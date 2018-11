DeepVeer Wedding Reception LIVE UPDATES: लीला पैलेस पहुंचीं दीपिका पादुकोण

(New)❤ Deepika Padukone arrives at Leela Palace to see the preparations of Her Reception in Bangalore Tonight😍🔥😘 ~ @deepikapadukone #QueenOfWorld #DeepVeerkishaadi

A post shared by #DeepVeer👫💏❤ (@deepveerkishaadi) on Nov 21, 2018 at 4:24am PST