 Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz: Did Personal: Comment On Sidharth Shukla: Gets Trolled: On Twitter: - Bigg Boss 13: आसिम रियाज ने एक बार फिर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर किए पर्सनल कमेंट, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने किया भयंकर तरह से ट्रोल DA Image
2 जनवरी, 2020|3:44|IST

होममनोरंजन

Bigg Boss 13: आसिम रियाज ने एक बार फिर सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर किए पर्सनल कमेंट, ट्विटर पर लोगों ने किया भयंकर तरह से ट्रोल

13

बिग बॉस 13 में हर रोज बनते-बिगड़ते रिश्ते देखने को मिल रहे हैं। हाल ही में आसिम रियाज और सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला की लड़ाई में एक-दूसरे पर पर्सनल कमेंट करते भी देखा गया था जिसके बाद ‘वीकेंड का वार’ एपिसोड में सलमान खान ने दोनों ही की क्लास लगाई थी। और एक-दूसरे को समझाया था। लेकिन सलमान खान के कहे अनुसार इन सभी लोगों पर कुछ ही देर के लिए असर होता है। आने वाले एपिसोड में आप एक बार फिर आसिम रियाज को सिद्धार्थ शुक्ला पर पर्सनल कमेंट करते देखेंगे। आसिम, सिद्धार्थ के घरवालों पर निशाना साधेंगे।

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

दरअसल, बिग बॉस में आज लग्जरी बजट टास्क होगा, जिसके दौरान घरवालों के बीच एक बार फिर मारीमारी होती दिखाई देगी। प्रोमो वीडियो में आप देख सकते हैं कि सिद्धार्थ, आसिम को क्राई बेबी कहते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके बाद आसिम को गुस्सा आता है और वे सिद्धार्थ के पिता को बीच में लाते हैं और कुछ कमेंट करते हैं। दोनों के बीच लड़ाई इतनी बढ़ जाती है कि घरवालों को एक बार फिर बीचबचाव करना पड़ता है। इसी के चलते ट्विटर पर लोग आसिम रियाज को ट्रोल कर रहे हैं। पढ़ें ट्वीट्स... 

