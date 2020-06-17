बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने गलवान शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, कहा- शहीद हुए सैनिकों को सलाम और सम्मान

संजय दत्त, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, महेश बाबू और तापसी पन्नू सहित कई अन्य हस्तियों ने लद्दाख के गलवान घाटी में चीन के साथ हिंसक संघर्ष के दौरान शहीद हुए सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।
महेश बाबू: “यह जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ कि हमारे सैनिक गलवान घाटी में शहीद हो गए। राष्ट्र के लिए आपका बलिदान हमारे दिलों में हमेशा जीवित रहेगी। हम आपकी बहादुरी और देशभक्ति को सलाम करते हैं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना। जय हिन्द।”
Deeply disturbed and saddened to learn that our soldiers were martyred at #GalwanValley. Your sacrifice for the nation will forever be etched in our hearts. We salute your bravery and patriotism. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Jai Hind— Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) June 17, 2020
संजय दत्त: “गलवान घाटी में शहीद हुए हमारे बहादुर जवानों के प्रति शोक। उनके परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना और भारतीय सेना को सलाम, जिन्होंने हमेशा देश को पहले रखा। हैशटैगजयहिंद”
Mourning the loss of our brave jawaans who were martyred at #GalwanValley. My condolences to their families & salute to the Indian Army who has always put the nation first!🙏🏻 #JaiHind— Sanjay Dutt (@duttsanjay) June 17, 2020
तापसी पन्नू: “जैसा कि कोरोना हमसे लड़ने के लिए काफी नहीं था, अब हमें अपने बहादुर दिलों को भी खोना होगा! शहीद होने वाला हर सैनिक एक ऐसा नुकसान है जिसकी भरपाई कोई नहीं कर सकता। उन सैनिकों के परिवारों ने आने वाले लंबे समय के लिए अपनी शांति खो दी, ताकि हम सभी की नींद पूरी हो सके। ऋणी।”
As if Corona was not enough to fight with now we have to lose our brave hearts as well! Every soldier martyred is a loss no one can compensate for. The families of those soldiers lost their peace for a long time to come so that we all can have a sound sleep. Indebted.— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) June 16, 2020
सोनाक्षी सिन्हा: “हम हमेशा आपके और उन सभी लोगों के ऋणी रहेंगे जो हमारे लिए अपनी जिंदगी दांव पर लगाते हैं। सवोर्च्च सम्मान के साथ, उनके परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।”
We will forever be indebted to you’ll and all those who fight for us putting their lives at stake. With utmost respect, deepest condolences to their families. #neverforget pic.twitter.com/la7IQHvJZf— Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) June 16, 2020
रकुलप्रीत सिंह: “क्या 2020 हमारा बस नुकसान करने के लिए है। हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में बहादुरों के शहीद होने की एक और खतरनाक खबर सामने आती है। मेरी संवेदना उनके परिवारों के साथ है। राष्ट्र आपको सलाम करता है, हैशटैगजयहिंद हैशटैगभारतीयसेना।”
Just at loss of words for what 2020 has subjected us to. The brave hearts Martyred at the #GalwanValley comes as another terrible news . My heart goes out to their families . The nation salutes you 🙏🏻 #JaiHind #IndianArmy 😓 what will it take for peace to prevail !!— Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) June 17, 2020
अभिषेक बच्चन: “गलवान घाटी में हमारे सैनिकों को सलाम और सम्मान। बलों के परिवारों और उनके भाइयों और बहनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। हैशटैगजयहिंद।”
Salute and respect to our soldiers in #GalwanValley— Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) June 17, 2020
Deepest condolences to their families and their brothers and sisters in the forces. #JaiHind 🇮🇳
हुमा कुरैशी: “हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में बहादुर जवानों के शहीद होने की खबर से दिल टूट गया है। हमारे जवानों के बलिदान के हम हमेशा ऋणी रहेंगे।”
Heartbroken about the death of our brave soldiers #GalwanValley We are forever indebted to the sacrifice of our bravehearts 🙏🏻🙏🏻 #JaiHind— Huma S Qureshi (@humasqureshi) June 16, 2020
काजल अग्रवाल: “हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में शहीद हुए हमारे भारतीय सैनिकों को एक बड़ी सलामी। ओम शांति। शहीद हुए शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना।”
A big salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley Om shanti 🙏🏻 my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.— Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) June 17, 2020
रितेश देशमुख: “मैं हर शहीद सैनिक को नमन करता हूं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करें। इन महान बेटों के परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। हमारे भाइयों। हैशटैगजयहिंदकीसेना।”
I bow down to every martyred soldier. Pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. Deepest condolences to the families of these great sons. Our Brothers. #GalwanValley #JaiHindKiSena— Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) June 17, 2020
रोनित रॉय: “हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में उन सभी भारतीय सेना के जवानों को सलाम, जिन्होंने राष्ट्र की रक्षा करते हुए जान गंवाई। उनके परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना और प्रार्थना। अमर रहेगा वीर जवान! सलाम। जय हिन्द।”
Salute to all the Indian Army personnel who lost theirs lives in the #GalwanValley while protecting the nation. Condolences and prayers to their families. Amar Rahega Veer jawan! Salute. Jai Hind— Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) June 17, 2020
हंसिका मोटवानी: “हमारे भारतीय सैनिकों को सलाम, जो हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में शहीद हुए। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना करते हैं। उनके परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना।”
Salute to our Indian soldiers who were martyred at #GalwanValley. Let's pray for the bereaved families. My deepest condolences to their families🙏🏻 #saluttothebravehearts #RIP brave hearts #JaiHind #IndianArmy .— Hansika (@ihansika) June 17, 2020
एशा देओल: “आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले बहादुर जवानों।”
RIP brave hearts #GalwanValley #indiachinastandoff #IndianArmyZindabad 🙏🏼— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) June 17, 2020
सलमान खानः गलवान घाटी में शहीद हुए सभी सैनिकों को मैं सलाम करता हूं। आपका यह त्याग बेकार नहीं जाएगा। परिवार को संवेदनाएं। हैशटैगजयहिंद हैशटैगवीस्टैंडविदइंडियनआर्मी।
My heart goes out to all brave hearts who hv laid down their lives at the Galwan valley. This sacrifice will not go to waste. I join their families in grief... #JaiHind #WeStandWithIndianArmy— Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) June 17, 2020
