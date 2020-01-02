Bigg Boss 13: आसिम रियाज ने एक बार फिर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर किए पर्सनल कमेंट, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने किया भयंकर तरह से ट्रोल

बिग बॉस 13 में हर रोज बनते-बिगड़ते रिश्ते देखने को मिल रहे हैं। हाल ही में आसिम रियाज और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की लड़ाई में एक-दूसरे पर पर्सनल कमेंट करते भी देखा गया था जिसके बाद ‘वीकेंड का वार’ एपिसोड में सलमान खान ने दोनों ही की क्लास लगाई थी। और एक-दूसरे को समझाया था। लेकिन सलमान खान के कहे अनुसार इन सभी लोगों पर कुछ ही देर के लिए असर होता है। आने वाले एपिसोड में आप एक बार फिर आसिम रियाज को सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर पर्सनल कमेंट करते देखेंगे। आसिम, सिद्धार्थ के घरवालों पर निशाना साधेंगे।
दरअसल, बिग बॉस में आज लग्जरी बजट टास्क होगा, जिसके दौरान घरवालों के बीच एक बार फिर मारीमारी होती दिखाई देगी। प्रोमो वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि सिद्धार्थ, आसिम को क्राई बेबी कहते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके बाद आसिम को गुस्सा आता है और वे सिद्धार्थ के पिता को बीच में लाते हैं और कुछ कमेंट करते हैं। दोनों के बीच लड़ाई इतनी बढ़ जाती है कि घरवालों को एक बार फिर बीचबचाव करना पड़ता है। इसी के चलते ट्विटर पर लोग आसिम रियाज को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें ट्वीट्स...
Kya gharwale lana chahate hai #ShehnaazGill aur @sidharth_shukla ke beech daraar?— Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) January 2, 2020
Dekhiye yeh nayi saazish, aaj raat 10.30 baje.
Anytime on @justvoot @Vivo_India @AmlaDaburIndia @bharatpeindia @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss #BB13 #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/Np7Q6ITgSK
In tomorrow’s promo did @GAUAHAR_KHAN— Sidharth Shukla FC ❤ Bangladesh (@BdOfficialSidFC) January 1, 2020
listen Asim dragging # SidharthShukla father
yet again??!! Will there be a righteous tweet
by her or his brother?? Ofcourse not!! Coz
only Asims family deserves respect others
are all homeless!! #Asimloser @ColorsTV
Ask ur f@ther to give asiim good sanskar before he gets on other better things to do.— Dr. Jayesh Thaker ❁ (@JThakers) January 1, 2020
He must be ashmed of assim's remark on #SidharthShukla 's f@ther "Gaya vo (tera baap) Jaldi upar Gaya" I am sure he won't be able to face Sid in #BB13 if he comes on Family week. https://t.co/qKvhhYtRgB pic.twitter.com/rMtniB6lET
"Tare baap ko bol"...whose father is no more...gauhar khan who is rit now...still supporting asim now...speak up n write wen ua favourite contestant is wrong n has alyz been...#AlwaysByYourSideSid— Thinley Dorji (@Thinley07451802) January 1, 2020
‘ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है’ में अलग होंगे कार्तिक-नायरा, व्यूअर्स को लगेगा झटका
फिल्म 'तानाजी' के प्रमोशन में सैफ अली खान ने की करीना कपूर की जमकर तारीफ, बोलें 'एक शानदार वाइफ के साथ ही वह बेहतरीन मां हैं'