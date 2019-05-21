अर्जुन की फिल्म 'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड' देखकर सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

अजुर्न कपूर स्टारर फिल्म 'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड' के निर्माता ने बॉलीवुड सेलेब्रिटीज के लिए फिल्म की स्क्रीनिंग रखी। सोमवार रात भी फिल्म की एक और स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें मनोज बाजपेयी, राधिका मदन, राजकुमार राव, पत्रलेखा, शशांक खेतान, ईशान खट्टर, सोफी चौधरी, अनिल कपूर, अनुपम खेर सहित कई सितारे शामिल हुए।

इन सितारों ने फिल्म के बारे कुछ इस प्रकार की प्रतिक्रियाएं दीं :

मनोज बाजपेयी ने कहा, 'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड घटना और उससे जुड़े साहस पर बनी एक बहुत आकर्षक फिल्म है। हमें इसे समझना और इसका सम्मान करना चाहिए। फिल्म के निदेर्शक राजकुमार गुप्ता, अभिनेता अजुर्न कपूर और पूरी टीम को इसे दृढ़ विश्वास और आस्था के साथ बनाने के लिए फुल मार्क्स।'

अनिल कपूर ने कहा, 'अभी-अभी यह फिल्म देखी और कहानी के साथ पूरी तरह से न्याय करने के लिए अजुर्न मुझे तुम पर गर्व है! यह एक अच्छी फिल्म है और परफॉर्मेंस भी काफी अच्छी है। फिल्म की पूरी टीम को बधाई।'

अनुपम खेर ने कहा, 'अभी इस फिल्म को देखा है। सच्ची घटनाओं पर आधारित होने के चलते यह काफी पसंद आई। सभी ने बेहतर काम किया है। यह देखकर खुशी हो रही है कि थिएटर के कलाकारों को भी इतने अच्छे रोल मिल रहे हैं और अजुर्न एक स्टार परफॉर्मर हैं। वह संयमित और भावात्मक रहे।'

अभिषेक बच्चन ने लिखा, इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड देखकर काफी एंजॉय किया। बहुत ही इंगेजिंग फिल्म है। बहुत ही अच्छा लगा ये देखकर कि हमारे अनसंग हीरोज पर ऐसी फिल्में बन रही हैं। राजकुमार और बाकी कास्ट क्रयू ने अच्छा काम किया है। फिल्म के लिए गुड लक।

तापसी पन्ना ने लिखा, 'इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड देखी। अच्छा लगा कि फिल्म सच्ची घटना पर आधारित है। सभी ने अच्छा काम किया है। अर्जुन एक स्टार परफॉर्मर है।'

बता दें कि इंडियाज मोस्ट वांटेड 24 मई को रिलीज होगी।

