ICC World Cup: फाइनल मैच देखकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी हुए एक्साइटेड, इंग्लैंड को ऐसे दी जीत की बधाई

आईसीसी विश्व कप के इतिहास में इससे बेहतर फाइनल मैच शायद ही कोई खेला गया होगा। इंग्लैंड और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच लंदन के लॉर्ड्स क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला गया फाइनल मैच पहले टाई हुआ और फिर सुपर ओवर में भी दोनों टीमों ने एक जैसा स्कोर बनाया। हालांकि चैंपियन इंग्लैंड को घोषित किया गया। न्यूजीलैंड ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 50 ओवर में आठ विकेट पर 241 रन बनाए, जवाब में इंग्लैंड 50 ओवर में 241 पर ऑलआउट हो गया। मैच सुपर ओवर तक खिंचा, इंग्लैंड पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरा और एक ओवर में 15 रन बनाए। इसके बाद न्यूजीलैंड ने भी सुपर ओवर में 15 रन ठोके, लेकिन इंग्लैंड को विजेता घोषित किया गया, क्योंकि उन्होंने अपनी पारी के दौरान ज्यादा चौके मारे थे।

भले ही इस मैच में भारत नहीं खेल रही थी, लेकिन इस रोमांचित मैच को देखकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी उत्साहित हो गए। पढ़ें उनके रिएक्शन्स-

What an epic final! Amazing cricket from both sides, intense crazy,mad ,emotional 👋😄what a high! #ICCCricketWorldCup2019 #EnglandvsNewzealand — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) July 14, 2019

Cricket at its best - Epic #WorldCupFinals - Congratulations @englandcricket the Champions of world cricket. My heart goes out to @BLACKCAPS - they were so so good- for me they are the uncrowned champs of #WorldCup2019 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) July 14, 2019

England is a winner because of stupid fuckin rules.. New Zealand is a true winner — Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap72) July 14, 2019

Oh couldnt agree more!!Seriously man....NZ all the way for me ...They so deserved it...The most ridiculous rules..England only taking the cup,NZ ur the real winners for me...Though what a befitting final.#WC2019 https://t.co/yJMnnK6Q2U — Surveen (@SurveenChawla) July 14, 2019

England won the World Cup and New Zealand won our hearts ❤️ what a memorable match both the sides have given us 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 #ICCWC2019 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 14, 2019

CRICKET IS THE WINNER in this #WorldCupFinal2019. What an unbelievable match!!! Congratulations England. Amazing Victory!! And #NewZealand is a team of Heroes. Jai Ho!! 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/JEacLTwWCW — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) July 14, 2019

Still reeling from the magnificent display of sport last night!Couldn’t have scripted it better!agony and ecstasy!All 4 sides deserved victory!As a spectator it was an absolute privelege to witness!Thank you for the magic #WorldCupFinal2019 #WIMBLEDONFINAL2019 — shibani dandekar (@shibanidandekar) July 15, 2019

बता दें कि भारत सेमीफाइनल्स में न्यूजीलैंड के साथ मैच में हार गया था। फैन्स इससे काफी निराश थे, लेकिन इसके बावजूद वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के प्रति फैंस की एक्साइटमेंट कम नहीं हुई थी।