रणवीर-दीपिका की शादी सिर्फ भारत में ही नहीं पाकिस्तान में भी हुई वायरल, ये रहा सबूत

Okay, so all of us are dying to see their pictures. But I feel that we need to be a little patient. Let them take their own time and I am sure that we are going to get the best. They are definitely going to share the pictures. They shared their wedding card with all of us then it means that they are definitely going to share the pictures. So CALM DOWN 😊 @deepikapadukone @ranveersingh. . . . . #ranveersingh #deepikaheaven #ranveer #deepveer #lakecomo #italy #deepikapadukone #ranveersingh #deepveer #deepveerkishaadi #theknot #flowers #engaged #photooftheday #wedmegood #fashion #party #happy #bridal #bridestory #bridetobe #bridesmaids #weddingmakeup #weddingparty #love #wedding #ritual #weddingdress

A post shared by Deepika weds Ranveer❤ (@deepveerkishaaadi) on Nov 14, 2018 at 6:50pm PST