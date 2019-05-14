टीवी एक्टर Chhavi Mittal ने दिया बेटे को जन्म, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की पहली तस्वीर

अभिनेत्री छवि मित्तल (Chhavi Mittal) दोबारा मां बन गई हैं। उन्होंने अपने नवजात बेटे का नाम अरहाम हुसैन रखा है। आईएएनएस के मुताबिक छवि ने इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए जानकारी दी कि, उन्होंने 'दस महीने की गभार्वस्था' के बाद सोमवार को बेटे अरहान को जन्म दिया है।
Farhan Akhtar और Shibani Dandekar की हॉलिडे फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही वायरल, देखें
कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल से A. R. Rehman ने इफ्तार करते हुए शेयर की फोटो
छवि ने अपने बेटे के हाथ की झलक दिखलाती एक फोटो साझा करते हुए लिखा है कि “शुभकामनाओं के लिए आप सबका शुक्रिया। मैं अभी भी अस्पताल में हूं और जल्द ही आप सबसे अपनी जन्म-कथा साझा करूंगी।”
छवि और मोहित हुसैन की शादी को 14 साल से भी ज्यादा समय हो चुका है। दोनों की एक छह साल की बेटी भी है।
On the eve of my baby coming, there's a thought I'm getting. I didn't wear too many specifically maternity clothes, but out of the ones I did wear, there's this one dress that's been my favourite. And I would love it if one of you pregnant ladies wears it and feels as gorgeous as I did wearing it! All you need to do is, follow this gorgeous brand @themommy.collective and guess how many inches is the size of my bump now! 😋 The winner will be announced on @themommy.collective 's page on MOTHER'S DAY! And then the dress will be sent to her! I'm really excited for this 😍 so guess away! #contest _________________________ #pregnancywear #maternity #maternitywear #maternityclothes #chhavimittal #pregnantmothers #pregnantmom