बिग बॉस 12 की कंटेस्टेंट सबा खान की चमकी किस्मत, इस टीवी शो में निभाएंगी अहम रोल

There is no exquisite beauty.. without some strangeness in the proportion... 💖💖 #khansisters #positivity #love #selflove Photographer- @khan_sultan_ Mua-@nirmalguptaamua Jewellery by - @bloomishly Styled by- @Styledbyamit Outfit by @nehasharma_store @nehasharma__ns Assisted by-@poojasharma__

A post shared by Saba Khan (@sabakhan_ks) on Apr 3, 2019 at 12:34am PDT