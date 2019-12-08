Bigg Boss 13: अरहान खान का सच जानने के बाद फूट-फूटकर रोने लगी थीं रश्मि देसाई, सलमान खान समेत फैंस ने किया सपोर्ट

बिग बॉस 13 में हर रोज कोई न कोई नया ड्रामा देखने को मिल रहा है। ऐसे में कल ‘वीकेंड के वार’ एपिसोड में सलमान खान ने सभी कंटेस्टेंट की क्लास ली। साथ ही उन्होंने अरहान खान को लेकर रश्मि देसाई से कई चीजें कहीं जिसके बाद वे शॉक्ड हो गईं और रोने लगीं।
सलमान खान ने कल अरहान खान से पूछा कि उनके घर में कौन-कौन है। इसमें अरहान ने सभी का नाम लिया लेकिन अपने बच्चे के बारे में नहीं बताया। सलमान खान ने जब ये खुलासा रश्मि के सामने किया तो वे शॉक्ड रह गईं और फूट-फूटकर रोने लगीं। रश्मि देसाई का अरहान खान से विश्वास उठता नजर आया। जिसके बाद सलमान खान ने दोनों को शांति से बैठकर इस बारे में बात करने की सलाह दी।
दरअसल, अरहान खान शादीशुदा है ऐसी खबर मीडिया में सामने आई थी लेकिन अरहान ने इन सभी की जानकारी रश्मि देसाई को पहले से नहीं दी हुई थी जिसके बाद रश्मि काफी डिस्टर्ब दिखाई दीं।
फैंस भी रश्मि के साथ ये होते देख दुखी हुए और उनके सपोर्ट में साथ खड़े नजर आए। पढ़ें फैंस द्वारा रश्मि के लिए किए गए ट्वीट्स
Trust is one of the main pillar of any relationship. And arhaan not just broke it but also broke Rashami💔— Abbie☔ (@_nefelibataa_) December 7, 2019
I hope Rashami doesn't listen to this fraudster at all. She deserves MUCH MORE better person. Pls @TheRashamiDesai Stay strong. She looks shattered😭#StayStrongRashami pic.twitter.com/hKWpOO9cf6
Her father passed away when she was young, leaving only her mom & her— . (@ivibhatweedy) December 7, 2019
Started working at 15 to earn
Married/got divorced
Had a miscarriage
Saw bankruptcy
Loved again & gets to know that Arhaan is lying
Have some shame for a day atleast@TheRashamiDesai #StayStrongRashami #BB13
Aarti was the first to say "Bewakuff banane wali cheez hai!" and also I loved the way today she was possessive about Rash and fought with Arhaan. Also, Asim-Shefali-Himanshi handling the situation was a sweet gesture.#StayStrongRashami #BiggBoss13— ʏ υ ѵ r α j (@Yuvraaaj_) December 7, 2019
Thank you @BeingSalmanKhan for whatever you did today.— Bhumika ✷ (@bhumika__maru) December 7, 2019
This was very important and needed to be addressed ASAP.
I really hope Rashami doesn't come into this idiot's sweet talks now and closes his chapter.#RashamiDesai you deserve BETTER.#StayStrongRashami #BB13 #BiggBoss13
Today I understand why Salman always used to bash and guide Rashami. Cause he told woh unko hi samjhate hai jo samajhne layak hai. And today he was no a host he was a brother who cared for a girl whom he has known since many years ans trying to save her life.#StayStrongRashami— Rashami for BB13 💞 (@rashamiholic) December 7, 2019
