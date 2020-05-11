सेलिना जेटली के लिए मरहम है कोलकाता, मानती हैं जिंदगी का अहम हिस्सा

अभिनेत्री सेलिना जेटली ने कोलकाता में अपनी जिंदगी का एक अहम हिस्सा बिताया है और अपनी आगामी फिल्म सीजन्स ग्रीटिंग्स : ए ट्रिब्यूट टू रितुपर्णो घोष की शूटिंग के लिए वह दोबारा इस शहर में आईं। सेलिना खुद को दिल से एक बंगाली मानती हैं। उनका कहना है कि कोलकाता का उनके दिल में हमेशा एक खास जगह बनी रहेगी।
सेलिना ने आईएएनएस को बताया, एक इंसान, जो दिल से बंगाली है और अपने प्यारे कोलकाता से दूर रहती है, लेकिन इसके बाद भी दैनिक जिंदगी की एकरसता कोलकाता से जुड़ी उसकी पुरानी यादों की चमक को उससे दूर नहीं कर पाएगी। कोलकाता अतीत की सार्थकता, संयुक्तता और निरंतरता को जोड़ते हुए मेरे बोझिल दिल के लिए एक मरहम रहा है। मेरे ख्याल से पुरानी यादें भविष्य के लिए आशावादी महसूस करने के लिए एक शक्तिशाली उत्तेजक है।
वह आगे कहती हैं, फोर्ट विलियम आर्मी क्लब में मेरे माता-पिता संग बिताई गई शामें, मां के साथ शॉपिंग, यहां की प्रतिष्ठित वास्तुकलाएं, एम्बेसडर टैक्सी, यहां की समृद्ध संस्कृति, दोस्तों के संग गपशप और हां राम कमल मुखर्जी (निर्देशक) के साथ सीजन्स ग्रीटिंग्स : ए ट्रिब्यूट टू रितुपर्णो घोष की शूटिंग..यह लिस्ट कभी पूरी नहीं होगी।
सीजन्स ग्रीटिंग्स : ए ट्रिब्यूट टू रितुपर्णो घोष की शूटिंग में श्री घटक, लिलेट दुबे, अजहर खान जैसे कलाकार भी सेलिना के साथ महत्वपूर्ण भूमिकाओं में हैं। इसे जी5 पर प्रसारित किया जाता है।