical on screen. Will be ready with my Pop Corn to celebrate the legacy of this fine actor. You will live forever dear Sushant - in our hearts - shining bright in the skies. ❤️💔❤️💔❤️💔❤️ https://t.co/RpexpyYJ0x
The trailer is out guys ...https://t.co/MU2HSXxsMq @CastingChhabra @itsSSR @sanjanasanghi96 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#DilBecharaTrailer
This trailer is all things love !! ❤️ iam sure people will give it lots n lots of love .. https://t.co/sX6irPa65K
