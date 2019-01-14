पेरिस धमाके में बाल-बाल बची गुरमीत चौधरी और देबिना बनर्जी की जान, सामने आई बड़ी जानकारी

(Paris) पेरिस से एक बेहद ही बुरी खबर सामने आई थी। जिसे जानने के के बाद सबका दिल दलह गया। दरअसल बीते शनिवार को एक बेकरी में गैस रिसाव के बाद हुए शक्तिशाली विस्फोट में अग्निशमन दल के दो कर्मियों सहित कम से कम पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई और 47 लोग घायल हो गए। इस घटना के बाद टीवी इंडस्ट्री के मशहूर कपल गुरमीत चौधरी (Gurmeet Chaudhary) और देबिना बनर्जी (Debina Bonnerjee) ने सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी दी है कि वो ब्लास्ट वाली जगह से कुछ ही मीटर पर थे।
उन्होंने कहा कि संयोगवश इन दोनों को इस हादसे में ज़रा सी भी चोट नहीं आई और ये दोनों बच गए। बात की जानकारी को शेयर करते हुए गुरमीत ने कन्फर्म किया कि वो इस हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे हैं।
Imagine in the morning in #Paris after feeling the impact on the window I went to look out to see what happened ... my heart reaches out to the people who faced it. Thanku god @imdebina Nd I are safe. Thr was also some protest going on which we filmed today morning. #iloveparis pic.twitter.com/ziF2LKas3S— GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) January 12, 2019
उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि जरा सोचिए पेरिस की ये सुबह किस तरह से बीते होगी जब मैंने अपनी खिड़की से झांककर बाहर देखा। उन लोगों का सोचके मेरा दिल दुखता है जिन्होंने इस हादसे का सामना किया. भगवान का शुक्र है कि मैं और देबिना सुरक्षित हैं। आज कुछ विरोध प्रदर्शन भी चल रहा था जिसे मैंने आज सुबह फिल्म किया। #आईलवपेरिस।
Louvre you have my back literally. As much as we enjoy Paris not just as a tourist but to be there feel and fall in love with. The three simbols of Paris the louvre , the Opera House , the Eiffel .. . Extremely Sad for the gas blast and the lives lost in the misfortune . the fact that we were there just 7 mins away and felt the impact on the window as well. But we are safe and couldn’t even understand anything once in the road. Thanku Paris for being great every time and having the highest spirit. #loveparis #timelesslove #ourtravelsaga #travel #gurmeetdebina #influencer #paris #france #travelphotography #travelgram #eiffeltower #louvre #operadeparis #gallarislaffiate #gucci #fashion @guruchoudhary
The world is our carousel #parislove #paris . . . Thanku @paris_photo_love for bringing out the most wonderful in us. We ❤️ uuu. . . #speakfashion #gurmeetdebina #mytravelpartner #influencer #ourtravelsaga #france #eiffeltower wearing @bigc_fashionfirst @simrankhera5 #gucci
आपको बता दे कि देबीना और गुरमीत एक दिन पहले पेरिस पहुंचे हैं। जहां से दोनों ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर कई तस्वीरें भी शेयर की।