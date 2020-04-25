विद्या बालन ने कोरोना वारियर्स को 1000 पीपीई किट किया डोनेट

बॉलीवुड की जानी मानी अभिनेत्री विद्या बालन ने कोरोना वारियर्स को 1000 पर्सनल प्रोटेक्टिव इक्विपमेंट (पीपीई) किट डोनेट किया है। कोरोना वायरस से लड़ाई में पूरा देश जुटा हुआ है।
बॉलीवुड के कई सेलेब्रिटीज़ कोरोना से लड़ रहे लोगों की मदद कर रहे हैं। विद्या बालन ने इस लड़ाई के एक अहम हथियार पीपीई किट कोरोना योद्धाओं को दान करने का एलान किया है। साथ ही लोगों से अपील की है कि वो इसके लिए आगे आएं।
विद्या ने इस अपील का वीडियो इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है, जिसमें उन्होंने बताया कि वह 1000 पीपीई डॉक्टरों, नर्सेज और वॉर्ड ब्वॉय के लिए दान कर रही हैं।
Namaste, it is critical that we provide PPE (Personal Protective Equipment) kits to our healthcare workers for their protection in this #WarAgainstCovid19. I am donating 1000 PPE kits for our medical staff and have partnered with Tring to raise donation for another 1000 PPE kits which are in immediate need across India for our doctors and medical staff. For your contribution, I will send you a personal thank you video message recognising your generosity. This video will be in permanent memory with you. Log onto www.tring.co.in and go to my profile to donate or you can click this link: www.tring.co.in/Vidya-Balan Let's all join the #WarAgainstCovid19 and #UniteForHumanity #StaySafe #StayHome #JustTringIt #IndiaFightsCorona
कोविड 19 से लड़ाई में यही लोग पहली पंक्ति में खड़े हैं और सीधे तौर पर मरीज़ों के संपर्क में आते हैं। यदि किसी एक मेडिकल स्टाफ को संक्रमण होता है तो कम से कम 8-12 लोग 2-3 हफ़्तों के लिए क्वारंटाइन में भेज दिये जाते हैं। इसी वजह से कई अस्पतालों में स्टाफ की कमी हो गयी है। विद्या ने नागरिकों का पीपीई किट्स ख़रीदने के लिए फंड जुटाने में मदद करने का आह्वान किया है।