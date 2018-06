IIFA 2018: श्रीदेवी का अवॉर्ड लेते हुए रोने लगे बोनी तो अर्जुन कपूर ने ऐसे संभाला

We all grown up saying,” My daddy Strongest.” 🙁 but its very rare we see him getting emotional...and that moment we feel like grown up, we start to realise that ... dad also needs support... he also expects That my son is the Strongest❤️ @arjunkapoor #pillarofstrength #supportsystem . . . . . . #iifa #arjunkapoor #arjunrocksiifa #baba #iifa2018 #iifaawards #boneykapoor #sridevikapoor #sridevi #janhvikapoor #khushikapoor #anshulakapoor #familysupport #Love

A post shared by TEAM ARJUN KAPOOR (@teamarjun) on Jun 24, 2018 at 9:23pm PDT