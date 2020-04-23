प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने फ्रंटलाइन पर काम कर रहे कोरोना वॉरियर्स को दान में दिये 20 हजार जूते

कोरोना वायरस की वजह से पूरी दुनिया परेशान है। इस परेशानी के दौरान बॉलीवुड कलाकर आगे आ रहे हैं। वे लोगों की मदद कर रहे हैं। इस फेहरिस्त में प्रियंका चोपड़ा का भी नाम शामिल है। कुछ दिनों पहले प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने सोशल मीडिया के जरिए बताया था कि उन्होंने कई संगठनों को फंड दिये हैं। इस लिस्ट में यूनिसेफ, फीडिंग अमेरिका, डॉक्टर्स विदाउट बॉर्डर्स, नॉकिड हंगरी, गिव इंडिया, आईएएचवी, फ्रैंड्स ऑफ एसीमा और पीएम केयर फंड का नाम शामिल है। इसके बाद प्रियंका ने इस संकट का डटकर सामना करने वाली हिलाओं के लिए 1,00,000 डॉलर यानी करीब 76 लाख रुपये दान करने का निर्णय लिया था। अब खबर आ रही है कि देसी गर्ल ने स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को 20 हजार जोड़ी जूते देने का एलान किया है।
मीडिया रिपोर्ट के अनुसार, प्रियंका ने कोरोनोवायरस महामारी के बीच लॉस एंजिल्स में फ्रंटलाइन पर काम कर रहे स्वास्थ्य कर्मियों को 10 हजार फुटवेअर दान करने का एलान किया है। इसके अतिरिक्त पूरे भारत में सार्वजनिक / सरकारी अस्पतालों में स्वास्थ्य सेवा कर्मियों के लिए अतिरिक्त 10,000 जोड़े भेजे हैं।
‘महाभारत’ में द्रौपदी के चीरहरण के लिए बनवाई गई थी 250 मीटर लंबी साड़ी, इस तरह शूट किया था सीन
Healthcare professionals around the world are working everyday to ensure our safety and fighting for us on the frontlines. Their courage, commitment and sacrifices are saving innumerable lives in this global pandemic. 🙏🏽 While we cannot even imagine what’s it like to be in their shoes, over the past several weeks, @crocs has donated thousands of pairs to the heroes in these photos to ensure that they are not only comfortable in them, but safer in them too. Because of this, I’m so proud to partner with them to give 10,000 pairs to healthcare workers at @cedarssinai in Los Angeles and 10,000 more to healthcare professionals in public/government hospitals across India. 💛
इस बारें में मीडिया से बात करते हुए प्रियंका ने कहा, "देश भर में हेल्थकेयर से जुड़े सभी स्वास्थ्य कर्मी और हमारे सच्चे सुपरहीरो हैं, हमारी सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हर दिन काम कर रहे हैं और हमारे लिए लड़ रहे हैं। उनकी हिम्मत, प्रतिबद्धता और बलिदान इस वैश्विक महामारी में असंख्य जीवन बचा रहे हैं। "
जैकलिन फर्नांडीज ने शेयर किया घोड़े को KISS करते हुए फोटो
प्रियंका चोपड़ा के इस पहल की सभी लोग तारीफ कर रहे हैं। इतना ही नहीं सोशल मीडिया पर लोग देसी गर्ल को सच्चा सुपरस्टार बताते हुए दिल से देसी कह कर उनकी तारीफ कर रहे हैं। आपकी जानकारी के लिए बता दें कि प्रियंका चोपड़ा इन दिनों अपने पति निक जोनस के संग लंदन मं क्वारंटाइन होकर अपना समय गुजार रही हैं। इतना ही नहीं प्रियंका लंदन में होते हुए अपने फैंस और अन्य लोगों को कोरोना के प्रति जाकरूक करने की अपील कर रही हैं। वह सोशल मीडिया के जरिए अपनी सारी अपडेट देते हुए फैंस का मनोरंजन भी कर रही हैं।
Thank you everyone for nominating such incredible women who are rising above the challenges of today to help others. This week, @bonvivspikedseltzer and I are shining light on 4 women who are truly going above and beyond to make a difference on the front lines. Everyone, please meet… ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Emily, an APRN working in the ER everyday, helping those in need, while also choosing to live apart from her family to keep them safe. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Jo, who works at a long-term care facility caring for patients and offering them companionship. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Jaya, who has generously donated her time and money to help get N95 masks to those on the frontlines. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Jenny, thank you for starting your #FeedingHeroes initiative to provide meals to healthcare workers on the front lines. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ We applaud you and commemorate you. Much love. ❤️ ️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ #TogetherWomenRise