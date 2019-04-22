DA Image

Serial Blasts in Sri Lanka: जैकलीन-अनुष्का समेत श्रीलंका बम ब्लास्ट के बाद शोक में डूबे बॉलीवुड सितारे

srilanka srilanka tragedyragedy

श्रीलंका (Sri Lanka) से इस समय सबसे बड़ी से गुजर रहा है। राजधानी कोलंबो (Colombo) सहित देश के कई अन्‍य हिस्‍सों में रविवार को लगातार धमाके हुए। धमाके तब हुए, जब पूरी दुनिया ईस्‍टर संडे मना रही थी। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार श्रीलंका की राजधानी कोलंबो सहित करीब 8 जगह सीरियल ब्लास्ट (serial blast) हुए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि 3 चर्च और 5 होटल के अंदर धमाके हुए हैं। विस्‍फोट राजधानी कोलंबो के कोच्चीकेड में सेंट एंथोनी चर्च (St. Anthony Church) के पास किया गया और दूसरा विस्‍फोट कटुवापिटिया, कटाना में हुआ।

श्रीलंका में हुए धमाके की ख़बर से पूरी दुनिया सिहर गई है। यहां तक भारत में भी लोग मृतकों और उनके परिवार के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। वहीं बॉलीवुड के कुछ सितारों ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताया।इ इसी कड़ी में श्रीलंकन मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिज ने भी इन धमाकों की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए इसपर अपना दुख व्यक्त किया है। 

श्रीलंका बम धमाकों में बाल-बाल बची तमिल अभिनेत्री राधिका शरद कुमार

उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "श्रीलंका में बम धमाके की खबर बेहद दुखद है। ये दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि लोग ये नहीं समझ पा रहे हैं कि हिंसा का चैन रिएक्शन होता है। इसे अब रुकना होगा!। 

Sapna Chaudhary ने स्टेज पर मचाया तहलका, किया ऐसा डांस कि देखते रह जाएंगे आप, VIDEO वायरल

जैकलीन फर्नांडिज  के बाद अनुष्का शर्मा, विवेक ओबरॉय, नुसरत और अन्य बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शोक व्यक्त किया। 

Match 39
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर161/7(20.0)
vs
चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स160/8(20.0)
रॉयल चैलेंजर्स बैंगलोर ने चेन्नई सुपर किंग्स को 1 रन से हराया
Sun, 21 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 38
कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स159/8(20.0)
vs
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद161/1(15.0)
सनराइज़र्स हैदराबाद ने कोलकाता नाइट राइडर्स को 9 विकटों से हराया
Sun, 21 Apr 2019 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 37
किंग्स XI पंजाब163/7(20.0)
vs
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स166/5(19.4)
दिल्ली कैपिटल्स ने किंग्स XI पंजाब को 5 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 20 Apr 2019 08:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
Match 36
मुंबई इंडियंस161/5(20.0)
vs
राजस्थान रॉयल्स162/5(19.1)
राजस्थान रॉयल्स ने मुंबई इंडियंस को 5 विकटों से हराया
Sat, 20 Apr 2019 04:00 PM IST
स्कोरकार्डकमेंट्री
