कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, रेमो डिसूजा, सुनील ग्रोवर, जेनेलिया डिसूजा और रितेश देशमुख ने किया इमोशनल ट्वीट

साल 2020 लगातार एक के बाद एक झटके दे रहा है। हाल ही बॉलीवुड सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत ने सबको चौंका दिया था। अब मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान के निधन से बॉलीवुड शॉक्ड है। सांस लेन में शिकायत के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां शुक्रवार देर रात 1.52 बजे कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से उनकी मौत हो गई। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सरोज खान को मुंबई के चारकोप कब्रिस्तान में उन्हें सुपुर्द-ए-खाक किया जाएगा। सरोज खान के निधन पर बॉलीवुड सितारे शोक व्यक्त करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धाजंलि दे रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जेनेलिया डिसूजा, एक्टर रितेश देशमुख, एक्टर मनोज बाजपेयी,सुनील ग्रोवर,अक्षय कुमार, कोरियोग्राफर रेमो डिसूजा , एक्ट्रेस निमरत कौर ने सरोज खान को याद करते हुए इमोशनल ट्वीट किया है।
मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर रेमो डिसूजा ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर सरोज खान के साथ अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ''मैं बहुत खुशनसीब हूं कि मुझे आपके साथ डांस करने का मौका मिला। मुझे इतना सबकुछ सिखाने के लिए आपको दिल से शुक्रिया। आपको हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। आप हमेशा हमारे दिल में रहेंगी।
Got up with a huge pain in my heart ..... on hearing about your demise ,you were an institution in yourself ,the biggest loss to our dance fraternity.... was fortunate to dance under you , dance with you , choreograph you and choreograph with you and direct you .... willl never forget the love and the passion with which u would choreograph each song the passion in your eyes was like never seen before .... thank you for teaching me so much .... you will always be remembered and always in our hearts .....Saroji.... my condolences to the entire family ..... RIP mam
जेनेलिया डिसूजा ने लिखा, आरआईपी सरोज जी ... मैं भगवान की शुक्रगुजार हूं कि मुझे आपके द्वारा कोरियोग्राफ किए जाने का मौका मिला... भगवान इस दुख की घड़ी में आपके परिवार को ताकत दें..।
RIP Saroji ... I thank God I got a chance to be choreographed by you.. Prayers and Strength to the Family..#SarojKhan— Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad) July 3, 2020
रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट किया कि रेस्ट इन पीस सरोज खान जी। यह नुकसान बॉलीवुड और फिल्म प्रेमियों के लिए अकल्पनीय है। 2000 से अधिक गानों को कोरियोग्राफ करने के बाद आपने सिंगल गीतों के परिदृश्य को बदल दिया। मुझे फिल्म अलादीन में आपके द्वारा कोरियोग्राफ करने का सुख मिला। एक ने मेरी बकेट लिस्ट पर टिक लगा दिया।
Rest in Peace Saroj Khan ji. This loss is immeasurable for the industry & film lovers.Having choreographed more than 2000 songs she single handedly changed the landscape of how songs were shot. I had the pleasure of being Choerographed by her in Aladin. One tick off my bucketlist— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 3, 2020
फिल्म एक्ट्रेस निमरत कौर ने सरोज खान के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए एक ट्वीट किया है, 'सरोज जी के नाम ने मेरे जीवन में 'कोरियोग्राफर' शब्द को प्रस्तुत किया। एक प्रतिभाशाली व्यक्ति जिसने सितारों को अमर कर दिया और जो अपने प्रतिष्ठित काम से एक युग को परिभाषित करती है। इस घड़ी उसके प्रियजनों को साहस और ताकत मिले। उनके जैसा कभी भी दूसरा नहीं होगा ... #RIPSarojKhan #Legend'।
Saroj ji’s name introduced the word ‘choreographer’ to my life. A genius who immortalised stars and the music that defined an era with her iconic work. May her loved ones find strength and courage at this terrible hour. There’ll never be another...#RIPSarojKhan #Legend #Masterji pic.twitter.com/EffYUvX7Ca— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) July 3, 2020
टीवी एक्टर सुनील ग्रोवर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, '‘सरोज खान जी की निधन के खबर से शॉक्ड हूं। उनके जाने से एक युग का अंत हो गया। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।
Shocked to know the sad demise of Saroj khan ji. An era comes to an end with her. Rest in peace. 🙏— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) July 3, 2020
OMG. Woke up to this terrible news of Saroj Khan passing away. A master of her art. Always received her unconditional love. Had the opportunity to work with her in Billo Rani song from Goal. May God give her soul peace. RIP. pic.twitter.com/RD4QSC2TT6— Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 3, 2020