कोरोना: डोनेशन नहीं देने पर शाहरुख खान हो रहे ट्रोल, तो फैन्स ने किया सपोर्ट

कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ चल रही जंग में कई सेलेब्स आगे आए हैं। अक्षय कुमार ने 25 करोड़ देने का ऐलान किया है जिसके बाद से हर कोई उनकी दरियादिली की तारीफ कर रहा है। अक्षय के अलावा और भी कई सेलेब्स ने इस लड़ाई में अपना योगदान दिया है। इस बीच जिन स्टार्स ने अभी तक दान की कोई घोषणा नहीं की है यूजर्स उन्हें काफी ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। इस ट्रोलिंग लिस्ट में शाहरुख खान भी शामिल हैं। कुछ यूजर्स शाहरुख को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं, लेकिन किंग खान के फैन्स अपने स्टार के बचाव में उतरे हैं। ट्विटर पर लोगों ने शाहरुख खान के पुराने स्क्रीन शॉट शेयर किए हैं. इसमें लोगों का कहना है कि इससे पहले शाहरुख खान कई बार देश हित में आगे आ चुके हैं.। इसके साथ ही ट्विटर पर #StopNegativityAgainstSRK ट्रेंड करने लगा है।
Shahrukh Khan Never Showoff About his Charity So Please.... #StopNegativityAgainstSRK— Farhan Muthiya (@Muthiyafarhan31) March 29, 2020
How shameful is this ! I can never think that the man who has got the UNESCO Award only for charity, is now being trolled by some so called charitable people.— Himansh Raichand (@thehimansh_) March 29, 2020
SRK is the only indian who got this Award and this is true, this is damn true.#StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/lzfJxDibE2
Patriotism can't be proved by making people know in social media about contributions and charity. SRK is the only Indian to be awarded by UNESCO for his charity. We love Shah Rukh Khan.#StopNegativityAgainstSRK @iamsrk— Saptaparna (@Saptaparna17) March 29, 2020
#ShahRukhKhan
1 - Unesco from Berlin
2 - Crystal from Davos
3 - Webit from Bulgaria
4 - Doctorate from London
5 - Doctorate from Australia
6 - China's hurun university declared him Bollywood's most charitable star
Charity honors#StopNegativityAgainstSRK
Only Actor who recieved— Yuvraj (@yuvraaaajj) March 29, 2020
Three Biggest Charity Awards@IamSRK 🙏🙏 We Love You#StopNegativityAgainstSRK pic.twitter.com/l3zGJ2iwmA
