Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान का सच जानने के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोने लगी थीं रश्मि देसाई, सलमान खान समेत फैंस ने किया सपोर्ट

13

बिग बॉस 13 में हर रोज कोई न कोई नया ड्रामा देखने को मिल रहा है। ऐसे में कल ‘वीकेंड के वार’ एपिसोड में सलमान खान ने सभी कंटेस्टेंट की क्लास ली। साथ ही उन्होंने अरहान खान को लेकर रश्मि देसाई से कई चीजें कहीं जिसके बाद वे शॉक्ड हो गईं और रोने लगीं। 

सलमान खान ने कल अरहान खान से पूछा कि उनके घर में कौन-कौन है। इसमें अरहान ने सभी का नाम लिया लेकिन अपने बच्चे के बारे में नहीं बताया। सलमान खान ने जब ये खुलासा रश्मि के सामने किया तो वे शॉक्ड रह गईं और फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं। रश्मि देसाई का अरहान खान से विश्वास उठता नजर आया। जिसके बाद सलमान खान ने दोनों को शांति से बैठकर इस बारे में बात करने की सलाह दी। 

दरअसल, अरहान खान शादीशुदा है ऐसी खबर मीडिया में सामने आई थी लेकिन अरहान ने इन सभी की जानकारी रश्मि देसाई को पहले से नहीं दी हुई थी जिसके बाद रश्मि काफी डिस्टर्ब दिखाई दीं। 

फैंस भी रश्मि के साथ ये होते देख दुखी हुए और उनके सपोर्ट में साथ खड़े नजर आए। पढ़ें फैंस द्वारा रश्मि के लिए किए गए ट्वीट्स

