17 जून, 2020|8:19|IST

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने गलवान शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, कहा- शहीद हुए सैनिकों को सलाम और सम्मान

बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स ने गलवान शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, कहा- शहीद हुए सैनिकों को सलाम और सम्मान

संजय दत्त, सोनाक्षी सिन्हा, महेश बाबू और तापसी पन्नू सहित कई अन्य हस्तियों ने लद्दाख के गलवान घाटी में चीन के साथ हिंसक संघर्ष के दौरान शहीद हुए सैनिकों को श्रद्धांजलि दी।

महेश बाबू: “यह जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ कि हमारे सैनिक गलवान घाटी में शहीद हो गए। राष्ट्र के लिए आपका बलिदान हमारे दिलों में हमेशा जीवित रहेगी। हम आपकी बहादुरी और देशभक्ति को सलाम करते हैं। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना। जय हिन्द।”

संजय दत्त: “गलवान घाटी में शहीद हुए हमारे बहादुर जवानों के प्रति शोक। उनके परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना और भारतीय सेना को सलाम, जिन्होंने हमेशा देश को पहले रखा। हैशटैगजयहिंद”

तापसी पन्नू: “जैसा कि कोरोना हमसे लड़ने के लिए काफी नहीं था, अब हमें अपने बहादुर दिलों को भी खोना होगा! शहीद होने वाला हर सैनिक एक ऐसा नुकसान है जिसकी भरपाई कोई नहीं कर सकता। उन सैनिकों के परिवारों ने आने वाले लंबे समय के लिए अपनी शांति खो दी, ताकि हम सभी की नींद पूरी हो सके। ऋणी।”

सोनाक्षी सिन्हा: “हम हमेशा आपके और उन सभी लोगों के ऋणी रहेंगे जो हमारे लिए अपनी जिंदगी दांव पर लगाते हैं। सवोर्च्च सम्मान के साथ, उनके परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना।”

रकुलप्रीत सिंह: “क्या 2020 हमारा बस नुकसान करने के लिए है। हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में बहादुरों के शहीद होने की एक और खतरनाक खबर सामने आती है। मेरी संवेदना उनके परिवारों के साथ है। राष्ट्र आपको सलाम करता है, हैशटैगजयहिंद हैशटैगभारतीयसेना।”

अभिषेक बच्चन: “गलवान घाटी में हमारे सैनिकों को सलाम और सम्मान। बलों के परिवारों और उनके भाइयों और बहनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। हैशटैगजयहिंद।”

हुमा कुरैशी: “हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में बहादुर जवानों के शहीद होने की खबर से दिल टूट गया है। हमारे जवानों के बलिदान के हम हमेशा ऋणी रहेंगे।”

काजल अग्रवाल: “हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में शहीद हुए हमारे भारतीय सैनिकों को एक बड़ी सलामी। ओम शांति। शहीद हुए शोक संतप्त परिवारों के प्रति मेरी हार्दिक संवेदना।”

रितेश देशमुख: “मैं हर शहीद सैनिक को नमन करता हूं। घायलों के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करें। इन महान बेटों के परिवारों के प्रति गहरी संवेदना। हमारे भाइयों। हैशटैगजयहिंदकीसेना।”

रोनित रॉय: “हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में उन सभी भारतीय सेना के जवानों को सलाम, जिन्होंने राष्ट्र की रक्षा करते हुए जान गंवाई। उनके परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना और प्रार्थना। अमर रहेगा वीर जवान! सलाम। जय हिन्द।”

हंसिका मोटवानी: “हमारे भारतीय सैनिकों को सलाम, जो हैशटैगगलवानघाटी में शहीद हुए। शोक संतप्त परिवारों के लिए प्रार्थना करते हैं। उनके परिवारों के प्रति मेरी गहरी संवेदना।”

एशा देओल: “आपकी आत्मा को शांति मिले बहादुर जवानों।”

सलमान खानः गलवान घाटी में शहीद हुए सभी सैनिकों को मैं सलाम करता हूं। आपका यह त्याग बेकार नहीं जाएगा। परिवार को संवेदनाएं। हैशटैगजयहिंद हैशटैगवीस्टैंडविदइंडियनआर्मी।

