सरोज खान को याद कर टेरेंस लुईस ने शेयर की फोटो, कैप्शन में दी भावभीनी श्रद्धाजंलि

सरोज खान ने 71 साल की उम्र में इस दुनिया को अलविदा कह दिया है। उनके इंतकाल से इंडस्ट्री को एक और झटका लगा है। बता दें कि बीती 24 जून को उनको सांस लेने में दिक्कत होने के चलते अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था। जहां उन्होंने अंतिम सांस ली। इसी बीच बॉलीवुड कोरियोग्राफर टेरेंस लुईस ने दिवंगत कोरियोग्राफर को याद करते हुए उनकी तारीफ की है। लुईस ने एक पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए उन्हें एक लौह महिला की उपाधि दी है, जिन्हें डर नहीं लगता था। लुईस ने माना कि सरोज खान ने शुरुआत में फिल्म उद्योग में अपनी स्थिति को हासिल करने के लिए अविश्वसनीय रूप से कड़ी मेहनत की है।
टेरेंस ने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट शेयर करते हुए लिखा कि मैं उनकी प्रतिभा को नमन करता हूं, संगीत पर उनकी नब्ज और डांस के माध्यम से गीतात्मक व्याख्या और साथ ही कैमरे के उनका ज्ञान डांस की सुंदरता को बढ़ा देता था। उन्होंने आगे कहा, "उन्होंने सभी कोरियोग्राफरों के लिए डांस का स्वर्ण मानक तय किया। वह अपने जीवनकाल में एक जीवित लीजेंड थीं और अपने प्यार और मेहनत के माध्यम से कोरियोग्राफी को फिल्म व्यवसाय का एक पहचानने योग्य और मूल्यवान हिस्सा बना दिया।
Celebrating Saroj Ji : An ode to a legend ! 🙏🏽😍 An Iron Lady who was not afraid to call a spade a spade! She was the only choreographer in the 90s n early 2000s where both the Producers n the SuperStars Revered n Feared her, with due respect ! I personally admired her grasp in being able to capture the mood of the music n her ability to interpret lyrics through dance n movement, transforming music n poetry into a heightened visual art! Sarojji was also the first Dance Masterji who worked so hard with her craft, that our film industry prior to 1988, hadn't even recognised it as a craft, till she came along n made them stand up on their feet ( literally n figuratively ) n take notice, giving her n the choreography department, due recognition in cinema! Such was the power of her work! Her biggest strength was her ability to transform the raunchiest lyrics and 'Dignify' it , with her artistic compositions ! In songs like Dhak Dhak and Choli ke Peeche, Sarojji with her beautiful muse Madhuri Dixit, who deserves credit too, created magic with her sheer brilliance n artistry, setting Gold Standards in Choreography ! Her work in cinema is a 'Bible of choreography' for me ! At a personal level, we shared a relationship of respect and her wit and candour was not everyone's cup of tea but I was besotted by her body of work and the power she exuded, so would take her punches with a pinch of salt! So besotted was I, that I would enjoy her rebukes... so smitten was I, that if she told me to get down on my knees n kiss her feet I would and that's asking way too much from me cause I rarely indulge in such heightened emotions! And yes I have to admit that if there is one person whose feet I have touched with genuine respect, then it would be her's, cause I come from a school of thought which has a very different take on respect n tokenism but we all have exceptions n Sarojji was that only exception! In my view, her epitaph would read "Here is an amazing woman who lived, loved, laboured n nurtured...Unabashed Unapologetic! " RIP #sarojkhan #doyen Let's celebrate her art, her spirit & let's keep her legacy alive ! Love n Respect! TL
टेरेंस ने आगे लिखा, "भद्दे और सबसे अलग गानों को भी बेहतरीन गानों में बदलने जैसे 'धक धक' और 'चोली के पीछे' जैसे गानों में अपने शिल्प के माध्यम से अभिनय को गरिमा प्रदान करने की उनकी क्षमता थी। उनका काम मेरे लिए और अन्य सभी कोरियोग्राफरों के लिए बाइबल बन गया है।" वहीं उन्होंने व्यक्तिगत स्तर आपसी संबंधों के बारे में कहा, "हमारे बीच सम्मान का एक रिश्ता था। मैं भाग्यशाली था कि मुझे उनसे उनके निजी जीवन के बारे में जानकारी मिली और उनके प्रति मेरा सम्मान और भी बढ़ गया।"
आपको बता दें कि अपने 40 साल के करियर में सरोज खान ने 2 हजार से ज्यादा गाने कोरियोग्राफ किए, लेकिन पिछले दो सालों में सरोज के पास ज्यादा काम नहीं था। बीते साल सरोज खान ने अपनी होने वाली तकलीफों के बारें में खुलासा करते हुए कहा कि उन्हें इंडस्ट्री में काम नहीं मिल रहा है और वह क्लासिकल डांस सिखाकर अपना गुजारा कर रही हैं। जब यह बात सलमान खान को पता चला तो वह खुद उनकी मदद के लिए आगे आए थे। उन्होंने सरोज जी से मुलाकात की थी। इसके बाद सलमान ने उनसे पूछा था-'मेरे साथ काम करेंगी'? इस मुलाकात के बाद सरोज ने सलमान की तारीफ करते हुए कहा था-'मैं सलमान को उनकी जुबान की वजह से ही जानती हूं। वो जो कहते हैं, उसे पूरा करते हैं।' वादे को निभाते हुए सलमान ने दबंग 3 में साई मांजरेकर की ट्रेनिंग की जिम्मेदारी सरोज खान को दी थी।