Article 15: आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने दिए ये रिएक्शन्स

15

आयुष्मान खुराना की फिल्म आर्टिकल 15 शुक्रवार को रिलीज हो गई है। बुधवार को मुंबई में फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग रखी गई जिसमें कई बॉलीवुड स्टार्स पहुंचे। फिल्म देखने के बाद बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने सोशल मीडिया पर अपना रिएक्शन दिया है। बता दें कि सभी सेलेब्स ने फिल्म को काफी अच्छा रिस्पॉन्स दिया है। सभी ने फिल्म की तारीफ की है। पढ़ें सेलेब्स के रिएक्शन्स-

 

 

 

 

 

 

