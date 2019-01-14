DA Image

सीबीआई के अंतरिम निदेशक एम नागेश्वर राव की नियुक्ति को सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चुनौती
मौसम दिनभर: दिल्ली-NCR, पटना और रांची में सुबह के समय कोहरा रहने की संभावना, देहरादून और लखनऊ में धूप खिलेगी
सवर्णों को आरक्षण गरीबों के उत्थान के लिए क्रांतिकारी कदम : जावड़ेकर
नेता ने छात्र को दी थी धमकी, भाजपा ने किया पार्टी से बाहर
सीएम केजरीवाल की बेटी को धमकी मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस को नोटिस
‘सीकरी की असहमति का आलोक वर्मा को हटाने से संबंध नहीं’
नाबालिग छात्रा ने छात्रावास के टॉयलेट में बच्ची को जन्म दिया
इस बार 15 जनवरी को मकर संक्रांति, जानें पूजा मुहूर्त, विधि और महत्व
ब्लॉग हटाने पर बिग बी भड़के, वेबसाइट छोड़ने की धमकी दी
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019:BJP ने कार्यकर्ताओं को दिए जीत के ‘छह सूत्रीय मंत्र'
पेरिस धमाके में बाल-बाल बची गुरमीत चौधरी और देबिना बनर्जी की जान, सामने आई बड़ी जानकारी

debina bonnerjee and gurmeet chaudhary

(Paris) पेरिस  से एक बेहद ही बुरी खबर सामने आई थी। जिसे जानने के के बाद सबका दिल दलह गया। दरअसल बीते शनिवार को एक बेकरी में गैस रिसाव के बाद हुए शक्तिशाली विस्फोट में अग्निशमन दल के दो कर्मियों सहित कम से कम पांच लोगों की मौत हो गई और 47 लोग घायल हो गए। इस घटना के बाद टीवी इंडस्ट्री के मशहूर कपल गुरमीत चौधरी (Gurmeet Chaudhary) और देबिना बनर्जी (Debina Bonnerjee) ने सोशल मीडिया पर जानकारी दी है कि वो ब्लास्ट वाली जगह से कुछ ही मीटर पर थे।

उन्होंने कहा कि संयोगवश इन दोनों को इस हादसे में ज़रा सी भी चोट नहीं आई और ये दोनों बच गए।  बात की जानकारी को शेयर करते हुए गुरमीत ने कन्फर्म किया कि वो इस हादसे में बाल-बाल बचे हैं। 

 

उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा कि जरा सोचिए पेरिस की ये सुबह किस तरह से बीते होगी जब मैंने अपनी खिड़की से झांककर बाहर देखा। उन लोगों का सोचके मेरा दिल दुखता है जिन्होंने इस हादसे का सामना किया. भगवान का शुक्र है कि मैं और देबिना सुरक्षित हैं। आज कुछ विरोध प्रदर्शन भी चल रहा था जिसे मैंने आज सुबह फिल्म किया। #आईलवपेरिस। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Louvre you have my back literally. As much as we enjoy Paris not just as a tourist but to be there feel and fall in love with. The three simbols of Paris the louvre , the Opera House , the Eiffel .. . Extremely Sad for the gas blast and the lives lost in the misfortune . the fact that we were there just 7 mins away and felt the impact on the window as well. But we are safe and couldn’t even understand anything once in the road. Thanku Paris for being great every time and having the highest spirit. #loveparis #timelesslove #ourtravelsaga #travel #gurmeetdebina #influencer #paris #france #travelphotography #travelgram #eiffeltower #louvre #operadeparis #gallarislaffiate #gucci #fashion @guruchoudhary

A post shared by Debina Bonnerjee (@debinabon) on

आपको बता दे कि देबीना और गुरमीत एक दिन पहले पेरिस पहुंचे हैं। जहां से दोनों ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पर कई तस्वीरें भी शेयर की।

