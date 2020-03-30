 DA Image
हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   कोरोना: डोनेशन नहीं देने पर शाहरुख खान हो रहे ट्रोल, तो फैन्स ने किया सपोर्ट

कोरोना: डोनेशन नहीं देने पर शाहरुख खान हो रहे ट्रोल, तो फैन्स ने किया सपोर्ट

कोरोना वायरस के खिलाफ चल रही जंग में कई सेलेब्स आगे आए हैं। अक्षय कुमार ने 25 करोड़ देने का ऐलान किया है जिसके बाद से हर कोई उनकी दरियादिली की तारीफ कर रहा है। अक्षय के अलावा और भी कई सेलेब्स ने इस लड़ाई में अपना योगदान दिया है। इस बीच जिन स्टार्स ने अभी तक दान की कोई घोषणा नहीं की है यूजर्स उन्हें काफी ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। इस ट्रोलिंग लिस्ट में शाहरुख खान भी शामिल हैं। कुछ यूजर्स शाहरुख को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं, लेकिन किंग खान के फैन्स अपने स्टार के बचाव में उतरे हैं। ट्विटर पर लोगों ने शाहरुख खान के पुराने स्क्रीन शॉट शेयर किए हैं. इसमें लोगों का कहना है कि इससे पहले शाहरुख खान कई बार देश हित में आगे आ चुके हैं.। इसके साथ ही ट्विटर पर #StopNegativityAgainstSRK ट्रेंड करने लगा है।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

अक्षय कुमार ने डोनेट किए 25 करोड़ रुपये, हार्दिक पांड्या बोले- आप मेरे रियल लाइफ हीरो

जिंदगी में बदलाव के लिए सुबह 8 बजे से पहले करें ये 8 काम

लॉकडाउन: EPF योजना में हुआ संशोधन, खाते से निकाल सकते हैं तीन माह का वेतन

राशिफल 30 मार्च : वृषभ राशि की बढ़ेगी रोग प्रतिरोधक क्षमता तो कर्क को होगी रुके धन की प्राप्ति, जानें अन्य राशियों का हाल

मध्यप्रदेश बोर्ड: 10वीं और 12वीं कक्षा की परीक्षा बढ़ाई जाएंगी आगे, बाकी कक्षाओं में छात्रों को मिलेगा जनरल प्रमोशन

अब झट से हो सकेगी खाद्य पदार्थों की गुणवत्ता और पौष्टिकता की पहचान,स्पेक्ट्रोस्कोपी पर आधारित है नई तकनीक

