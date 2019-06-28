Article 15: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। बुधवार को मुंबई में फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पहुंचे। फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। बता दें कि सभी सेलेब्स ने फिल्म को काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स दिया है। सभी ने फिल्म की तारीफ की है। पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

बातें बहुत हुई काम शुरू करें क्या ??

❤️❤️ #Article15

Can’t possibly write names of all people involved coz of the limited space here and each n everyone deserves a mention so will just end with 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 May Your Tribe Grow 💪🏼 — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 26, 2019

Mobilising a Revolution @ayushmannk

A must watch for All 🇮🇳

So proud of you Ayush for your devotion towards this subject. #Article15 Team @Ishatalwar3 @anubhavsinha — Shakti Mohan (@MohanShakti) June 27, 2019

A powerful film with a powerful force @ayushmannk and a powerful filmmaker @anubhavsinha #article15 is a must watch. A very hard hitting and gripping film with pitch perfect performances from the entire cast of @sayanigupta #KumudMishra #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar pic.twitter.com/ayfCSXd3jA — ANGAD BEDI! (@Imangadbedi) June 27, 2019