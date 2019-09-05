DA Image

गुजरात: अहमदाबाद में तीन मंजिला इमारत गिरी, रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन जारी, टैप कर पढ़ें
पी. चिदंबरम को राहत, एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस में दिल्ली कोर्ट ने दी जमानत
ऑटो सेक्टर में मंदी! पेट्रोल-डीजल गाड़ियों पर बैन को लेकर नितिन गडकरी ने कही अहम बात
INX Media Case: ईडी मामले में SC से झटके के बाद चिदंबरम ने वापस ली CBI से जुड़ी याचिका
अनुच्छेद 370 मामला: केंद्र के फैसले को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर अब 16 सितंबर को सुनवाई
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने महबूबा मुफ्ती की बेटी को मां से मिलने की इजाजत दी, रखी यह शर्त
INX Media Case: चिदंबरम को सुप्रीम कोर्ट से बड़ा झटका, ED मामले में अग्रिम जमानत याचिका खारिज
पाकिस्तान को तमाचा! हाफिज, मसूद सहित 4 आतंकियों पर भारत को मिला अमेरिका साथ
पंजाब पटाखा फैक्टरी में हादसे पर PM मोदी ने जताया दुख, 23 लोगों की हुई थी मौत
नापाक साजिश: फिर आतंकियों को पाक ने दिया हुक्म; जम्मू-कश्मीर के धर्मस्थलों को टारगेट करो
Chhichhore Film Review: सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स, दिलचस्प रहा रिया चक्रवर्ती का ट्वीट

फिल्ममेकर नितेश तिवारी ने अपनी आने वाली फिल्म ‘छिछोरे’ की कल रात स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी थी। इस फिल्म में सुशांत सिंह राजपूत और श्रद्धा कपूर मुख्य किरदारों में नजर आने वाले हैं। वैसे तो फिल्म कल यानी 6 सितंबर को रिलीज होने वाली है लेकिन फिल्म का पहला रिएक्शन सामने आ चुका है। बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने इस फिल्म को देखकर अपना रिएक्शन दे दिया है। और फैंस भी अब इस रिएक्शन को देखकर फिल्म का बेसब्री से इंतजार कर रहे हैं। 

फिल्म को नितेश तिवारी ने डायरेक्ट किया है। स्टार कास्ट की अगर बात करें तो फिल्म में वरुण शर्मा, प्रतीक बब्बर, ताहिर राज भसीन, तुषार पांडे, सहार्श शुक्ला और नवीन पोलीशेट्टी हैं। 

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की फिल्म ‘छिछोरे’ देखकर गर्लफ्रेंड रिया चक्रवर्ती का भी रिएक्शन सामने आया है। वे उनकी एक्टिंग से काफी इंप्रेस हुई हैं। वे लिखती हैं कि अभी मैंने छिछोरे देखी। सच कहूं तो ये सबसे सच्ची और बेहद शानदार फिल्म है जो मैंने बरसों बाद देखी है। सभी एक्टर्स की परफॉर्मेंस काबिले तारीफ है। 

ट्वीट पढ़ने के बाद सुशांत सिंह राजपूत ने उनका शुक्रियाअदा किया है। 

आपको बता दें कि छिछोरे एक कॉलेज ग्रुप की कहानी पर आधारित फिल्म है। जो अधेड़ उम्र में आने के बाद दोबारा मिलते हैं और बात करते हैं कि वे असल में जिंदगी के किस मुकाम पर पहुंच चुके हैं। पहले ये फिल्म 30 अगस्त को रिलीज होने वाली थी लेकिन बाद में इसकी रिलीज डेट 6 सितंबर कर दी गई। 

