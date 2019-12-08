 Delhi fire Bollywood Celebs saddened By Incident Express Condolences - Delhi Fire: दिल्ली अग्निकांड पर बॉलीवुड जगत भी शोक में, रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट कर दुख जताया DA Image
Delhi Fire: दिल्ली अग्निकांड पर बॉलीवुड जगत भी शोक में, रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट कर दुख जताया

दिल्ली के भीड़भाड़ वाले अनाज मंडी क्षेत्र में स्थित चार मंजिला एक इमारत की अवैध फैक्टरी में रविवार की सुबह आग लगने से 43 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। इस हादसे पर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने रिएक्ट किया है। सभी ने इस हादसे में जख्मी लोगों और मृतक के घरवालों के प्रति संवेदना जाहिर की है।

 

 

 

 

 

बता दें कि रानी झांसी रोड के पास पुरानी अनाज मंडी में चार मंजिला इमारत में सुबह करीब पांच बजे आग लगी थी। स्थानीय लोगों ने बताया कि आग दूसरी मंजिल  से शुरू हुई और धीरे धीरे इसने पूरी इमारत को घेर लिया। इमारत के भूतल और पहली मंजिल पर रहने वाले लोग तो निकलने में कामयाब हो गए। लेकिन अन्य मंजिलों पर मौजूद 65 लोग फंस गए थे। 

धमेंद्र के जन्मदिन पर बेटे बॉबी और बेटी ईशा ने कुछ इस अंदाज में किया विश

प्रियंका चोपड़ा का खुलासा, कहा- अमेरिका में अपना परियच देना पड़ता था

दमकल विभाग के प्रमुख अतुल गर्ग ने बताया कि सुबह पांच बजकर बीस मिनट पर आग लगने की सूचना मिली थी। ढाई घंटे में आग पर काबू पाने के बाद बचाव दल ने इमारत में प्रवेश किया। फिर एक एक करके इमारत में फंसे लोगों को बाहर निकाला जाने लगा। इसके साथ ही कैट्स एम्बुलेंस से घायलों को लेडी हार्डिंग, एलएनजेपी एवं आरएमल अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया जहां 43 लोगों की मौत की पुष्टि हो गई।

 

 

 

 

