Delhi Fire: दिल्ली अग्निकांड पर बॉलीवुड जगत भी शोक में, रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट कर दुख जताया

दिल्ली के भीड़भाड़ वाले अनाज मंडी क्षेत्र में स्थित चार मंजिला एक इमारत की अवैध फैक्टरी में रविवार की सुबह आग लगने से 43 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इस हादसे पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने रिएक्ट किया है। सभी ने इस हादसे में जख्मी लोगों और मृतक के घरवालों के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर की है।
Extremely saddened to hear about the #DelhiFire accident - Condolences to the to families who lost their loved ones and prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured. 🙏🏽🙏🏽
— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 8, 2019
NO emergency exits in the building, NO one ready to take the responsibility and once again NO lessons will be learned. 32 people loosing their lives is tragic, but our zero respect for human life is devastating. #DelhiFire
Headed to Delhi for the 1st #meformycity concert in the Great India Place Mall, Noida, today.— Shaan (@singer_shaan) December 8, 2019
Saddened by horrific Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire Tragedy ..may the rescue operations take quick control.. deepest condolences to the loved ones of the victims 🙏 and may not happen ever again
Dreadful, most disturbing & saddening to hear about the tragic #FireAccident in the #AnajMandi in Delhi. My deepest condolences & prayers with the families who lost their loved ones. Hope, wish & pray for the speedy recovery of those injured. A humble appeal to the Govt/Society— Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) December 8, 2019
— Manoj Muntashir (@manojmuntashir) December 8, 2019
रानी झांसी रोड पर अनाज मंडी में आग लगने से हुई दर्दनाक मौतों पर बेहद दुखी हूं। मैं दिवंगत परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना प्रकट करता हूँ।
मैं भी अभी वहाँ पहुँच रहा हूँ।
मेरी @BJP4Delhi के कार्यकर्ताओं से अपील है कि वहाँ पहुंच कर लोगों की मदद करें।
— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) December 8, 2019
बता दें कि रानी झांसी रोड के पास पुरानी अनाज मंडी में चार मंजिला इमारत में सुबह करीब पांच बजे आग लगी थी। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि आग दूसरी मंजिल से शुरू हुई और धीरे धीरे इसने पूरी इमारत को घेर लिया। इमारत के भूतल और पहली मंजिल पर रहने वाले लोग तो निकलने में कामयाब हो गए। लेकिन अन्य मंजिलों पर मौजूद 65 लोग फंस गए थे।
धमेंद्र के जन्मदिन पर बेटे बॉबी और बेटी ईशा ने कुछ इस अंदाज में किया विश
प्रियंका चोपड़ा का खुलासा, कहा- अमेरिका में अपना परियच देना पड़ता था
दमकल विभाग के प्रमुख अतुल गर्ग ने बताया कि सुबह पांच बजकर बीस मिनट पर आग लगने की सूचना मिली थी। ढाई घंटे में आग पर काबू पाने के बाद बचाव दल ने इमारत में प्रवेश किया। फिर एक एक करके इमारत में फंसे लोगों को बाहर निकाला जाने लगा। इसके साथ ही कैट्स एम्बुलेंस से घायलों को लेडी हार्डिंग, एलएनजेपी एवं आरएमल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां 43 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हो गई।