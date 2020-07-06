 DA Image
6 जुलाई, 2020|7:44|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर देखकर भर आया बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का दिल, सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फिल्म 'दिल बेचारा' का ट्रेलर देखकर भर आया बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का दिल, सोशल मीडिया पर दिए ये रिएक्शन

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की आखिरी फिल्म दिल बेचारा का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। इस फिल्म के जरिए संजना संघी बॉलीवुड डेब्यू कर रही हैं। ये फिल्म सभी के लिए बेहद स्पेशल है क्योंकि ये सुशांत की आखिरी फिल्म है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स और फैन्स फिल्म का ट्रेलर देखकर एक्टर को याद कर रहे हैं। सेलेब्स ने ट्रेलर को लेकर अपने रिएक्शन सोशल मीडिया के जरिए दिए हैं।

पढ़ें सेलेब्स का रिएक्शन-


 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान ePaper मुफ्त में पढ़िए।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:dil bechara trailer bollywood celebs reaction on sushant singh rajput starrer dil bechara trailer

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

यूएई और श्रीलंका के बाद न्यूजीलैंड ने की आईपीएल की मेजबानी की पेशकश, जानिए क्यों न्यूजीलैंड में यह टी20 लीग करना है मुश्किल

यूएई और श्रीलंका के बाद न्यूजीलैंड ने की आईपीएल की मेजबानी की पेशकश, जानिए क्यों न्यूजीलैंड में यह टी20 लीग करना है मुश्किल

टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2020 का स्थगित होना लगभग तय, क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने ऐसे दिए संकेत

टी20 वर्ल्ड कप 2020 का स्थगित होना लगभग तय, क्रिकेट ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने ऐसे दिए संकेत

सचिन तेंदुलकर क्यों नहीं करते थे पहली गेंद का सामना, सौरव गांगुली ने खोला राज

सचिन तेंदुलकर क्यों नहीं करते थे पहली गेंद का सामना, सौरव गांगुली ने खोला राज

कुसल मेंडिस की गाड़ी से हुए एक्सीडेंट का CCTV फुटेज कर सकता है आपको विचलित- देखें वीडियो

कुसल मेंडिस की गाड़ी से हुए एक्सीडेंट का CCTV फुटेज कर सकता है आपको विचलित- देखें वीडियो

Covid-19:क्या वाकई हवा से भी फैल सकता है कोरोना? 239 वैज्ञानिकों ने किया ये दावा

Covid-19:क्या वाकई हवा से भी फैल सकता है कोरोना? 239 वैज्ञानिकों ने किया ये दावा

Sawan Somvar 2020: सावन के व्रत शुरू, जानें व्रत के दौरान क्या खाएं और किस चीज से करें परहेज

Sawan Somvar 2020: सावन के व्रत शुरू, जानें व्रत के दौरान क्या खाएं और किस चीज से करें परहेज

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#कोरोना वायरस#69000 शिक्षक भर्ती#क्राइम#जॉब्स#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें