 DA Image
11 मई, 2020|6:35|IST

अगली स्टोरी

हिंदी न्यूज़   ›   मनोरंजन   ›   सेलिना जेटली के लिए मरहम है कोलकाता, मानती हैं जिंदगी का अहम हिस्सा

सेलिना जेटली के लिए मरहम है कोलकाता, मानती हैं जिंदगी का अहम हिस्सा

Celina jaitley

अभिनेत्री सेलिना जेटली ने कोलकाता में अपनी जिंदगी का एक अहम हिस्सा बिताया है और अपनी आगामी फिल्म सीजन्स ग्रीटिंग्स : ए ट्रिब्यूट टू रितुपर्णो घोष की शूटिंग के लिए वह दोबारा इस शहर में आईं। सेलिना खुद को दिल से एक बंगाली मानती हैं। उनका कहना है कि कोलकाता का उनके दिल में हमेशा एक खास जगह बनी रहेगी।

सेलिना ने आईएएनएस को बताया, एक इंसान, जो दिल से बंगाली है और अपने प्यारे कोलकाता से दूर रहती है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी दैनिक जिंदगी की एकरसता कोलकाता से जुड़ी उसकी पुरानी यादों की चमक को उससे दूर नहीं कर पाएगी। कोलकाता अतीत की सार्थकता, संयुक्तता और निरंतरता को जोड़ते हुए मेरे बोझिल दिल के लिए एक मरहम रहा है। मेरे ख्याल से पुरानी यादें भविष्य के लिए आशावादी महसूस करने के लिए एक शक्तिशाली उत्तेजक है।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Season's Greetings and Merry Christmas to all of you, in every sense of the word... We can feel it again this year... Where there is family love, the true spirit of Christmas comes to life ... We seek your blessing on this auspicious day and send you our love ... Best wishes of good health, abundance and happiness. 🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿🧿 @haag.peter @arthurjhaag @winstonjhaag @viraajjhaag #🧿 #christmas #merrychristmas #froheweihnachten #austrian #austria #weinachten #european #gratitude #thankyou #family #christmastime #bollywood #beautyqueen #missuniverse #missindia #twins #twinboys #internationalfamily #winstonjhaag #viraajjhaag #arthurjhaa #peterhaag #celinajaitly #celinajaitley #celina #haagbrothers #bollywoodactress #instachristmas #seasonsgreetings

A post shared by Celina Jaitly (@celinajaitlyofficial) on

वह आगे कहती हैं, फोर्ट विलियम आर्मी क्लब में मेरे माता-पिता संग बिताई गई शामें, मां के साथ शॉपिंग, यहां की प्रतिष्ठित वास्तुकलाएं, एम्बेसडर टैक्सी, यहां की समृद्ध संस्कृति, दोस्तों के संग गपशप और हां राम कमल मुखर्जी (निर्देशक) के साथ सीजन्स ग्रीटिंग्स : ए ट्रिब्यूट टू रितुपर्णो घोष की शूटिंग..यह लिस्ट कभी पूरी नहीं होगी।

सीजन्स ग्रीटिंग्स : ए ट्रिब्यूट टू रितुपर्णो घोष की शूटिंग में श्री घटक, लिलेट दुबे, अजहर खान जैसे कलाकार भी सेलिना के साथ महत्वपूर्ण भूमिकाओं में हैं। इसे जी5 पर प्रसारित किया जाता है।

telegram लाइव हिन्दुस्तान टेलीग्राम पर भी उपलब्ध है। यहां क्लिक करके आप सब्सक्राइब कर सकते हैं।
आज का अखबार नहीं पढ़ पाए हैं? हिन्दुस्तान ePaper मुफ्त में पढ़िए।
  • Hindi News से जुड़े ताजा अपडेट के लिए हमें पर लाइक और पर फॉलो करें।
  • Web Title:celina jaitley: kolkata has been an ointment for my sad heart

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित खबरें

इन्हें भी पढ़ें

संक्रमण से बचने के लिए क्या आप भी पीते हैं उबालकर पानी? जानें बार-बार उबालकर पानी पीने से सेहत को होते हैं क्या बड़े नुकसान

संक्रमण से बचने के लिए क्या आप भी पीते हैं उबालकर पानी? जानें बार-बार उबालकर पानी पीने से सेहत को होते हैं क्या बड़े नुकसान

Recipe:इम्यूनिटी बूस्ट ही नहीं वजन भी कम करती है गुलाब लस्सी, बनाते समय ध्यान रखें ये टिप्स

Recipe:इम्यूनिटी बूस्ट ही नहीं वजन भी कम करती है गुलाब लस्सी, बनाते समय ध्यान रखें ये टिप्स

Covid-19:प्रवासियों की वापसी के साथ कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ी

Covid-19:प्रवासियों की वापसी के साथ कोरोना संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ी

दक्षिण कोरिया में नाइट क्लब के कारण बढ़े कोरोना वायरस के मामले

दक्षिण कोरिया में नाइट क्लब के कारण बढ़े कोरोना वायरस के मामले

जब शमी को डांटते हुए बोले थे धोनी- ये बेवकूफ किसी और को बनाना

जब शमी को डांटते हुए बोले थे धोनी- ये बेवकूफ किसी और को बनाना

रोहित शर्मा ने डेविड वॉर्नर को बताया, कब कह देंगे क्रिकेट को अलविदा

रोहित शर्मा ने डेविड वॉर्नर को बताया, कब कह देंगे क्रिकेट को अलविदा

जरूर पढ़ें

विशेष:

#कोरोना वायरस#क्राइम#जॉब्स#स्कोरकार्ड#अनोखी

राशिफल

मुख्य खबरें