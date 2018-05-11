Cannes: कंगना ने ट्रांसपेरेंट गाउन में मारी एंट्री तो, हुमा का पैंटसूट हुआ वायरल, देखें PHOTOS

फ्रांस के फ्रेंच रिवेरा में शुरू हुए 71वें कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल की शुरुआत हो चुकी है। फेस्टिवल में शिरकत करने के लिए बॉलीवुड की 'क्वीन' कंगना रनौत ट्रांसपेरेंट गाउन में दिखी और अभिनेत्री हुमा कुरैशी पैंटसूट में पहुंचीं।
Kangana Ranaut @team_kangana_ranaut @festivaldecannes looks resplendent in an ultra-glamorous rendition of our famous ‘‘Aakash-tara’ (i.e. starry skies) saree. The saree is hand-dyed and embellished with hand-cut sequins that are individually sewn using zardosi technique, to create a metallic, yet fluid fabric. Her look is accessorised with a Sabyasachi batua and the ‘teenmaniya’ necklace, crafted out of rose-cut diamonds, Colombian emeralds and basra pearls from the Sabyasachi Heritage Jewelry Collection. Styled by @stylebyami and @shnoy09 Makeup by: @brendondegee Image Courtesy: @frozenpixelstudios Location courtesy: Hôtel Martinez @martinezhotel #Sabyasachi #SummerCouture2018 #KanganaRanaut #QueenAtCannes #GreyGooseLife #GreyGooseIndia #Cannes2018 #LeClubDeCalcutta #SabyasachiJewelry #TheWorldOfSabyasachi #FestivalDeCannes #IndiaPavilion #LifeAtCannes #HotelMartinez