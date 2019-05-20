DA Image

पाकिस्तान कर सकता है NSA की नियुक्ति, भारत संग कूटनीतिक रिश्ता बहाल करने पर जोर
कश्मीर में स्थिति बहुत दर्दनाक, भारत-पाकिस्तान बातचीत को समर्थन देने के लिए तैयार: मीरवाइज उमर
जानिए,एग्जिट पोल को लेकर क्या बोले जम्मू कश्मीर के Ex-CM उमर अब्दुल्ला
Exit Polls 2019: कर्नाटक में भाजपा को जबर्दस्त फायदा, UPA को नुकसान
UP Exit Poll: यूपी में बीजेपी को बड़ा झटका दे सकता है SP-BSP महागठबंधन
Trade War: चीन ने अमेरिका से कहा, लंबे समय तक नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले कदम मत उठाइए
गर्भपात रोक के कानून पर बोले डोनाल्ड ट्रंप, मैं जीवन में यकीन रखता हूं
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई PM ने किया जीत का ऐलान, इस्तीफा देंगे बिल शॉर्टन
श्रीलंका में कुवैत दूतावास समेत 10 वेबसाइट पर साइबर हमला
एग्जिट पोल शुरू होने से पहले बीजेपी के मंत्री ने किया ये ट्वीट, फिर की भविष्यवाणी
Cannes पार्टी में प्रियंका चोपड़ा-निक जोनस और हुमा-डायना से मिलीं हिना खान, शेयर कर बताई ये जानकारी

कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल से हिना खान प्रियंका चोपड़ा और निक जोनस के साथ मस्ती की...

hina khan enjoy chopard party with priyanka nick jonas

कान्स फिल्म फेस्टिवल में बॉलीवुड सितारों ने अपनी उपस्थिती दर्ज कराई है। टीवी की दुनिया की फेम एक्ट्रेस हिना खान पहली बार कांस 2019 में अपना डेब्यू कर फैंस को अपने लुक से हैरान कर दिया । सोशल मीडिया पर हिना खान अपने कांस लुक को लेकर बाहवाही लुट रही हैं। इसी बीच हिना खान फांस में बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा और उनके पति निक जोनस से मिलीं। इनके मुलाकात की फोटो सामने आई हैं, जिसमें हिना, प्रियंका-निक के अलावा डायना पैंटी और हुमा कुरैशी भी नजर आ रही हैं। इन पांचों की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब शेयर की जा रहा हैं। 

Cannes 2019: कभी रॉयल गाउन में तो कभी व्हाइट सैटर्न साड़ी में कहर ढा रहीं हैं डायना पेंटी

सामने आई इस फोटो को हिना खान ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर शेयर किया है। इस फोटो शेयर करते हुए हिना ने बताया है आज कांस का आखिरी दिन हैं, उससे पहले हम  Chopard पार्टी इंज्वाय कर रहे हैं।

Cannes में दिखा प्रियंका-निक का रोमांटिक अंदाज, सामने आई ये तस्वीरें

फोटो में हिना ब्लैक आउटफीट में दिख रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि कान फिल्म फेस्टिवल में हिना खान अपने दुसरे दिन मेटैलिक गाउन में नजर आईं। हिना इस ड्रेस में बेहद खूबसूरत लग रही थीँ। हिना दूसरे दिन की फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर खूब पसंद की जा रही है। 

VIDEO: तैमूर अली खान ऐसे कर रहे हैं चाचू आदर जैन के साथ मस्ती

 

आपको बता दें कि जल्द ही हिना फिल्म लाइन्स में नजर आने वाले हैं। आपको यह भी बता दें कि कान्स में फिल्म लाइन्स का पोस्टर लॉन्च किया गया। फिल्म कारगिल वॉर के बैकड्रॉप पर बेस्ड है। पोस्टर को हिना ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट पर शेयर किया। 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An unexpected invitation by a world star.. personally, after I gained consciousness and prepared my self to finally make it, I was still an outsider but only until you arrived. You didn’t need to, but still never left my hand for a second, introduced me to the people I probably wouldn’t have met and I felt as if all the achievements of my little career happening in fast forward as you present me as a star to each one of them. You somehow know everything ..as you mentioned my debut film and praised me for my hard work and appreciated me for the risks I have taken in my choices. Yes I have taken risks and I am still taking them, whr I almost have everything in my television career ..position,power,money everything.. But someone has to start somewhere I believe.. I always wanted to break the stereotypes and prove it to the world that television actors have it all.. Give us the opportunity our fare share and we will kill it..Not easy at all I know.. But ya I will keep trying keep working hard and make it possible.. I REPEAT TELEVISION HAS IT ALL.. Talent, Glamour, Elegance, Beauty, Grace, Right attitude , and Professionalism.. I am taking baby steps, And I will keep doing that no matter how much criticism one has to face and I will make my own place I promise.. we will face it and win over it as long as we are together.. Hearfelt Gratitude to each one of you for standing by me🙏 WE HAVE IT ALL GUYS.. With my first debut film called LINES, I am trying hard very hard to erase the lines created between talents and mediums 🙏And coming back to @priyankachopra your inclusiveness surpasses my ability of comprehension. Your deliberate attempt to lift up people around you not for their backgrounds but their talent is one of a kind. You are a walking inspiration! When a human being is a personification of an idea of self belief, Grace , humility, substance and greatness, that person can only be you priyanka Chopra You are already the best version of my dream self in the future I want and I believe thousands others like me do too. This is the Priyanka Chopra who believes in lifting others and growing together🙏 you are a sweetheart @nickjonas #AnOutsider #FromTelevisonToCannes

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

दुनिया के सबसे रहस्यमयी शब्दों का अर्थ समझ में आया

दुनिया के सबसे रहस्यमयी शब्दों का अर्थ समझ में आया

bse odisha 10th result 2019: आज आ सकते हैं ओडिशा बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे

bse odisha 10th result 2019: आज आ सकते हैं ओडिशा बोर्ड 10वीं के नतीजे

सीबीएसई: 14 विषयों के क्वेश्चन बैंक होंगे जारी

सीबीएसई: 14 विषयों के क्वेश्चन बैंक होंगे जारी

चौथा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान340/7(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड341/7(49.3)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 3 विकटों से हराया
Fri, 17 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
वेस्ट इंडीज152/1(24.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश213/5(22.5)
बांग्लादेश ने वेस्ट इंडीज को 5 विकटों से हराया (डी/एल मेथड)
Fri, 17 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
मैच 6
आयरलैंड292/8(50.0)
vs
बांग्लादेश294/4(43.0)
बांग्लादेश ने आयरलैंड को 6 विकटों से हराया
Wed, 15 May 2019 03:15 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
तीसरा एक-दिवसीय अंतरराष्ट्रीय मैच
पाकिस्तान358/9(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड359/4(44.5)
इंग्लैंड ने पाकिस्तान को 6 विकटों से हराया
Tue, 14 May 2019 05:30 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
