DA Image

अगली स्टोरी

class="fa fa-bell">ब्रेकिंग:
Share Market: 200 अंकों की बढ़त के साथ 38,937.70 पर खुला सेंसेक्स
हिन्दुस्तान एक्सक्लूसिव: बिहार में नये सत्र से चार वर्षीय बीएड कोर्स होगा शुरू
बिजली का झटका: एक लाख लोगों को मिल रहा गलत बिजली बिल
इंटेलिजेंस रिपोर्ट : कांवरिया वेश में पुलिस को निशाना बना सकते हैं नक्सली
बरेली: साक्षी प्रकरण के बहाने मालिनी अवस्थी ने लड़कियों को दी ये सलाह
झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए BJP ने तैयार किया ये प्लान, जानें क्या है लक्ष्य
Chandrayaan 2 launch 2019: लॉन्चिंग के लिए काउंटडाउन, बाकी हैं सिर्फ 20 घंटे
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर पर भारत-पाक के बीच बातचीत जारी, पड़ोसी मुल्क बोला- 70% से अधिक पूरा हो चुका है गुरुद्वारे का निर्माण
Wimbledon 2019: विमेंस सिंगल्स फाइनल में सिमोना हालेप ने सेरेना विलियम्स को हराकर जीता अपने करियर का पहला ग्रैंड स्लैम खिताब
कांग्रेस छोड़कर बीजेपी में आए तीन विधायक ने ली गोवा सरकार में मंत्री पद की शपथ
विशेष:
#चंद्रयान 2 #कर्नाटक संकट #2019WorldCup #चंद्र ग्रहण 2019 #अनोखी
होममनोरंजन

ICC World Cup: फाइनल मैच देखकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी हुए एक्साइटेड, इंग्लैंड को ऐसे दी जीत की बधाई

icc world cup

आईसीसी विश्व कप के इतिहास में इससे बेहतर फाइनल मैच शायद ही कोई खेला गया होगा। इंग्लैंड और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच लंदन के लॉर्ड्स क्रिकेट ग्राउंड पर खेला गया फाइनल मैच पहले टाई हुआ और फिर सुपर ओवर में भी दोनों टीमों ने एक जैसा स्कोर बनाया। हालांकि चैंपियन इंग्लैंड को घोषित किया गया। न्यूजीलैंड ने पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए 50 ओवर में आठ विकेट पर 241 रन बनाए, जवाब में इंग्लैंड 50 ओवर में 241 पर ऑलआउट हो गया। मैच सुपर ओवर तक खिंचा, इंग्लैंड पहले बल्लेबाजी करने उतरा और एक ओवर में 15 रन बनाए। इसके बाद न्यूजीलैंड ने भी सुपर ओवर में 15 रन ठोके, लेकिन इंग्लैंड को विजेता घोषित किया गया, क्योंकि उन्होंने अपनी पारी के दौरान ज्यादा चौके मारे थे।

भले ही इस मैच में भारत नहीं खेल रही थी, लेकिन इस रोमांचित मैच को देखकर बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स भी उत्साहित हो गए। पढ़ें उनके रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

बता दें कि भारत सेमीफाइनल्स में न्यूजीलैंड के साथ मैच में हार गया था। फैन्स इससे काफी निराश थे, लेकिन इसके बावजूद वर्ल्ड क्रिकेट के प्रति फैंस की एक्साइटमेंट कम नहीं हुई थी।

अगर आप हैं प्रिंयका चोपड़ा के बड़े फैन, तो दें इन सवालों का सही जवाब

Q 1/6 .प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने किस फिल्म से बॉलीवुड डेब्यू किया था?

  • 1 द हीरो
  • 2 अंदाज
  • 3 ऐतराज
  • 4 प्लान
Next

Q 2/6 .प्रियंका चोपड़ा का जन्म किस शहर में हुआ था?

  • 1 मुंबई
  • 2 दिल्ली
  • 3 जमशेदपुर
  • 4 शिलॉंग
Next

Q 3/6 .साल 2000 में प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने कौनसा ब्यूटी टाइटल जीता था?

  • 1 मिस यूनिवर्स
  • 2 मिस इंडिया
  • 3 मिस वर्ल्ड
  • 4 मिस मुंबई
Next

Q 4/6 .भारत की गवर्नमेंट ने उन्हें किस अवॉर्ड से नवाजा था?

  • 1 पद्मश्री
  • 2 पद्म भूषण
  • 3 पद्म विभूषण
  • 4 भारत रत्न
Next

Q 5/6 .फिल्म बाजीराव मस्तानी के लिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने कितने समय तक मराठी सीखी थी?

  • 1 1 साल
  • 2 15 दिन
  • 3 1 महीने
  • 4 20 दिन
Next

Q 6/6 .किस फिल्म के लिए प्रियंका चोपड़ा को नेशनल अवॉर्ड दिया गया है?

  • 1 फैशन
  • 2 बर्फी
  • 3 मैरी कॉम
  • 4 बाजीराव मस्तानी
Next
  • Hindi Newsसे जुडी अन्य ख़बरों की जानकारी के लिए हमें पर ज्वाइन करें और पर फॉलो करें
  • Web Title:bollywood celebs reaction on world cup 2019 champion england

चर्चित खबरें

संबंधित ख़बरे

जरूर पढ़ें

देखिये जरूर

Eng vs NZ ICC World Cup 2019 Final: गप्टिल के रनआउट होते ही फैन्स को याद आए धौनी, जानिए क्यों

Eng vs NZ ICC World Cup 2019 Final: गप्टिल के रनआउट होते ही फैन्स को याद आए धौनी, जानिए क्यों

Eng vs Nz ICC World Cup 2019 Final: सुपर ओवर टाई होने के बावजूद इस वजह से जीता इंग्लैंड

Eng vs Nz ICC World Cup 2019 Final: सुपर ओवर टाई होने के बावजूद इस वजह से जीता इंग्लैंड

chandra grahan 2019: चंद्रग्रहण के कारण नहीं हो सकेंगे 13 घंटे मंदिर के आराध्य के दर्शन

chandra grahan 2019: चंद्रग्रहण के कारण नहीं हो सकेंगे 13 घंटे मंदिर के आराध्य के दर्शन

जरूर पढ़ें

फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड241/8(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड241/10(50.0)
न्यूजीलैंड ने इंग्लैंड से टाई किया (इंग्लैंड चौकों की मदद से सुपर ओवर जीते)
Sun, 14 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा सेमीफाइनल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया223/10(49.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड226/2(32.1)
इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 11 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला सेमी फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड239/8(50.0)
vs
भारत221/10(49.3)
न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 18 रनों से हराया
Tue, 09 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 45
दक्षिण अफ्रीका325/6(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया315/10(49.5)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 10 रनों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड241/8(50.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड241/10(50.0)
न्यूजीलैंड ने इंग्लैंड से टाई किया (इंग्लैंड चौकों की मदद से सुपर ओवर जीते)
Sun, 14 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
दूसरा सेमीफाइनल
ऑस्ट्रेलिया223/10(49.0)
vs
इंग्लैंड226/2(32.1)
इंग्लैंड ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 8 विकटों से हराया
Thu, 11 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
पहला सेमी फाइनल
न्यूजीलैंड239/8(50.0)
vs
भारत221/10(49.3)
न्यूजीलैंड ने भारत को 18 रनों से हराया
Tue, 09 Jul 2019 03:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 45
दक्षिण अफ्रीका325/6(50.0)
vs
ऑस्ट्रेलिया315/10(49.5)
दक्षिण अफ्रीका ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 10 रनों से हराया
Sat, 06 Jul 2019 06:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री

राशिफल

मना॓रंजन

मुख्य खबरें

विदेश

बिजनेस

सब्सक्राइब करें हिन्दुस्तान का डेली न्यूज़लेटर