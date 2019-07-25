DA Image

कंगना-राजकुमार की फिल्म 'जजमेंटल है क्या' देखकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये Review

बॉलीवुड की क्वीन कंगना रनौत और राजकुमार राव स्टारर फिल्म जजमेंटल है क्या इस शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो रही है। फिल्म के रिलीज होने से पहले मुंबई में स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें कई सेलेब्स शामिल थे। फिल्म देखने के बाद सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। सभी ने फिल्म की तारीफ की है। आप भी पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  • Web Title:bollywood celebs review on kangana ranaut and rajkummar rao starrer judgemental hai kya

गांगुली से इस बात पर सहमत नहीं कांबली, ट्विटर पर दिया जवाब

SLvsBAN: मलिंगा की विदाई मैच को यादगार बनाना चाहेगा श्रीलंका

Global T20 Canada 2019: आज मैदान पर गेल के खिलाफ उतरेंगे युवी, जानिए कब और कहां खेला जाएगा मैच

