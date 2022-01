धनुष और ऐश्वर्या रजनीकांत का 18 साल पुराना रिश्ता टूटने से फैन्स हैरान, कहा- ‘उम्मीद नहीं थी, यह शॉकिंग है’

That's unexpected and shocking! The reasons behind the break-up are none of our business. Media and fans should give them the space they need. We just wish #Dhanush and @ash_r_dhanush sis all the best for the future!



Be strong Thalaivaa @rajinikanth ❤️😢 https://t.co/sUWJrTdFVX pic.twitter.com/1GNJHkKlqt