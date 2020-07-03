 DA Image
कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, रेमो डिसूजा, सुनील ग्रोवर, जेनेलिया डिसूजा और रितेश देशमुख ने किया इमोशनल ट्वीट

कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान के निधन से शोक में डूबा बॉलीवुड, रेमो डिसूजा, सुनील ग्रोवर, जेनेलिया डिसूजा और रितेश देशमुख ने किया इमोशनल ट्वीट

साल 2020 लगातार एक के बाद एक झटके दे रहा है। हाल ही बॉलीवुड सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की मौत ने सबको चौंका दिया था। अब मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर सरोज खान के निधन से बॉलीवुड शॉक्ड है। सांस लेन में शिकायत के बाद उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया था, जहां शुक्रवार देर रात 1.52 बजे कार्डियक अरेस्ट की वजह से उनकी मौत हो गई। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, सरोज खान को मुंबई के चारकोप कब्रिस्तान में उन्हें सुपुर्द-ए-खाक किया जाएगा। सरोज खान के निधन पर बॉलीवुड सितारे शोक व्यक्त करते हुए सोशल मीडिया पर उन्हें भावभीनी श्रद्धाजंलि दे रहे हैं। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस जेनेलिया डिसूजा, एक्टर रितेश देशमुख, एक्टर मनोज बाजपेयी,सुनील ग्रोवर,अक्षय कुमार,  कोरियोग्राफर रेमो डिसूजा , एक्ट्रेस निमरत कौर ने सरोज खान को याद करते हुए इमोशनल ट्वीट किया है।

मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर रेमो डिसूजा ने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर सरोज खान के साथ अपनी कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए लिखा, ''मैं बहुत खुशनसीब हूं कि मुझे आपके साथ डांस करने का मौका मिला। मुझे इतना सबकुछ सिखाने के लिए आपको दिल से शुक्रिया। आपको हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। आप हमेशा हमारे दिल में रहेंगी। 

जेनेलिया डिसूजा ने लिखा, आरआईपी सरोज जी ... मैं भगवान की शुक्रगुजार हूं कि मुझे आपके द्वारा कोरियोग्राफ किए जाने का मौका मिला... भगवान इस दुख की घड़ी में आपके परिवार को ताकत दें..। 

रितेश देशमुख ने ट्वीट किया कि रेस्ट इन पीस सरोज खान जी। यह नुकसान बॉलीवुड और फिल्म प्रेमियों के लिए अकल्पनीय है। 2000 से अधिक गानों को कोरियोग्राफ करने के बाद आपने सिंगल गीतों के परिदृश्य को बदल दिया। मुझे फिल्म अलादीन में आपके द्वारा कोरियोग्राफ करने का सुख मिला। एक ने मेरी बकेट लिस्ट पर टिक लगा दिया। 

फिल्म एक्ट्रेस निमरत कौर ने सरोज खान के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए एक ट्वीट किया है, 'सरोज जी के नाम ने मेरे जीवन में 'कोरियोग्राफर' शब्द को प्रस्तुत किया। एक प्रतिभाशाली व्यक्ति जिसने सितारों को अमर कर दिया और जो अपने प्रतिष्ठित काम से एक युग को परिभाषित करती है। इस घड़ी उसके प्रियजनों को साहस और ताकत मिले। उनके जैसा कभी भी दूसरा नहीं होगा ... #RIPSarojKhan #Legend'। 

टीवी एक्टर सुनील ग्रोवर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, '‘सरोज खान जी की निधन के खबर से शॉक्ड हूं। उनके जाने से एक युग का अंत हो गया। भगवान उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे। 

