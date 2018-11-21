DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
पंजाब सीएम बोले- अमृतसर ब्लास्ट केस सुलझा, पाकिस्तान में बने ग्रेनेड का हुआ इस्तेमाल
भारत-ऑस्ट्रेलिया टी20 सीरीज का पहला मैच: विराट कोहली ने टॉस जीतकर गेंदबाजी का फैसला लिया
राजधानी में घुसे 2 जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के आतंकी, पुलिस ने दिल्ली को किया हाई अलर्ट
ब्रेकिंग: 1984 सिख विरोधी दंगा मामले में एक दोषी को फांसी की सजा जबकि दूसरे को उम्रकैद की सजा सुनाए गई।
दिल्ली के सीएम केजरीवाल की सुरक्षा में बड़ी चूक, सचिवालय में फेंका गया मिर्ची पाउडर, टूटा चश्मा
मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह कांड की आरोपी बिहार की पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा ने कोर्ट में सरेंडर किया
CBI चीफ आलोक वर्मा की याचिका पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट में अगली सुनवाई 29 नवंबर को होगी
जम्मू-कश्मीर: शोपियां में सुरक्षा बलों ने मार गिराए 4 आतंकी, 1 जवान भी शहीद
महाराष्ट्र : वर्धा में आर्मी डिपो में धमाका, छह लोगों की मौत, 18 घायल
महाराष्ट्र के वर्धा में आर्मी डिपो में धमाका, कई लोगों के मारे जाने की आशंका
विशेष:
#DeepikaRanveerWedding #यूपीटीईटी 2018 #उत्तराखंड निकाय चुनाव रिजल्ट #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

दीपवीर की वेडिंग रिसेप्शन देखकर हैरान हुए फैंस, बोले अनुष्का शर्मा की तरह तैयार हुई हैं दीपिका पादुकोण!

DeepVeer Reception

आज दीपवीर का पहला रिसेप्शन है। यह बेंगलुरू हो रहा है। इस रिसेप्शन में दोनों के परिजन और रिश्तेदार शामिल हुए। रणवीर जहां ब्लैक शेरवानी में दिखे वहीं दीपिका गोल्डन कलर की साड़ी में नजर आईं। रिसेप्शन की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर काफी तेजी के साथ वायरल हो रही हैं। इसी बीच फैंस दीपिका पादुकोण के हेयरस्टाइल पर सवाल करने लगे हैं। फैंस का कहना है कि दीपिका अपने रिसेप्सन में एक्ट्रेस अनुष्का शर्मा की तरह तैयार हुईं है। 

रिसेप्‍शन में दीपिका पादुकोण डिजाइनर सब्‍यसाची की गोल्‍डन कलर की सिल्‍क साड़ी पहने नजर आईं। गोल्‍डन साड़ी, लाल रंग का चूड़ा और सिंदूर से भरी मांग में दीपिका पादुकोण बेहद दिलकश नजर आ रही थीं। अनुष्‍का शर्मा का कुछ ऐसा लुक उनके शादी रिसेप्शन में था। इनदोनों में सबसे खास बात यह है कि दोनों ने  डिजाइनर सब्‍यसाची की खास डिजाइन को पहन रखा था। बता दें कि ऐसे में दोनों का रिेसेप्‍शन लुक एक दूसरे से काफी मिलता जुलता नजर आया। दोनों की साड़ी का रंग भले ही एक दूसरे से मिलता जुलता ना हो हो मगर उन्‍हें पहनने का तरीका, बालों का हेयरस्‍टाइल और जूलरी पीस एक दूसरे से मिलता जुलता नजर आया।

दीपवीर के रिसेप्शन की तस्वीरें आई सामने, शाही अंदाज में रणवीर-दीपिका

आपको बता दें कि अनुष्का शर्मा ने 11 दिसंबर 2017 को इटली में क्रिकेटर विराट कोहली से शादी की थी। विराट और अनुष्का की फैमिली ने इस पूरे इवेंट को सीक्रेट रखा था। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I don’t think Indian brides feel complete without wearing the colour red in one of their functions. Anushka decided to wear red on her reception. And much to my absolute delight, it would be a red Benarasi saree. From the by-lanes of Peeli Kothi in Benaras. I was particularly excited about this look because I have seen an entire generation of Bengali women getting married in red Benarasi sarees. The red bindi, the sindoor and the mogras in her hair just made the look more potent and powerful. She chose to wear heritage uncut diamond choker and jhumkas from the Sabyasachi Bridal Jewelry collection. Bollywood can play a major role in spreading awareness about Indian textiles and handlooms. And I must say the occasion couldn’t be better. I know copies of this saree will flood the entire country in the next few months to come, which also means that a million weaver’s children will be back at school. All I can say is thank you Anushka! Virat chose to complement his new bride in a very subtle and elegant manner. He wore a black textured silk signature bandhgala with the house buttons in 18k gold and a white silk kurta with hand-woven brocade churidaar. He teamed it with mojris from the Sabyasachi accessories line and a hand-embroidered antique Pashmina shawl from our ‘Kashmir Revival’ project. @anushkasharma @virat.kohli @bridesofsabyasachi @groomsofsabyasachi @tajdiplomaticenclave For all jewellery related queries, kindly contact sabyasachijewelry@sabyasachi.com #Sabyasachi #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #SabyasachiJewelry #AnushkaSharmaViratKohliReception #Virushka #AnushkaSharma #ViratKohli

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

हालांकि, 6 दिसंबर को दिल्ली में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टेस्ट मैच खत्म होने के बाद से ही इस शादी को लेकर खबरें आनी शुरू हो गई थीं। शादी के बाद दोनों ने ट्विटर पर ऑफिशियल अनाउंसमेंट भी किया। और जब अनुष्‍का शर्मा ने अपने दिल्‍ली रिसेप्‍शन में लाल रंग की बनारसी सब्‍यसाची साड़ी पहनी थी तो उनके लुक को सोशल मीडिया पर दीपिका पादुकोण के लुक से काफी ज्‍यादा कंप्‍येर किया गया।

DeepVeer Wedding Reception: एक क्लिक में देखें रणवीर-दीपिका और उनके मेहमानों की लेटेस्ट तस्वीरें और वीडियो

आपको बता दें कि दीपिका पादुकोण और रणवीर सिंह ने 14 और 15 तारीख को इटली में शादी की है। इन समारोहों में करीब 40 मेहमान शामिल हुए। शादी के बाद दोनों सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर मेहंदी, संगीत, कोंकणी शादी और आनंद कारज की तस्‍वीरें शेयर की हैं जिन पर फैन्‍स ही नहीं बॉलीवुड के अन्‍य सितारों के भी दिलचस्‍प कमेंट आ रहे हैं। दीपिका और रणवीर इसके बाद मुंबई में भी 28 नवंबर के ग्रैंड हयात में एक खास रिसेप्‍शन देने वाले हैं। इस रिसेप्शन में बॉलीवुड के जाने माने सितारे भी शामिल होंगे।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:Deepika Ranveer wedding reception deepika padukone looks similar to anuska sharma wedding reception

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

#MeToo: जांच समिति से BCCI सीईओ राहुल जौहरी को मिली क्लीन चिट, मनगढ़ंत साबित हुए आरोप

#MeToo: जांच समिति से BCCI सीईओ राहुल जौहरी को मिली क्लीन चिट, मनगढ़ंत साबित हुए आरोप

UPTET 2018: यूपी टीईटी आंसर की आज होगी जारी, इस ईमेल आईडी पर भेज सकेंगे उत्तरमाला पर आपत्तियां

UPTET 2018: यूपी टीईटी आंसर की आज होगी जारी, इस ईमेल आईडी पर भेज सकेंगे उत्तरमाला पर आपत्तियां

UPTET answer key 2018 : किसी भी वक्त जारी होगी परीक्षा की आंसर की, 23 नवंबर की शाम 6 बजे तक ली जाएंगी ऑनलाइन आपत्ति

UPTET answer key 2018 : किसी भी वक्त जारी होगी परीक्षा की आंसर की, 23 नवंबर की शाम 6 बजे तक ली जाएंगी ऑनलाइन आपत्ति

जरूर पढ़ें

पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
ऑस्ट्रेलिया158/4(17.0)
vs
भारत169/7(17.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 4 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Wed, 21 Nov 2018 01:20 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एकमात्र टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
दक्षिण अफ्रीका108/6(10.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया87/7(10.0)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 21 रनों से हराया
Sat, 17 Nov 2018 01:50 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
न्यूजीलैंड(153),249
vs
पाकिस्तान(227),171/10
न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 4 रनों से हराया
Fri, 16 Nov 2018 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड(290),346
vs
श्रीलंका(336),243/10
इंग्लैंड ने श्रीलंका को 57 रनों से हराया
Wed, 14 Nov 2018 10:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
ऑस्ट्रेलिया158/4(17.0)
vs
भारत169/7(17.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने भारत को 4 रनों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Wed, 21 Nov 2018 01:20 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एकमात्र टी-20 अंतर्राष्ट्रीय
दक्षिण अफ्रीका108/6(10.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया87/7(10.0)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 21 रनों से हराया
Sat, 17 Nov 2018 01:50 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
न्यूजीलैंड(153),249
vs
पाकिस्तान(227),171/10
न्यूजीलैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 4 रनों से हराया
Fri, 16 Nov 2018 11:30 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा टेस्ट
इंग्लैंड(290),346
vs
श्रीलंका(336),243/10
इंग्लैंड ने श्रीलंका को 57 रनों से हराया
Wed, 14 Nov 2018 10:00 AM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला टेस्ट
बांग्लादेश
vs
वेस्ट इंडीज
ज़ोहुर अहमद चौधरी स्टेडिउम, चिट्टगोन्ग
Thu, 22 Nov 2018 09:00 AM IST
तीसरा टेस्ट
श्रीलंका
vs
इंग्लैंड
सिन्हालेस स्पोर्ट्स क्लब, कोलम्बो
Fri, 23 Nov 2018 10:00 AM IST
दूसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
ऑस्ट्रेलिया
vs
भारत
मेलबोर्न क्रिकेट ग्राउंड (एमसीजी), मेलबोर्न
Fri, 23 Nov 2018 01:20 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर