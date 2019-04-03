'दे दे प्यार दे': फैन्स को पसंद आया अजय देवगन की फिल्म का ट्रेलर, पढ़ें ये मजेदार रिएक्शन्स

अजय देवगन की फिल्म 'दे दे प्यार दे' का ट्रेलर रिलीज हो गया है। 'टोटल धमाल' के बाद एक बार फिर अजय सबको हंसाने आ गए हैं। ट्रेलर को देखकर आप भी फिल्म देखने के लिए एक्साइडेट हो जाएंगे। फैन्स को भी फिल्म का ट्रेलर काफी पसंद आ रहा है और सभी ने ट्वीट कर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। फैन्स का कहना है कि वो फिल्म के रिलीज का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें रिएक्शन्स-

@ajaydevgn #DeDePyaarDeTrailer is looking sweet , fresh with new lady rakul and have a sutle humour . Looking like a fun family entertainer and nothing over the top and forced thing . Looking foward to seeing this. Such movie is rare these days — Amit (@Amit66644424) April 3, 2019

#DeDePyaarDeTrailer amazing sir after total dhamaal one more block buster for audience — om dubey (@omdubey25261319) April 3, 2019

A rom-com for all ages, literally! Watch #DeDePyaarDeTrailer mai pahla thodi hun saif aur kareena fabulous fantastic blockbuster trailer. — Ram kumar Pathak (@iamrampathak9) April 2, 2019

Toooooooo gooood😘funniest of them all😂😂 Birthday boy is awesome😆 doesn't look more than 25 or half century puri karli @ajaydevgn tussi great ho😍watch hilarious promo on repeat mode to fall fr crazi mad super thrilled excitement as celebration just begins #DeDePyaarDeTrailer https://t.co/WGoynOUCV8 — Madhuri Naik (@madhurinaik) April 2, 2019

Watched #DeDePyaarDeTrailer now!!!

It was fantastic🤩

Waiting for the movie!

Taken a really awesome topic!

On #AjayDevgn birthday he had given an amazing trailer!#HappyBirthdayAjayDevgn @Rakulpreet n @ActressTabu had done an amazing work!

Damn excited for the movie😍 pic.twitter.com/cx4JdSrime — Apoorv Upadhyay (@1apoorvupadhyay) April 2, 2019

फिल्म में अजय देवगन के अलावा तब्बू और रकुल प्रीत सिंह भी है। इसके साथ मीटू आंदोलन में फंसे आलोक नाथ भी फिल्म में हैं जो अजय देवगन के पिता का किरदार निभा रहे है। वहीं, जावेद जाफरी भी एक अहम किरदार में है। देखें फिल्म का ट्रेलर-