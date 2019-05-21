DA Image

NDA को भारी बहुमत के अनुमान के बाद BSP बोली, विपक्षी नेताओं संग मायावती की कोई बैठक नहीं
एग्जिट पोल के बाद शेयर बाजार में जबरदस्त तेजी, Sensex में 1064 अंकों का उछाल
शारदा घोटाला: कोलकाता के पूर्व पुलिस कमिश्नर राजीव कुमार फिर पहुंचे सुप्रीम कोर्ट
चुनाव निपटते ही एक्शन में CM योगी, राजभर को मंत्रिमंडल से किया बर्खास्त
एग्जिट पोल के बाद बढ़ी सरगर्मी: मायावती से मिले अखिलेश यादव
पाकिस्तान कर सकता है NSA की नियुक्ति, भारत संग कूटनीतिक रिश्ता बहाल करने पर जोर
कश्मीर में स्थिति बहुत दर्दनाक, भारत-पाकिस्तान बातचीत को समर्थन देने के लिए तैयार: मीरवाइज उमर
जानिए,एग्जिट पोल को लेकर क्या बोले जम्मू कश्मीर के Ex-CM उमर अब्दुल्ला
Exit Polls 2019: कर्नाटक में भाजपा को जबर्दस्त फायदा, UPA को नुकसान
UP Exit Poll: यूपी में बीजेपी को बड़ा झटका दे सकता है SP-BSP महागठबंधन
अर्जुन की फिल्म 'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड' देखकर सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

अजुर्न कपूर स्टारर फिल्म 'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड' के निर्माता ने बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज के लिए फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग रखी। सोमवार रात भी फिल्म की एक और स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें मनोज बाजपेयी, राधिका मदन, राजकुमार राव, पत्रलेखा, शशांक खेतान, ईशान खट्टर, सोफी चौधरी, अनिल कपूर, अनुपम खेर सहित कई सितारे शामिल हुए।

इन सितारों ने फिल्म के बारे कुछ इस प्रकार की प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं :

मनोज बाजपेयी ने कहा, 'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड घटना और उससे जुड़े साहस पर बनी एक बहुत आकर्षक फिल्म है। हमें इसे समझना और इसका सम्मान करना चाहिए। फिल्म के निदेर्शक राजकुमार गुप्ता, अभिनेता अजुर्न कपूर और पूरी टीम को इसे दृढ़ विश्वास और आस्था के साथ बनाने के लिए फुल मार्क्स।'

अनिल कपूर ने कहा, 'अभी-अभी यह फिल्म देखी और कहानी के साथ पूरी तरह से न्याय करने के लिए अजुर्न मुझे तुम पर गर्व है! यह एक अच्छी फिल्म है और परफॉर्मेंस भी काफी अच्छी है। फिल्म की पूरी टीम को बधाई।'

अनुपम खेर ने कहा, 'अभी इस फिल्म को देखा है। सच्ची घटनाओं पर आधारित होने के चलते यह काफी पसंद आई। सभी ने बेहतर काम किया है। यह देखकर खुशी हो रही है कि थिएटर के कलाकारों को भी इतने अच्छे रोल मिल रहे हैं और अजुर्न एक स्टार परफॉर्मर हैं। वह संयमित और भावात्मक रहे।'

 

अभिषेक बच्चन ने लिखा, इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड देखकर काफी एंजॉय किया। बहुत ही इंगेजिंग फिल्म है। बहुत ही अच्छा लगा ये देखकर कि हमारे अनसंग हीरोज पर ऐसी फिल्में बन रही हैं। राजकुमार और बाकी कास्ट क्रयू ने अच्छा काम किया है। फिल्म के लिए गुड लक। 

 

 

तापसी पन्ना ने लिखा, 'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड देखी। अच्छा लगा कि फिल्म सच्ची घटना पर आधारित है। सभी ने अच्छा काम किया है। अर्जुन एक स्टार परफॉर्मर है।'

 

 

बता दें कि इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड 24 मई को रिलीज होगी।
 

