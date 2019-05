Cannes 2019: कभी रॉयल गाउन में तो कभी व्हाइट सैटर्न साड़ी में कहर ढा रहीं हैं डायना पेंटी

Day 2 at Cannes for The FICCI Forum at The India Pavilion Saree: @amitaggarwalofficial Jewellery: @aquamarine_jewellery Shoes: @sergiorossi Styled by: @namitaalexander HMU: @marianna_mukuchyan Shot by: @frozenpixelstudios Project: @fetch_india Managed by: @ssubberman #DianaAtCannes #LiveVictoriously #GreyGooseLife #Cannes2019

A post shared by Diana Penty (@dianapenty) on May 18, 2019 at 12:22pm PDT