फेम हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस का पानी में डूबने की वजह से हुई मौत,पूल में मिली लाश

कनाडाई अभिनेत्री व मॉडल स्टेफनी शेर्क (Stefanie Sherk) का निधन हो गया है। वह 43 साल की थी. माना जा रहा है कि उनकी मौत डूबने की वजह से हुई है। वेबसाइट 'वेराइटी डॉट कॉम' के मुताबिक, अभिनेता डेमियन बिचिर की पत्नी स्टेफनी की मौत 20 अप्रैल को हुई। लॉस एंजेलिस मेडिकल इक्जैमिनर कॉरनर ने मौत की वजह की पुष्टि की है।

स्टेफनी टीवी शो 'सीएसआई : साइबर' और फिल्म 'वेलेन्टाइन्स डे' में नजर आ चुकी हैं। वह पति के साथ शो 'द ब्रिज' में भी नजर आ चुकी हैं। डेमियन ने इंस्टाग्राम पर लिखे एक पोस्ट में कहा कि बेहद दुख व तकलीफ के साथ मैं घोषणा करता हूं कि मेरी प्यारी पत्नी स्टेफनी शेर्क 20 अप्रैल 2019 को शांति के साथ इस दुनिया से रुखसत हो गई।

Dear friends, On behalf of the Sherk and the Bichir Nájera families, it is with inconceivable pain that I announce that on April 20, 2019, our dearest Stefanie Sherk, my beloved and loving wife, passed away peacefully. It has been the saddest and toughest time of our lives and we don’t know how much time it will take for us to overcome this pain. Stefanie’s beautiful, angelical and talented presence will be immensely missed. We will hold Stefanie in our hearts forever. We thank everybody beforehand for their prayers and we respectfully ask for your understanding so we may grieve in peace and privacy in these incredibly difficult times. It is our sincerest hope that our beautiful Stefanie, my angel and love of my life, will rest in eternal peace. Queridos amigos, A nombre de la familia Sherk y la familia Bichir Nájera, con un dolor indescriptible, les informo que nuestra hermosa Stefanie Sherk, mi amada esposa, falleció en completa paz, el pasado 20 de Abril del año en curso. Han sido los días más tristes y dolorosos de nuestras vidas y no sabemos cuánto tiempo nos llevará sobreponernos a este dolor. La hermosa, angelical y talentosa presencia de mi Stefanie será echada de menos profundamente y permanecerá en nuestros corazones para siempre. Agrademos a todos de antemano sus oraciones y de manera respetuosa pedimos su comprensión para que podamos vivir este luto en paz y privacidad en estos momentos tan difíciles para todos nosotros. Es nuestra más sincera esperanza que nuestra amada Stefanie, mi ángel y amor de mi vida, descanse eternamente en paz.

उन्होंने कहा कि यह हमारी जिंदगी का सबसे दुखद और कठिन समय है और हम नहीं जानेत कि इससे उबरने में हमें कितना समय लगेगा। डेमियन ने कहा कि स्टेफनी की उन्हें बहुत याद आएगी और उनके दिल में वह हमेशा रहेंगी। 

जरूर पढ़ें

