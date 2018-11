Deepika Ranveer Wedding: शुरू हुए फंक्शन, देखें दीप-वीर की शादी से Related वीडियो और फोटोज

Love you to the mooon and back ❤️❤️❤️❤️ So so so so so sooooo happy for you . Cant wait for it all to starttttt ❤️❤️ You deserve all the happiness in the world and more . @deepikapadukone .

A post shared by Shaleena Nathani (@shaleenanathani) on Nov 1, 2018 at 11:45pm PDT