मौसम दिनभर: दिल्ली-NCR, लखनऊ में दिनभर छाए रहेंगे हल्के बादल, देहरादून, पटना और रांची में खिलेगी धूप
अगस्ता वेस्टलैंड वीवीआई हेलीकॉप्टर डील के आरोपी बिचौलिए क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को 5 दिन की सीबीआई रिमांड, जानिए 10 खास बातें
मौसम दिनभर: दिल्ली-एनसीआर, लखनऊ और देहरादून में सुबह के समय रहेगी हल्की ठंड, पटना और रांची में खिलेगी धूप
भारत को 2 विश्व खिताब दिलाने में अहम भूमिका निभाने वाले गौतम गंभीर ने क्रिकेट को कहा अलविदा
VVIP हेलीकॉप्टर सौदे के बिचौलिए क्रिश्चियन मिशेल को आज रात भारत भेजा जाएगा- रिपोर्ट
बुलंदशहर हिंसा: इंस्पेक्टर की पत्नी रजनी ने की एसआईटी जांच की मांग, कहा- सुबोध का कातिल हमें सौंपा जाए
योगी आदित्यनाथ पर भड़के ओवैसी, आप इतिहास में 'जीरो', क्या यह मुल्क मेरा नहीं?
वसुंधरा राजे बोलीं, सरकार के खिलाफ सत्ता विरोधी लहर नहीं, बीजेपी फिर से बनाएगी सरकार
असम: उदालगुड़ी के हरिसिंगा में रंगिया-डेकारगांव इंटरसिटी एक्सप्रेस में विस्फोट से तीन लोग घायल
जलवायु परिवर्तन की चपेट में आए लोगों की संख्या 200% बढ़ी
#यूपी सिपाही भर्ती रिजल्ट #2.0 विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 #अनोखी #नंदन
केदारनाथ: फिल्म देखकर कुछ ऐसे हैं Celebs के रिएक्शन्स

केदारनाथ

बुधवार को मुंबई में 'केदारनाथ' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई। इस दौरान कई स्टार्स नजर आए। अभिषेक कपूर के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म में सारा अली खान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत लीड रोल में हैं। सारा इस फिल्म के जरिए बॉलीवुड डेब्यू कर रही हैं। फिल्म देखने के बाद अब सेलेब्स अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on

 

 

 

 

फर्स्ट डे इतनी हो सकती है कमाई

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 'केदारनाथ' का फर्स्ट डे कलेक्शन 5-6 करोड़ रुपये के करीब हो सकता है। हां, फिल्म अगर दर्शकों को अच्छी लगी तो फिल्म की कमाई में वीकेंड पर बढ़ोंतेरी हो सकती है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, फिल्म का बजट 35 करोड़ के आसपास बताया जा रहा है। 

up police result: डॉक्यूमेंट्स वैरिफिकेशन के लिए इन डॉक्यूमेंट्स की होगी जरूरत, यहां देखें पूरी लिस्ट

CTET परीक्षा 9 दिसंबर को, ये टिप्स करेंगे मदद

up police result 2018: रिजल्ट हुआ घोषित, उम्मीदवारों को SMS भेजकर दी गई रिजल्ट की जानकारी

