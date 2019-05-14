DA Image

DMK अध्यक्ष एम के स्टालिन ने कहा, लोकसभा चुनाव के पश्चात गैर-भाजपाई और गैर-कांग्रेस वाले 'तीसरे मोर्चा के लिए कोई अवसर नहीं है
थोक कीमतों पर आधारित देश की वार्षिक महंगाई दर अप्रैल में घटकर 3.०7 प्रतिशत रही।
चुनाव में रोड शो और पूजा पाठ बन गया फैशन, कैंडिडेट के खाते में जोड़ा जाना चाहिए खर्च: मायावती
सैलरी को लेकर हुआ विवाद, सलून मालिक ने युवती को घसीटकर पीटा
बेटी से छेड़छाड़ का विरोध करने पर पिता की हत्या, भाई की स्थिति गंभीर
केंद्र सरकार ने पांच और साल के लिए बढ़ाया लिट्टे पर प्रतिबंध : गृह मंत्रालय
यूपी में घोसी सीट से गठबंधन उम्मीदवार पहुंचा सुप्रीम कोर्ट, जानें क्या है पूरा मामला
ममता बनर्जी मीम मामला: सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता प्रियंका शर्मा को दी जमानत
पाकिस्तान और उसके आतंकियों की सारी हेकड़ी हवा हो गई: PM मोदी
1984 दंगा विवाद: राहुल गांधी बोले, पित्रोदा शर्म करें और माफी मांगें
टीवी एक्टर Chhavi Mittal ने दिया बेटे को जन्म, सोशल मीडिया पर पोस्ट की पहली तस्वीर

अभिनेत्री छवि मित्तल (Chhavi Mittal) दोबारा मां बन गई हैं। उन्होंने अपने नवजात बेटे का नाम अरहाम हुसैन रखा है। आईएएनएस के मुताबिक छवि ने इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए जानकारी दी कि, उन्होंने 'दस महीने की गभार्वस्था' के बाद सोमवार को बेटे अरहान को जन्म दिया है।

Farhan Akhtar और Shibani Dandekar की हॉलिडे फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही वायरल, देखें

छवि ने अपने बेटे के हाथ की झलक दिखलाती एक फोटो साझा करते हुए लिखा है कि “शुभकामनाओं के लिए आप सबका शुक्रिया। मैं अभी भी अस्पताल में हूं और जल्द ही आप सबसे अपनी जन्म-कथा साझा करूंगी।”

छवि और मोहित हुसैन की शादी को 14 साल से भी ज्यादा समय हो चुका है। दोनों की एक छह साल की बेटी भी है।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On the eve of my baby coming, there's a thought I'm getting. I didn't wear too many specifically maternity clothes, but out of the ones I did wear, there's this one dress that's been my favourite. And I would love it if one of you pregnant ladies wears it and feels as gorgeous as I did wearing it! All you need to do is, follow this gorgeous brand @themommy.collective and guess how many inches is the size of my bump now! 😋 The winner will be announced on @themommy.collective 's page on MOTHER'S DAY! And then the dress will be sent to her! I'm really excited for this 😍 so guess away! #contest _________________________ #pregnancywear #maternity #maternitywear #maternityclothes #chhavimittal #pregnantmothers #pregnantmom

2019 ICC WC: पुजारा ने बताया कैसे टीम इंडिया बन सकती है वर्ल्ड चैंपियन

2019 ICC WC: पुजारा ने बताया कैसे टीम इंडिया बन सकती है वर्ल्ड चैंपियन

धौनी को 'गलत' बोल बुरे फंसे कुलदीप यादव, लोगों ने कर दिया TROLL

धौनी को 'गलत' बोल बुरे फंसे कुलदीप यादव, लोगों ने कर दिया TROLL

MP result 2019: मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं के परीक्षा के नतीजे कल 11 बजे होंगे घोषित

MP result 2019: मध्य प्रदेश बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं के परीक्षा के नतीजे कल 11 बजे होंगे घोषित

मैच 5
वेस्ट इंडीज247/9(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश248/5(47.2)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया
Mon, 13 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
मुंबई इंडियंस149/8(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स148/7(20.0)
मुंबई इंडियंस ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 1 रन से हराया
Sun, 12 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा टी-20 अंतरराष्ट्रीय
बेल्जियम133/6(20.0)
vs
जर्मनी135/4(18.0)
जर्मनी ने बेल्जियम को 6 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 12 May 2019 02:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
Velocity121/6(20.0)
vs
Supernovas125/6(20.0)
ने को 4 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 11 May 2019 07:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
