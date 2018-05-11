ई - पेपर Live Hinustan E-paper

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
नितिन तिवारी एसएसपी इलाहाबाद बनाए गए
जम्मू-कश्मीर: गिरफ्तार आतंकी ने कहा, भारतीय सेना ने मुझे नई जिंदगी दी
आईपीएल 2018: रिषभ पंत का विस्फोटक शतक, बना डाले ये रिकॉर्ड्स
कई शर्तों पर मिली लालू यादव को पैरोल, मीडिया से बात करने की मनाही
कर्नाटक: विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए प्रचार खत्म, शनिवार को होगा मतदान
सिंगापुर में 12 जून को मिलेंगे किम जोंग उन और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
केन्या: भारतीय मूल के किसान का बांध टूटने से 20 बच्चों समेत 41 की मौत
केजरीवाल का भांजा कोर्ट में हुआ बेहोश, न्यायिक हिरासत में भेजा गया
138 दिन बाद व्हीलचेयर पर घर लौटे लालू यादव, समर्थक देख हुए भावुक
DDvSRH: दिल्ली के काम नहीं आई ऋषभ की यादगार पारी, 9 विकेट से हारी
विशेष:
#कर्नाटक चुनाव #सोनमकपूरशादी #HindustanDialogue #अनोखी #नंदन
होममनोरंजन

Cannes: कंगना ने ट्रांसपेरेंट गाउन में मारी एंट्री तो, हुमा का पैंटसूट हुआ वायरल, देखें PHOTOS

1/3
फ्रांस के फ्रेंच रिवेरा में शुरू हुए 71वें कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल की शुरुआता हो चुकी है।
फ्रांस के फ्रेंच रिवेरा में शुरू हुए 71वें कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल की शुरुआता हो चुकी है।

फ्रांस के फ्रेंच रिवेरा में शुरू हुए 71वें कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल की शुरुआत हो चुकी है।  फेस्टिवल में शिरकत करने के लिए बॉलीवुड की 'क्‍वीन' कंगना रनौत  ट्रांसपेरेंट गाउन में दिखी और अभिनेत्री हुमा कुरैशी पैंटसूट में पहुंचीं। 

 

Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ‘‘Aakash-tara’ (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya’ necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Image Courtesy: @frozenpixelstudios Location courtesy: Hôtel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez

A post shared by Sabyasachi Mukherjee (@sabyasachiofficial) on

2/3
कान्स में हुमा कैरैशी और कंगना एक ही liquor ब्रैंड को रिप्रेजेंट कर रहे हैं
कान्स में हुमा कैरैशी और कंगना एक ही liquor ब्रैंड को रिप्रेजेंट कर रहे हैं

बॉलीवुड की 'क्‍वीन' कही जानें वाली कंगना रनौत ने बेहद खूबसूरत लुक में नजर आईं। पहली बार इस फेस्टिवल का हिस्‍सा बन रहीं कंगना रनौत अपने रेट्रो लुक से कहर बरपाई। धमाकेदार आगाज कर कंगना रनोत ने खुद को अपने लुक से सभी को हैरान कर दिया।

एक दिन पहले कंगना यहां फैशन डिजाइनर सब्यासाची द्वारा तैयार की गई ब्‍लैक कलर की साड़ी में नजर आईं थीं, तो रेड कार्पेट पर वो बहुत ही खूबसूरत गाउन में नजर आईं। 

 इस साड़ी के साथ कंगना ने तीनमनिया नेकलेस के रोज-कट डायमंड से बना हुआ ज्वैलरी पहन रखी थी। कंगना की इस फोटो को सब्‍यसाची ने अपने इंस्‍टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर की है।

3/3
कान्स में हुमा कैरैशी और कंगना एक ही liquor ब्रैंड को रिप्रेजेंट कर रहे
कान्स में हुमा कैरैशी और कंगना एक ही liquor ब्रैंड को रिप्रेजेंट कर रहे

अब बात करते हैं एक्ट्रेस हुमा कुरैशी के लुक की। 10 मई को वो भी रेड कारपेट का हिस्सा बनीं। इस फेस्टिवल में हुमा गाउन में नहीं बल्कि लाइट पैंटसूट में नजर आई जिसे निखिल थांपी ने डिजाइन किया था।

हुमा का पैंटसूट ब्राउन एंड सिल्वर मिरर वर्क से डिजाइन किया गया था। हुमा ने अपने आउटफिट को सिल्वर नेकलेस से मैच किया था। उनका मेकअप भी न्यूड था। 

बता दें, कान्स में हुमा कैरैशी और कंगना एक ही liquor ब्रैंड को रिप्रेजेंट कर रहे हैं। 

गौरतलब है कि कान फिल्म फेस्‍ट‍िवल फिल्म जगत का बेहद प्रतिष्‍ठ‍ित आयोजन माना जाता है। इस फेस्टिवल में दुनियाभर के सितारे शामिल होते हैं। 19 मई तक चलने वाले इस ईवेंट में रेड कार्पेट पर दीपिका पादुकोण, कंगना रनौत, हुमा कुरैशी, सोनम कपूर और ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन शामिल होंगी।

  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:cannes film festival 2018 deepika padukone kangana ranaut huma qureshi stunning look at red carpet

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

Rajasthan Class 8 Results 2018: मई के अंतिम या जून के पहले सप्ताह में हो सकता है घोषित, चेक कर सकेंगे Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in

मदर्स डे 2018: इस मदर्स डे अपनी मां को खुश करने के लिए दे सकते हैं ये गिफ्ट

Happy Mother’s Day 2018: मदर्स डे पर ऐसे करें मां को विश

जरूर पढ़ें

मैच 42
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स187/5(20.0)
vs
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद191/1(18.5)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स को 9 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 10 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 41
मुंबई इंडियंस210/6(20.0)
vs
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स108/10(18.1)
मुंबई इंडियंस ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 102 रनो से हराया
Wed, 09 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 40
राजस्थान रॉयल्स158/8(20.0)
vs
किंग्स XI पंजाब143/7(20.0)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने किंग्स XI पंजाब को 15 रनो से हराया
Tue, 08 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 39
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद146/10(20.0)
vs
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर141/6(20.0)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर को 5 रनो से हराया
Mon, 07 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 42
दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स187/5(20.0)
vs
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद191/1(18.5)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने दिल्ली डेयरडेविल्स को 9 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 10 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 41
मुंबई इंडियंस210/6(20.0)
vs
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स108/10(18.1)
मुंबई इंडियंस ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 102 रनो से हराया
Wed, 09 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 40
राजस्थान रॉयल्स158/8(20.0)
vs
किंग्स XI पंजाब143/7(20.0)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने किंग्स XI पंजाब को 15 रनो से हराया
Tue, 08 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 39
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद146/10(20.0)
vs
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर141/6(20.0)
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद ने रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर को 5 रनो से हराया
Mon, 07 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
एकमात्र टेस्ट मैच
आयरलैंड
vs
पाकिस्तान
द विलेज, मलहाइड, डबलिन
Fri, 11 May 2018 03:30 PM IST
मैच 43
राजस्थान रॉयल्स
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स
सवाई मानसिंह स्टेडियम, जयपुर
Fri, 11 May 2018 08:00 PM IST
मैच 44
किंग्स XI पंजाब
vs
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स
होलकर क्रिकेट स्टेडियम, इंदौर
Sat, 12 May 2018 04:00 PM IST

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर