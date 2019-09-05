Chhichhore Film Review: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स, दिलचस्प रहा रिया चक्रवर्ती का ट्वीट

फिल्ममेकर नितेश तिवारी ने अपनी आने वाली फिल्म ‘छिछोरे’ की कल रात स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी थी। इस फिल्म में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और श्रद्धा कपूर मुख्य किरदारों में नजर आने वाले हैं। वैसे तो फिल्म कल यानी 6 सितंबर को रिलीज होने वाली है लेकिन फिल्म का पहला रिएक्शन सामने आ चुका है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने इस फिल्म को देखकर अपना रिएक्शन दे दिया है। और फैंस भी अब इस रिएक्शन को देखकर फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं।

फिल्म को नितेश तिवारी ने डायरेक्ट किया है। स्टार कास्ट की अगर बात करें तो फिल्म में वरुण शर्मा, प्रतीक बब्बर, ताहिर राज भसीन, तुषार पांडे, सहार्श शुक्ला और नवीन पोलीशेट्टी हैं।

#chichhore is a must watch for all specially students.student life in a hostel beautifully woven together by #nitishtewari — tejaswini (@TejuKolhapure) September 5, 2019

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फिल्म ‘छिछोरे’ देखकर गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती का भी रिएक्शन सामने आया है। वे उनकी एक्टिंग से काफी इंप्रेस हुई हैं। वे लिखती हैं कि अभी मैंने छिछोरे देखी। सच कहूं तो ये सबसे सच्ची और बेहद शानदार फिल्म है जो मैंने बरसों बाद देखी है। सभी एक्टर्स की परफॉर्मेंस काबिले तारीफ है।

Watched #chichore last night. Had a blast @niteshtiwari22 what an amazing film with a beautiful message. U will come home with the whole group. I have 3 people very close to me associated with this film. Go catch it everyone pic.twitter.com/IvJC7MApn8 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 2, 2019

ट्वीट पढ़ने के बाद सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने उनका शुक्रियाअदा किया है।

Some films make you cry, laugh and leave you with a thought.. #Chichhore is a film like that.. one of the finest films I’ve seen lately.. please go and watch it @itsSSR @varunsharma90 — Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) September 4, 2019

आपको बता दें कि छिछोरे एक कॉलेज ग्रुप की कहानी पर आधारित फिल्म है। जो अधेड़ उम्र में आने के बाद दोबारा मिलते हैं और बात करते हैं कि वे असल में जिंदगी के किस मुकाम पर पहुंच चुके हैं। पहले ये फिल्म 30 अगस्त को रिलीज होने वाली थी लेकिन बाद में इसकी रिलीज डेट 6 सितंबर कर दी गई।