Serial Blasts in Sri Lanka: जैकलीन-अनुष्का समेत श्रीलंका बम ब्लास्ट के बाद शोक में डूबे बॉलीवुड सितारे

श्रीलंका (Sri Lanka) से इस समय सबसे बड़ी से गुजर रहा है। राजधानी कोलंबो (Colombo) सहित देश के कई अन्य हिस्सों में रविवार को लगातार धमाके हुए। धमाके तब हुए, जब पूरी दुनिया ईस्टर संडे मना रही थी। मिली जानकारी के अनुसार श्रीलंका की राजधानी कोलंबो सहित करीब 8 जगह सीरियल ब्लास्ट (serial blast) हुए हैं। बताया जा रहा है कि 3 चर्च और 5 होटल के अंदर धमाके हुए हैं। विस्फोट राजधानी कोलंबो के कोच्चीकेड में सेंट एंथोनी चर्च (St. Anthony Church) के पास किया गया और दूसरा विस्फोट कटुवापिटिया, कटाना में हुआ।
श्रीलंका में हुए धमाके की ख़बर से पूरी दुनिया सिहर गई है। यहां तक भारत में भी लोग मृतकों और उनके परिवार के लिए प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं। वहीं बॉलीवुड के कुछ सितारों ने भी ट्वीट कर शोक जताया।इ इसी कड़ी में श्रीलंकन मॉडल और एक्ट्रेस जैकलीन फर्नांडिज ने भी इन धमाकों की कड़ी निंदा करते हुए इसपर अपना दुख व्यक्त किया है।
श्रीलंका बम धमाकों में बाल-बाल बची तमिल अभिनेत्री राधिका शरद कुमार
Extremely sad at the news of bombings in Sri Lanka. It’s unfortunate that one is not able to see that violence is like a chain reaction. This has to stop !— Jacqueline Fernandez (@Asli_Jacqueline) April 21, 2019
उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, "श्रीलंका में बम धमाके की खबर बेहद दुखद है। ये दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि लोग ये नहीं समझ पा रहे हैं कि हिंसा का चैन रिएक्शन होता है। इसे अब रुकना होगा!।
Our hearts go out to everyone affected by this tragic act of violence in Sri Lanka. We are praying with you in this painful moment of sorrow, grief and shock.— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) April 21, 2019
जैकलीन फर्नांडिज के बाद अनुष्का शर्मा, विवेक ओबरॉय, नुसरत और अन्य बॉलीवुड सितारों ने सोशल मीडिया पर शोक व्यक्त किया।
Thoughts, prayers and deepest condolences to all affected in Sri Lanka. To live in a world with the possibility of such demonic acts is the worst reality of this day and age...shocked and horrified. #SriLanka— Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 21, 2019
What a sad day !! To attack families and children going to church on #EasterSunday ??!!! This is terrible ... what is happening to our world ??? #SriLanka— Huma Qureshi (@humasqureshi) April 21, 2019
Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic and terrible attacks in #SriLanka. An act of cowardice on a day of prayer, shame on these terrorists. My sincere prayers with the victims and their families. We are all with you #SriLanka. Please stay safe 🙏— Vivek Anand Oberoi (@vivekoberoi) April 21, 2019
Prayers For #Srilanka 🇱🇰— Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) April 21, 2019
My heartfelt condolences & prayers are with the families affected in #Srilanka. Here's praying & hoping for a terror free world!— Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) April 21, 2019
⚡️ The blasts hit three churches and three hotels in and around the Sri Lankan capital of Colombo#SriLanka #SriLankaBlasts #Colombohttps://t.co/yNYGAf5wXn— NDTV (@ndtv) April 21, 2019
Heartbroken by this repeated violence... By the disregard for empathy and humanity.— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) April 21, 2019
To inflict pain upon innocent people is cowardly...
My prayers and strength fot the people of #srilanka #SriLankaBlast
Devastated by the news of blasts in #SriLanka. Places of worship and hotels have been targeted. To all those affected, you are in our prayers.— Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) April 21, 2019
Stay strong #SriLanka!!— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) April 21, 2019
Thoughts and prayers. 🙏
Latest reports say 150 people killed in SriLanka in terrorist attacks on Churches, Hotels. While none has admitted to this, it was a well coordinated attack at Easter. When Churches were full. Terrorism remains our number 1 global enemy. No one, nowhere is safe #SriLankaBlasts— Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 21, 2019
Really disturbed to hear about the monstrous attack in #SriLanka on such an auspicious day. My thoughts and prayers to the families of the affected ❤— Arjun Kapoor (@arjunk26) April 21, 2019
Deeply saddened and shocked to hear about the church bomb blasts in Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday..my prayers for those who lost their lives and condolences to their families.. we condemn the terror attack..— Urmila Matondkar (@OfficialUrmila) April 21, 2019