DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
उत्तर प्रदेश: बीएचयू में एक छात्र की हत्या के बाद प्रशासन ने एक दिन के लिए अवकाश घोषित किया, छात्र के पिता ने चीफ प्रोक्टर और चार छात्रों के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कराया है।
बिहार के छपरा में सोनपुर-छपरा रेल खंड पर नयागांव स्टेशन के पास मालगाड़ी हुई बेपटरी। कई ट्रेनों का परिचालन हुआ ठप।
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी आज बिहार में दो रैलियों को करेंगे संबोधित
पटना से गुवाहाटी, इंदौर, पुणे जाने के लिए खर्च करने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे
राहुल गांधी आज जारी करेंगे कांग्रेस का घोषणा पत्र, 72 हजार सालाना रुपये के साथ किए जा सकते हैं ये वादे
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: तेजप्रताप ने बनाया लालू-राबड़ी मोर्चा, ससुर चंद्रिका राय के खिलाफ लड़ेंगे चुनाव
प्रधानमंत्री पद को लेकर मुलायम सिंह यादव ने बताया अपना फैसला, टैप कर पढ़ें क्या कहा
केजरीवाल ने कहा- राहुल गांधी ने लोकसभा चुनाव में आप के साथ नई दिल्ली में गठबंधन से इनकार कर दिया
court martial:मेजर लीतुल गोगोई को महिला से 'दोस्ती' की मिल सकती है सजा
सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक के हीरो हुड्डा ने राहुल गांधी को सौंपी रिपोर्ट
विशेष:
#क्राइम #आओराजनीतिकरें #आईपीएल 2019 #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

'दे दे प्यार दे': फैन्स को पसंद आया अजय देवगन की फिल्म का ट्रेलर, पढ़ें ये मजेदार रिएक्शन्स

अजय देवगन की फिल्म 'दे दे प्यार दे' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। 'टोटल धमाल' के बाद एक बार फिर अजय सबको हंसाने आ गए हैं। ट्रेलर को देखकर आप भी फिल्म देखने के लिए एक्साइडेट हो जाएंगे। फैन्स को भी फिल्म का ट्रेलर काफी पसंद आ रहा है और सभी ने ट्वीट कर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। फैन्स का कहना है कि वो फिल्म के रिलीज का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

एयरपोर्ट पर नजर आए इरफान खान, नकाब हटाकर दिखाया चेहरा

कपिल शर्मा की बर्थडे पार्टी पर भारती ने किया ऐसा डांस, वीडियो हो रहा है Viral

फिल्म में अजय देवगन के अलावा तब्बू और रकुल प्रीत सिंह भी है। इसके साथ मीटू आंदोलन में फंसे आलोक नाथ भी फिल्म में हैं जो अजय देवगन के पिता का किरदार निभा रहे है। वहीं, जावेद जाफरी भी एक अहम किरदार में है। देखें फिल्म का ट्रेलर-

 

 

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:de de pyaar de trailer is out fans cant stop laughing after watching trailer

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

IPL 2019 MI vs CSK: जानिए कब, कहां और कैसे देखें मैच की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और लाइव टेलिकास्ट

IPL 2019 MI vs CSK: जानिए कब, कहां और कैसे देखें मैच की लाइव स्ट्रीमिंग और लाइव टेलिकास्ट

आज का पंचांग 3 अप्रैल : पंचक जारी, मासिक शिवरात्रि व्रत आज; जानिए आज का शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल का समय

आज का पंचांग 3 अप्रैल : पंचक जारी, मासिक शिवरात्रि व्रत आज; जानिए आज का शुभ मुहूर्त और राहुकाल का समय

KVS 2nd Class Admission 2019 : केंद्रीय विद्यालय क्लास 2 और ऊपरी क्लास में एडमिशन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

KVS 2nd Class Admission 2019 : केंद्रीय विद्यालय क्लास 2 और ऊपरी क्लास में एडमिशन के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन शुरू

जरूर पढ़ें

Match 14
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर158/4(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स164/3(19.5)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने 7 विकेट से मैच जीता
Tue, 02 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 13
किंग्स XI पंजाब166/9(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स152/10(19.2)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 14 रनों से हराया
Mon, 01 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 12
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स175/5(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स167/8(20.0)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 8 रनों से हराया
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पांचवां एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया327/7(50.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान307/7(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पाकिस्तान को 20 रनों से हराया
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 04:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 14
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर158/4(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स164/3(19.5)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने 7 विकेट से मैच जीता
Tue, 02 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 13
किंग्स XI पंजाब166/9(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स152/10(19.2)
किंग्स XI पंजाब ने दिल्ली कैपिटल्स को 14 रनों से हराया
Mon, 01 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 12
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स175/5(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स167/8(20.0)
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स ने राजस्थान रॉयल्स को 8 रनों से हराया
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पांचवां एक-दिवसीय अंतर्राष्ट्रीय मैच
ऑस्ट्रेलिया327/7(50.0)
vs
पाकिस्तान307/7(50.0)
ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पाकिस्तान को 20 रनों से हराया
Sun, 31 Mar 2019 04:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 15
मुंबई इंडियंस
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
वानखेड़े स्टेडियम, मुम्बई
Wed, 03 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
मैच 16
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स
vs
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद
फ़िरोज़ शाह कोटला, दिल्ली
Thu, 04 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
मैच 17
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर
vs
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स
एम चिन्नास्वामी स्टेडियम, बेंगलुरू
Fri, 05 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर