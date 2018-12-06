केदारनाथ: फिल्म देखकर कुछ ऐसे हैं Celebs के रिएक्शन्स

बुधवार को मुंबई में 'केदारनाथ' की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई। इस दौरान कई स्टार्स नजर आए। अभिषेक कपूर के निर्देशन में बनी फिल्म में सारा अली खान और सुशांत सिंह राजपूत लीड रोल में हैं। सारा इस फिल्म के जरिए बॉलीवुड डेब्यू कर रही हैं। फिल्म देखने के बाद अब सेलेब्स अपना रिएक्शन दे रहे हैं।

Just saw #Kedarnath @Abhishekapoor beautiful. All performances top notch. #SaraAliKhan is so amazing in the climax. @itsSSR is always good all the best guys. @RonnieScrewvala good to see you. Go watch it:

— arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) December 5, 2018

All I can say is WOW! Take a bow @Abhishekapoor not an easy subject to make #Kedarnath but you nailed it! The visuals the effects the story it all came together so well! @itsSSR and @iSaraAliKhan so real so believable in your characters. A must watch friends a must watch! 👌👌

— Raj Kundra (@TheRajKundra) December 5, 2018

Saw #Kedarnath. Thank you @RonnieScrewvala for inviting. Best wishes to Gattu, Sushant and the team. Was incredibly impressed with the debut of Sara. She is a delight to watch.

#Kedarnath, the name itself is a blessing . Good luck @itsSSR for the upcoming release. The film looks lit & so does ur onscreen persona. May Lord Shiva Bless U & the entire unit of the film. Get, set, go and rake in the success! Om Namah Shivaya!

— Sanjay P S Chauhan (@sanjaypchauhan) December 6, 2018

— rahul dholakia (@rahuldholakia) December 5, 2018

फर्स्ट डे इतनी हो सकती है कमाई

मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, 'केदारनाथ' का फर्स्ट डे कलेक्शन 5-6 करोड़ रुपये के करीब हो सकता है। हां, फिल्म अगर दर्शकों को अच्छी लगी तो फिल्म की कमाई में वीकेंड पर बढ़ोंतेरी हो सकती है। रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक, फिल्म का बजट 35 करोड़ के आसपास बताया जा रहा है।