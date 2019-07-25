कंगना-राजकुमार की फिल्म 'जजमेंटल है क्या' देखकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये Review

बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रनौत और राजकुमार राव स्टारर फिल्म जजमेंटल है क्या इस शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो रही है। फिल्म के रिलीज होने से पहले मुंबई में स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें कई सेलेब्स शामिल थे। फिल्म देखने के बाद सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। सभी ने फिल्म की तारीफ की है। आप भी पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

There is something magical when brilliant actors dive into characters;break rules & dare to be different.@KanganaTeam & @RajkummarRao are a treat to watch as they unfold in #Judgementalhaikya

All my wishes 🤗 @ektaravikapoor @ShaaileshRSingh #Prakashkovelamudi @KanikaDhillon — Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari (@Ashwinyiyer) July 24, 2019

.. cntd @RajkummarRao again proves that he is limitless as an actor n can convince his audience of anything. I could go n on on about #JudgementalHaiKya but @Twitter is now testing my patience. A big congratulations to the whole team. You guys should be so so proud👏🏻 @Rangoli_A — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) July 25, 2019

..cntd AND just whn U think tht #kangana can’t get any better,this girl springs these beautiful surprises at you. Shes FLAWLESS. Shes crazy but endearing, innocent n so genuine as Bobby that U wanna hug n comfort her. I can easily say tht she’s finest actor evr #judgementalhaikya — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) July 25, 2019

..Cntd tht I want an insight into his head @pkovelamudi U have blown my mind. As much credit to writer @KanikaDhillon for such brave n fearless writing. Thank u both for this mad trip n for breaking all the rules 👏🏻👏🏻 my fav film of the year #JudgementallHaiKya Cntd... — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) July 25, 2019

Don’t know if I’ll b able 2 find the right words bt I’ll try. What an absolute delight it was 2 watch #JudgeMentallHaiKya Such Directorial style has NEVER been seen before in Indian cinema. It’s slick,it’s twisted,it’s crazy @pkovelamudi eases U in2 Bobby’s head beautifully..cntd — SONAL CHAUHAN (@sonalchauhan7) July 25, 2019